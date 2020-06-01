Cooking for Comfort: A vegetarian grilled dinner for meat eaters

8 ounces smoked Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

½ cup Pecorino cheese, grated

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (not the stuff in the can; buy a block of it and grate it just when you’re ready. You’ll find plenty of dishes that need a cloud of parmigiano to finish them.)

(Note: if you are cooking the entire meal on the grill, you’ll need to have this dish assembled before you light the grill.) Salt both sides of the eggplant and place them in a colander in the sink. Place a plate on the eggplant and load some heavy cans onto the plate. Let it sit for 30 minutes or so to leach out the bitter juices from the flesh. Dry each slice with a paper towel and set them on a sheet pan to keep them dry and clean.

Brush the vegetables with olive oil, season with salt. Grill the pieces for 4-5 minutes, depending on your fire. You should develop nice grill marks and the flesh should soften, but not burn. Place the finished vegetables back on the sheet pan in single layer.