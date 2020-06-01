Cooking for Comfort: A vegetarian grilled dinner for meat eaters

Just about anything that you can cook in an oven can be improved on by grilling it over an open fire.
Last week, we discussed how the flavor of salmon and chicken can be boosted with grilling. So this week I wanted to suggest a vegetarian dinner, cooked on an open fire. But, when you invite your neighbors over for dinner, don’t draw attention to the lack of protein; your guests won’t even notice but only remember they had a wonderful meal.
Grilled Balsamic Figs
Serves 4
My kitchen window overlooks a Black Mission fig tree in our backyard, and seeing the hanging fruit always makes me think of ways to use them. Franciscan friars brought the Black Mission fig tree to the California missions in the late 1700s and they have remained popular for so long because they are probably the most consistently delicious fresh fig available.
The mixture of smoke and sweet figs is a wonderful way to start a meal. Ingredients:
8 fresh Black Mission figs, halved
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
½ tablespoon honey
3 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese, room temperature
½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Handful of basil leaves, finely shredded
Light your charcoal grill (no, a gas grill doesn’t give you the smoky aromas you want on this mission). Once the charcoal is covered in a gray ash, add to your grill. You’ll need a healthy fire for more than an hour, so refill the charcoal chimney starter and light it now. By the time it’s burned to glowing coals, you can then feed your grill through the hinged grates to keep the temperature up.
While grill heats up, bring balsamic vinegar to a boil in a saucepan set over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes or so, until syrup has formed. Stir in the honey, whisking until incorporated. Remove from heat and let it thicken.
Cut off the stem of each fig, and then cut two slits from the top of the fig to 3/4-way down in a cross pattern, creating a pocket in the middle of the fig. Stuff each fig with a small nut of goat cheese, about 1 teaspoon. Dab each fig with olive oil. Grill for 5-8 minutes, until they are slightly browned and soft to the touch. Remove figs to serving tray; drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with fresh basil. Serve immediately.
Grilled Vegetables alla Parmigiana
Serves 4 with extras
Eggplant Parmigiana is already a great dish. But what if, instead of sautéing all the vegetables, everything is grilled on an open fire and, what if, to wrap it in even more smoky summer flavor, we then bake the whole dish on the grill? This could prove to your neighbors that the little charcoal fire in your backyard last year that peeled the paint off their garage was worth it.
1 medium eggplant, ends sliced even and cut lengthwise into 1/3 inch slices. A mandolin is helpful
Kosher salt
2 medium zucchini, ends sliced even and cut lengthwise into 1/3 inch slices
Olive oil
Salt
1 jar of fire roasted red peppers (or grill 4 red peppers until the skin is black and then rub the skin off and seed the peppers)
6 Tablespoons panko bread crumbs
4 cups tomato sauce: Your own or cook down two 28-ounce cans of diced tomatoes with a ¼ cup of olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt and several dashes of dried oregano and simmer for a half hour or so until thickened.
8 ounces low-moisture Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
8 ounces smoked Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
½ cup Pecorino cheese, grated
½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (not the stuff in the can; buy a block of it and grate it just when you’re ready. You’ll find plenty of dishes that need a cloud of parmigiano to finish them.)
(Note: if you are cooking the entire meal on the grill, you’ll need to have this dish assembled before you light the grill.) Salt both sides of the eggplant and place them in a colander in the sink. Place a plate on the eggplant and load some heavy cans onto the plate. Let it sit for 30 minutes or so to leach out the bitter juices from the flesh. Dry each slice with a paper towel and set them on a sheet pan to keep them dry and clean.
Brush the vegetables with olive oil, season with salt. Grill the pieces for 4-5 minutes, depending on your fire. You should develop nice grill marks and the flesh should soften, but not burn. Place the finished vegetables back on the sheet pan in single layer.
Coat with olive oil a 9- by 13-inch ovenproof baking dish (I use a heavy Le Crueset dish). Coat the bottom and sides with a third of the breadcrumbs. Spread ½ cup of tomato sauce over the bottom of the dish. Arrange eggplant slice to cover the sauce, salt the eggplant and arrange one-third of the mozzarella, smoked mozzarella and pecorino on top. Spoon another third of the sauce over the cheese and then a third of the bread crumbs and the red peppers in one layer, then one third of the mozzarella, smoked mozzarella and pecorino.
Spoon another layer of tomato sauce over the cheeses, sprinkle with the remaining bread crumbs and arrange zucchini slices in one layer, sprinkle with salt and top with the remaining mozzarella, smoked mozzarella and pecorino. Cover the cheese with a final layer of tomato sauce and top with the parmigiano cheese.
Add the additional coals to your grill and place your dish in the center of the grill, with coals pushed to opposite sides, for 30 to 40 minutes until the sauce is bubbling and cheese top is nicely brown. When done, remove to a trivet to cool for about 10 minutes until serving. This allows the dish to set up a bit to make it easier to slice.
Grilled Peaches
Serves 4, plus leftovers
Grilling fruit adds a hint of smoke on top of its natural sweetness. You can grill any fruit that is still firm while it is ripe. An easy favorite is grilling spears of pineapple until you form nice grill marks on all four sides. This dish is a little more sophisticated. We are just starting to see peaches in the farmers market and this is a great use of them, once you get tired of simply eating out of hand.
4 ripe peaches, unpeeled
1 tablespoon lemon juice, just squeezed
¾ cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
3 tablespoon unsalted butter
¼ cup chopped pecans
Cut the peaches in half, removing the pits. Use a teaspoon to clean out the center. Dip the cut side of each pear half into the lemon juice to prevent browning.
In small bowl mix together all the remaining ingredients.
After you pull your grilled vegetables alla Parmigiana off the fire, this is great way to use the last, remaining heat to create your dessert. As you finish your main course, place the peaches cut side down on the grill for five minutes or so, depending on the heat. The fruit is already sweet, you’re just looking to improve upon it by caramelizing the sugars. When ready, flip the halves over and spoon a tablespoon of your mixture into each peach center. Let the peach bake for another five minutes or so and then serve. A scoop of cold vanilla ice cream resting against the warm fruit is a welcome addition.
