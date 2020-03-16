Cooking for Comfort: Asparagus in the spring

Editor's note: With the coronavirus pandemic upending our lives and so many people staying sequestered at home, Ken Morris has joined the food pages to share ideas and recipes for cooking at home. Ken, a veteran of the Napa Valley wine industry, is the cook in his own home, as well as a food and wine writer.

It may not be as sexy as kale is right now, but asparagus has had its own fans for a long time. Cato the Elder wrote “The Art of Growing Asparagus” in his book "On Agriculture" around 160 B.C.

Native to the Mediterranean, this shoot has a distinctive taste, like green beans on steroids, and is the best known member of its own family, Asparagaceae. It is often the first fresh green vegetable welcomed to the table in the spring and it's available now in local stores and the Napa Farmers Market.

In selecting asparagus to cook, nothing has really changed since Cato’s day: the bud at the tip should be tight, not open. The stalk should be firm, with a fresh, bright green look. While many cooks think a thin asparagus is tender and the finger-size stalk is woody, for asparagus, size doesn’t matter. It turns out that the age of the crown, the root bed were the spears grow, determines the diameter. If it’s a very young crown, the spears will be thin. If the crown is older, the spears have packed on weight.