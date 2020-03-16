Cooking for Comfort: Asparagus in the spring

Editor's note: With the coronavirus pandemic upending our lives and so many people staying sequestered at home, Ken Morris has joined the food pages to share ideas and recipes for cooking at home. Ken, a veteran of the Napa Valley wine industry, is the cook in his own home, as well as a food and wine writer.
It may not be as sexy as kale is right now, but asparagus has had its own fans for a long time. Cato the Elder wrote “The Art of Growing Asparagus” in his book "On Agriculture" around 160 B.C.
Native to the Mediterranean, this shoot has a distinctive taste, like green beans on steroids, and is the best known member of its own family, Asparagaceae. It is often the first fresh green vegetable welcomed to the table in the spring and it's available now in local stores and the Napa Farmers Market.
In selecting asparagus to cook, nothing has really changed since Cato’s day: the bud at the tip should be tight, not open. The stalk should be firm, with a fresh, bright green look. While many cooks think a thin asparagus is tender and the finger-size stalk is woody, for asparagus, size doesn’t matter. It turns out that the age of the crown, the root bed were the spears grow, determines the diameter. If it’s a very young crown, the spears will be thin. If the crown is older, the spears have packed on weight.
Sometimes the sellers wrap bunches of asparagus and stand them up in a shallow tray of water, treating them like a cut flower, just as you would a lily. Most merchants don’t have the space or time, so it’s up to the customer to care for them. Of course, the idea situation is to take the asparagus straight from the market to the pot, but if you’re not that organized, slice off the bottom inch or so of the dried out stock until you reach a moist part.
Stand it upright in a container (I use a clear container that came with my immersion blender that is just the right size to hold a bundle of asparagus standing tall) in a couple of inches of water. You can leave it on the counter, unrefrigerated, for a day or two.
Classic recipes call for the asparagus to be dropped in boiling water (or steamed to death) and then to be served room temperature with a sauce. Of course, boiling or steaming washes out some of the bright green flavor that drew your eye when you were in the grocery store, so why go that route? What really captures the vitamins and flavor that you are already paying for: roasting and grilling.
Simply roasting asparagus with olive oil and a generous sprinkling of kosher salt is a wonderful side dish in support of just about any cuisine. Grilling finger-sized asparagus over a charcoal fire boost its flavor even more.
Here are two sauces; one very simple, the other reasonably simple way to finish them.
-- Heat a grill or turn oven to 450 degrees. Place a sheet of parchment paper or aluminum foil on a half sheet pan, add a couple of splashes of oil, then coat all the spears with oil and let the kosher salt drift down from your fingers onto the spears like you’re Thomas Keller.
-- If you’re roasting them, slide the pan into the middle of the oven and set a timer of 10 minutes, keeping in mind that Emperor Augustus coined the expression "faster than cooking asparagus" for quick action.
-- If you’re using the grill, place the spears at 45-degree angle, set the timer for 4 minutes. Turn over each spear, and grill another 4 minutes, maybe less.
-- There are a couple of variables to consider: the size of the spears and how hot your grill or oven is; it may take more or less time. You want a little char on the spears but they should still be bright green and a sharp knife tip meets no resistance. They will continue to cook once you remove them from the heat source. If the asparagus looks dull green and drab brown, it’s overcooked.
Two ways to finish the dish.
-- Put the pan of just-roasted asparagus on top of the stove, apply a few dashes of balsamic vinegar and toss all the spears to make sure every spear gets a drink. If you like black pepper, now is the time to grind. If you want to add even more umami flavor, grate some parmesan cheese over the spears and serve right away.
-- In Spain, there is tradition of grilling vegetables rubbed with olive oil over charcoal and dipping them in romanesco sauce. We’re simply replacing grilled ceballots (grilled Catalan-style Leeks) with asparagus.
I’m borrowing this sauce (there are many forms of romanesco) from winemaker Marimar Torres, who is from the famous winemaking family in Spain’s Catalonian region. She came to America to sell the family’s wine and eventually started her own winery, Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery, in Sonoma but she never forgot her homeland’s food. So, she wrote a cookbook that captures some of her favorite dishes.
The sauce takes only a few minutes to bring together but it helps to make an hour or two ahead of serving. Once the asparagus is done, just add a spoonful of this coral red sauce over the tops of the spears. Actually, it’s great for just finishing just anything seared on the grill.
Romanesco Sauce
Adapted from “The Catalan Country Kitchen” by Marimar Torres
Makes about 2 ½ cups
1 Tbsp. olive oil for frying
1 large (1/2 inch thick) slice of white bread
½ cup (about 2 ½ ounces) whole almonds, toasted in dry skillet
1 large garlic clove, coarsely chopped
4 ounces (about ½ cup packed) roasted red bell peppers. I use piquillo roasted peppers from Spain.
½ pound ripe tomatoes. Canned tomatoes work well
¼ t paprika. I use Pimento de la Vera, Dulce, which are oak-fire-dried Spanish peppers that are stone-ground to a fine texture.
¼ t salt or to taste
¼ freshly ground black pepper or to taste
¼ cup red wine vinegar. I use Sherry vinegar from Spain, look for vinegar with the designation Vinagre de Jerez D.O.P.
½ cup extra virgin olive oil (I don’t always have oil from Spain on hand, but if you want to go all José Andrés in creating this sauce, you might as well use Spanish olive oil, too.)
Heat olive oil in a small skillet. Over medium heat, fry bread until golden on both sides.
Grind toasted almonds finely in food processor, together with fried bread and garlic. Add red peppers, tomatoes, paprika, salt and black pepper. Purée to form a smooth paste. Whirl in vinegar. With motor running, add oil slowly, in a thin stream. You may need less or more oil, depending on your ingredients. The final product should be the consistency of a loose mayonnaise. As always, taste for seasoning once it looks good.
Ken Morris has lost count of the number of cooking classes he’s attended but he always finds something new every time. He has cooked in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and Alaska. He now pulls together something to eat every night for his wife in Napa.