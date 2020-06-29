Cooking for Comfort: Corn is here and does it need anything besides salt and butter?

The only enhancement cooked sweet corn really needs is butter and a sprinkle of salt. But say, just for the sake of argument, you want to explore some culinary offerings beyond that. Here are three ideas.
Research shows south-central Mexico as the center of corn (known as Maize elsewhere) domestication at least by 8700 BP. Later, corn spread from this region over the Americas. In 1493 Christopher Columbus brought back corn to Europe from his first voyage to the Caribbean and explorers and traders introduced it to other countries.
Mexican Street Corn(Elote Asado)
In one of the classes I took at the Santa Fe School of Cooking, the instructor stressed the importance of the Three Sisters (called CBS to make it easy for the Americans) corn, beans and squash was for indigenous peoples who built villages several hundred years ago on the current site of Santa Fe.
Three plants growing symbiotically to deter weeds and pests, enrich the soil, and support each other. Mexicans call themselves the “children of corn,” descendants of people whose religious pantheon included three corn gods.
For the Mayas of the Yucatán Peninsula, corn is considered a sacred food and treated with great respect. Take a read through the enlightening cookbook “Yucatán” by David Sterling for an introduction.
Mexican cuisine includes more than 600 corn dishes: everything from tortillas (in the south) to tamales. One of Mexico’s great street foods is corn on the cob (elote). Usually found steamed in the marketplace, this dish uses the grill to bump up the taste. This is a great addition to any meal when you already have the grill hot.
Ingredients
6 ears of corn, husk removed
1 tablespoon neutral oil such as grapeseed, vegetable or sunflower
½ cup Mexican crema or sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
½ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¼teaspoon kosher salt
Lime wedges, for serving
Cilantro, for garnish
Heat a grill to medium high. Use your hands to rub oil on each corn cob evenly and then place them on a baking sheet.
In a small bowl, mix the crema, mayonnaise, and queso fresco (crumbling any large chunks into smaller chunks with your fingers). Then add the chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, and kosher salt and mix thoroughly.
Place the corn on the grill and cook until some kernels begin to blacken, and then flip. Cook about 12 to 15 minutes total, until blackened (but not completely burnt) kernels on all sides.
Return the corn to the baking sheet and use a spoon to coat it with cheese mixture. Garnish with a squeeze of lime and torn cilantro leaves. Serve immediately with plenty of napkins.
Sweet Corn
and Tomato SaladSweet corn and ripe tomatoes are just arriving in the market, so let me think what I could make with them… Hey, we could combine them! One thing you won’t see in this column is succotash: I had to endure too many room temperature salads of corn and lima beans from the school cafeteria to ever eat that again.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons rice vinegar 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice Kosher salt ¹⁄³ cup extra virgin olive oil 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, stem removed and cut in small dice 1 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and cut in small dice 2 ears of corn, microwaved for 4 minutes and kernels removed from the cob (don’t just push the knife down the ear; shear off the kernels with a long, gliding slice) 1 to 2 serranos or jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced, or ½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper ¼ cup chopped cilantro ¼ cup chopped chives Handful of basil, chopped Optional: 1 ounce feta, crumbled (about ¼ cup)
Whisk together the vinegar, lime juice, 2 teaspoons salt in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in the oil, starting with a few drops and then adding the rest in a steady stream, to make a smooth dressing.
In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes, cucumber, corn kernels and pepper. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss to coat. Cover and let stand for at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours. Before serving, stir in the cilantro and chives (they get mushy if you add too early) and drape the basil over the salad and add feta, if using.
Corn Cakes with Smoked SalmonServes 4
This combines lots of items from the farmers market to make it a true summer dish. Form the cakes larger for supper; dial them down to golf ball size for an appetizer. I admit: I always add more smoked salmon then the recipe calls for.
Ingredients
2 ears of corn, shucked ¹⁄³ cup yellow cornmeal ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon baking soda Handful chives, snipped to form small rings ½ jalapeno, seeded and minced (use the whole plant if you love heat) 1 large egg ½ cup whole milk 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and let cooled so it doesn’t cook the egg when you add it Neutral oil such as grape seed, vegetable, sunflower 1/c cup creme fraiche or Mexican crema left over from your Elote Asado Handful of fresh cilantro, roughly chopped 4 ounces of thinly sliced, smoked salmon, cut into ribbons Microwave the corn until just tender, about 3 minutes on High. Let cool, then shear off the kernels into a big bowl. Add the cornmeal, flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, chives and jalapeno then mix thoroughly.
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and cooled melted butter. Pour this mixture in to the dry ingredient and mix thoroughly again.
Heat oven to 200 degrees and slide in a half sheet pan with parchment paper to warm it. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to just cover the bottom of your skillet and wait until the oil starts to shimmer. Spoon a large spoonful of the batter onto the oil and immediately spread the batter to form a small pancake, three to four inches in diameter. Form more pancakes, but don’t crowd them. Cook until the edges start to brown and steam holes begin to form in the pancake and flip to the other side and cook another three minutes or so. Place finished pancakes on the warm sheet pan in the oven and make more pancakes until you’re done.
To serve, lay two pancakes overlapping on each plate. Spoon a teaspoon of the crème fraiche on the center of each pancake, lay some strips of salmon over the pancakes and top with a pinch of cilantro.
