Cooking for Comfort: Corn is here and does it need anything besides salt and butter?

Heat oven to 200 degrees and slide in a half sheet pan with parchment paper to warm it. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to just cover the bottom of your skillet and wait until the oil starts to shimmer. Spoon a large spoonful of the batter onto the oil and immediately spread the batter to form a small pancake, three to four inches in diameter. Form more pancakes, but don’t crowd them. Cook until the edges start to brown and steam holes begin to form in the pancake and flip to the other side and cook another three minutes or so. Place finished pancakes on the warm sheet pan in the oven and make more pancakes until you’re done.