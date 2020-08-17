Cooking for Comfort: Melons: they’re not just for dessert anymore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It started with just one melon; a small Ambrosia on the counter.

Then another Ambrosia appeared on the kitchen side table. And then, that melon is dwarfed by two large Amish melons that I have just harvested this morning. Regardless of how many slices we eat, we can’t keep up. I grow only two melon plants each summer but everything ripens at the same time, and each year I am once again surprised when my melon supply overwhelms the kitchen.

Melons, botanically known as Cucumis melo, appear to be native to an area now stretching from Egypt to Iran to northwest India. It wasn’t until after the fall of the Roman Empire that Arab civilizations began to cultivate melons. The melon also appeared in China, where a type that isn’t sweet, but more like a gourd continues to be used in cooking. Columbus is credited with introducing it to the New World when in 1493 he brought melon seeds to Haiti. The new fruit was popular and flowed into Central and South America, eventually taking root in North America.