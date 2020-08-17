Cooking for Comfort: Melons: they’re not just for dessert anymore

It started with just one melon; a small Ambrosia on the counter.
Then another Ambrosia appeared on the kitchen side table. And then, that melon is dwarfed by two large Amish melons that I have just harvested this morning. Regardless of how many slices we eat, we can’t keep up. I grow only two melon plants each summer but everything ripens at the same time, and each year I am once again surprised when my melon supply overwhelms the kitchen.
Melons, botanically known as Cucumis melo, appear to be native to an area now stretching from Egypt to Iran to northwest India. It wasn’t until after the fall of the Roman Empire that Arab civilizations began to cultivate melons. The melon also appeared in China, where a type that isn’t sweet, but more like a gourd continues to be used in cooking. Columbus is credited with introducing it to the New World when in 1493 he brought melon seeds to Haiti. The new fruit was popular and flowed into Central and South America, eventually taking root in North America.
Two types of melons are popular in the U.S.: cantaloupe, named for the town of Cantalupo, hear Rome, where they are supposed to have been the first grown in Europe. Typically, these are small and round, with a rough skin that is divided into segments. The other is netted or musk melons, which have a network that stands out from the melon surface when ripe and vary in size from very small to large.
So, what to do with a kitchen counter covered with melons that appear to be reproducing on their own? Or, you become too enthusiastic at the Farmers Market and you suddenly have more melons than planned? Here are four ways to enjoy them beyond eating them sliced for dessert.
Melon and Lox Salmon
Serves 4
This may look vaguely like the Prosciutto and Melon Skewers I did in the award-winning “shelter-in-place picnic” article on July 27. Actually, this is even easier. Instead of prosciutto, lox (brined-cured cold smoked salmon) is draped over the sliced melon, a dash of olive and a scattering of dill and that’s it. This is a great first course or simply add a loaf of sourdough bread and make it a light lunch.
1 medium honeydew melon
Extra-virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt
8 ounces lox-style salmon (cold-smoked, thinly sliced)
Coarsely chopped fresh dill
Cut the melon in half; scoop out seeds and membrane from each half and set aside. I like to remove both ends of each half to make it easy to remove from the rind, then slice ¾-inch-thick wedges. Cutting back and forth, run your knife along the edge of each slice to release the flesh;
Arrange slices on a platter. Drizzle melon with oil and season with salt. Drape smoked salmon on top. Finish with a bit more oil and sprinkle with dill.
Melon gazpacho
Serves 4
The Andalusia region of Spain is home to Europe’s hottest temperatures during the summer. The classic gazpacho was invented, probably during the occupation of the Roman Empire, as a cool and refreshing drink of ground bread, olive oil, vinegar, garlic and cucumber. As tomatoes became popular, they were added in the 19th century.
1 small melon, peeled, seeded and chopped (If the melon is too ripe, the dish will be too soupy, so try to pick one that is just becoming to ripen.)
2 cups cherry tomatoes
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 Tablespoons sherry vinegar
4 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil plus extra for drizzling
¼ teaspoon or to taste Spanish smoked paprika, Dulce Pimenton from La Vera region
4 slices prosciutto
1 small cucumber, seeds removed, finely diced
Small bunch of chives, thinly sliced
Kosher salt
Place the melon, tomatoes and garlic in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
Add the vinegar, olive oil, paprika and season with salt to taste. Blend again.
Cover and refrigerate for an hour or so to chill. Serve cold.
When ready to serve, heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the prosciutto and cook 1-2 minutes per side or until crisp.
Spoon the gazpacho into bowls and top with the cucumber, chives and crumbled crispy prosciutto. Drizzle with extra olive oil and serve.
Pasta Salad with Melon, Pancetta, and Feta
Serves 4
2 ounces thinly sliced pancetta (Italian bacon cured with salt and spices but not smoked) Or, you can buy it in a 4-ounce package of mini-cubes at some local stores.)
4 ounces orecchiette (ear-shaped pasta) or another small pasta with lots of curves to catch the sauce
Kosher salt
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 1/2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
2 cups of peeled melon (any type) cut into 1 by 1 by 1/4 inch pieces
1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint, divided
3 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
1 ounce crumbled feta
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange pancetta in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until brown and crisp, 20–25 minutes. (Or, place pancetta on folded layers of paper towels on a microwave-proof plate and microwave on high until brown and crisp, about 5 minutes.) Let pancetta stand until cool enough to handle, then break into bite-size pieces.
Meanwhile, cook pasta in a medium pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain pasta; run under cold water to cool. Drain and set aside.
Whisk oil and vinegar in a large bowl. Add half of pancetta, cooked pasta, melon, half of mint, scallion, and red pepper flakes. Toss to coat. Season to taste with salt (sure, you can add pepper, also, but I don’t). Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle remaining pancetta and mint over. Top with crumbled feta cheese.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Melon Salsa
Serves 4
During the summer, I grill out most of the time as a simple way to cook and not worry about heating up the kitchen. Either chicken or pork tenderloin would be a good choice for this bright salsa. Even if you don’t like spicy foods, I think a bit of jalapeno is necessary to give the salsa a little kick.
1 cup ripe honeydew melon, cut into 1/2-inch dice
1 cup ripe cantaloupe, cut into 1/2-inch dice
¼ cup of minced cilantro leaves
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
3 tablespoons minced chives
1 half of a seeded and minced jalapeno (Sure, if you have very sweet melons or just enjoy heat, you could add more.)
Grated skin of the lime, before you juice it
Fresh lime juice from one half of the lime that you juiced
Kosher salt
Extra virgin olive oil
4 chicken thighs, boned
2 teaspoons Spanish smoked paprika, Dulce Pimenton from La Vera region (yes, I used it in a previous recipe; I love this stuff)
Whole leaves of cilantro for garnish
Combine diced melon, minced cilantro, ginger, chives, grated lime peel, lime juice, and chopped jalapeno in medium bowl. Toss to blend flavors. Season to taste with salt. Before you serve, drain the juice collected from the melons (so it won’t be soupy) and add the olive oil and taste again for salt.
Clean grill with a rolled cloth dipped in vegetable oil; bring barbecue to medium heat (around 400 degrees.) Sprinkle chicken thighs with salt and Spanish smoked paprika. Grill chicken breasts until skin is crisp and brown and chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.
Slice chicken thighs and arrange on plates. Top with melon salsa and cilantro leaves and serve with rice, which will absorb the juice from the melons.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa.
