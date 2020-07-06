Cooking For Comfort: Peach perfect

Peaches, locally grown peaches that were picked when they were so ripe that you have to eat them standing over a sink to catch the juices running down your mouth, are one of the best things about summer.
But, when I went online to see what were some of the favorite ways to use peaches, all I got was a long list of peach cobbler recipes; most of them said they were the best recipes and an amazing number claimed they were the BEST EVER!
So, I am going to try to write an entire article on peaches and not mention peach cobbler.
Chilled Peach and Melon Soup
This comes from John Sarich, longtime culinary director at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, Washington. I was living in Alaska when I first toured the chateau-looking winery outside of Seattle, but the wine and food from Washington greatly influences the Anchorage culinary scene. John wrote several cook books and had his own cooking show on TV years before there were celebrity chefs before he passed away in 2014.
4 peaches
1 honeydew melon
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
1/2 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root
1 Tablespoon sugar
1/2 cup Johannesburg Riesling (look for a slightly sweet version)
4 fresh mint leaves
You will need 4 small bowls, chilled, when you serve.
Peel and cube the peaches and melon. Place the cubes in the blender with lemon juice, orange zest, ginger, sugar and Riesling. Puree until smooth. Strain the mixture through a medium sieve and refrigerate until well chilled. When ready to serve, pour into the chilled small bowls and garnish with a fresh mint leaf.
Peach and Avocado Salad with Warm Goat Cheese
Serves 4
This is a nice blend of cool peach and avocado contrasted by warm goat cheese. Yes, you could also grill the peaches (see the Balsamic Grilled Peaches recipe for technique) or if you’re not feeling up to it, you could just slice the cold goat cheese and let it come up to room temperature to serve. Heck, you could even leave out the avocado but, since this article is all about peaches, you cannot leave out the peaches.
2 peaches, pitted and halved
2 avocados, pitted and cut into wedges
4 ounces baby arugula
1 4.5 ounces package of goat cheese
1/4 cup of almonds, sliced
1 cup of panko breadcrumbs
2 egg whites
1 teaspoon of butter
1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon of butter, room temperature
For the dressing:
1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon of Dijon Mustard
3 Tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
1 Tablespoons of honey
A pinch of kosher salt
Place the goat cheese in the freezer for about 15 minutes to harden the cheese, but don’t let it freeze or you won’t be able to cut it. Beat the egg whites in a medium bowl and place the panko breadcrumbs in another. Use the pastry chef’s trick of using dental floss to slice the goat cheese into 4 slices. Use a fork to dip the slices into the beaten egg whites and then the panko, covering all sides of the cheese. Afterwards, it helps to let the slices chill in the refrigerator for a few moments.
Meantime, start toasting the almonds. Place them in a medium skillet and toast them for 7-8 minutes on medium-high heat until slightly golden, then remove and let cool.
Place butter and olive oil in the same pan at medium high heat. Use a spatula to gently place goat cheese slices and cook them on each side until panko is toasted brown. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Place balsamic vinegar in a small bowl with Dijon mustard and whisk in olive oil. Add a pinch of salt and whisk in honey.
Place arugula on a salad plate, sprinkle a couple of tablespoons of the dressing and a dash of salt. Arrange the peaches, avocado, goat cheese, add a sprinkle of almonds and drizzle with the remaining dressing.
Peach Salsa
Serves 4 when accompanying an entrée
Sure, you could just get out the tortilla chips and chomp away, but this is a great summer salsa that brightens up any light entrée, such as grilled chicken or fish.
2 cups of peaches diced
1/4 cup minced red onion
2 teaspoons minced jalapeno: remove ribs and seeds before mincing to reduce the heat level
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Juice of one lime or more to taste
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
Kosher salt to taste
Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.
Grilled Pork tenderloin with Balsamic Grilled Peaches
There are a lot of grilled pork chops with grilled peaches recipes in the world, but my wife never liked wrestling with the huge pork chops with a bone that I usually brought home from the store. But, sliced tenderloin allowed her to eat just the amount that she wanted, without dealing with a charred bone. So, you can see who won that discussion.
Why brine pork?
Commercial pork has been stripped of a lot of its flavor and juiciness by breeding it to grow fast with almost no fat. As a result, most pork needs to be brined before cooking. During brining, muscle fibers absorb liquid and it increases juiciness by dissolving some proteins. A brine is simply salt and water but cooks always want to improve a recipe by throwing in lots of stuff to the brine: anything from rosemary to garlic to cider vinegar. However, you may not want those flavors in your dish. So, I keep it basic. You can double the recipe if you’re brining a larger piece of pork
4 cups water
1/2 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
One pork tenderloin, around one pound (don’t forget to remove the silver skin: a piece of tough connective tissue, silver in color, that forms a band along one side)
Pimenton de la Vera, Dulce (Spanish smoked, slightly sweet paprika)
Rinse the pork tenderloin, pat dry and place in a freezer bag. Bring the water, salt, honey and peppercorns to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir until sugar and salt dissolves. Allow to cool, then place pan in the refrigerator for an hour or so to chill the liquid, then add liquid to the freezer bag with the pork. (Safety alert: place the now-full freezer bag in a bowl, just in case the bag starts leaking.) Refrigerate 2 to 4 hours, or make it in the morning and cook in the evening, but overnight makes the pork a little too salty for me. Remove the pork from the brine and discard the brine. Pat it dry with a paper towel and lightly brush with olive oil and season with a dusting of Pimenton (you should already have enough salt from the brining).
Grilled Peach Sauce
2 peaches pitted and halved
4 tablespoons butter, melted
4 teaspoons brown sugar , divided
1/2 cup slivered red onion
1-2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 Tablespoon granulated sugar
Kosher salt
Fresh basil leaves
Preheat one side of the grill to super high and one side to medium. Coat each peach half with a tablespoon of melted butter. Grill the peaches flesh side down on the high temperature side of the grill for about 4-5 minutes, flip over and sprinkle one teaspoon of brown sugar on each grilled side of peach and grill for another 4-5 minutes. They should soften and the sugar starts to melt. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into long slices. Mix the red onions with one tablespoon of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar and a pinch of kosher salt. Add the sliced warm peaches to this mix and gently combine.
Position the tenderloin at a 45 degree angle on the grill for about 5 minutes, developing grill marks and then flip to the other side at the same angle and cook for another 5 minutes. Move the piece to the cooler part of the grill, or turn off one of your grill elements if you’re on a gas grill. Flip the tenderloin again; rotating so it is 45 degrees in the other direction to form cross grill marks. Cook for another 5 minutes on each side or until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Transfer to your cutting board and tent with aluminum foil for about 5 minutes. When ready, slice the tenderloin across the grain.
To give it that Michelin star restaurant look, overlap the pork pieces on a long, narrow platter and spoon over the peaches and onion mix, then garnish with torn basil leaves.
