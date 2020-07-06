Cooking For Comfort: Peach perfect

Rinse the pork tenderloin, pat dry and place in a freezer bag. Bring the water, salt, honey and peppercorns to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir until sugar and salt dissolves. Allow to cool, then place pan in the refrigerator for an hour or so to chill the liquid, then add liquid to the freezer bag with the pork. (Safety alert: place the now-full freezer bag in a bowl, just in case the bag starts leaking.) Refrigerate 2 to 4 hours, or make it in the morning and cook in the evening, but overnight makes the pork a little too salty for me. Remove the pork from the brine and discard the brine. Pat it dry with a paper towel and lightly brush with olive oil and season with a dusting of Pimenton (you should already have enough salt from the brining).