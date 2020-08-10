Cooking for Comfort: Plenty of ways to enjoy great potatoes

Once you’re past the edge it should be fairly easy to expand the pocket but be careful not to break the skin. Slide in the lemons, herbed side down, between the skin and the flesh, generally covering both breasts. Take remaining herb mixture and rub over the top of the skin, especially where the lemons can’t reach. Apply a little olive oil and rub it in like you’re at a spa, and salt the skin. With the boney inside of the chicken pressed down and the legs pointing out, let the chicken absorb the flavors in the refrigerator, uncovered on a plate, for four to eight hours.

When you’re ready to cook, place the chicken on the counter to warm up a bit while you heat the oven to 350°F. If you have the option of convection baking, this is a great time to use it. I use the same oval baking dish, 14 inches by 9 1/2 inches by 2 inches deep, that we used in this article’s Potatoes Gratin with Pistou.

Dribble olive oil on the bottom of the baking dish and a generous pinch of salt. Roll each potato half in in the oil/salt mixture, ending up with the flat side down. Place the chicken on top of the potatoes, spreading it out as much as possible to increase skin exposed to the heat and load it (I put the oval on a baking sheet to make it easy to move in and out when it’s hot) into the heated oven. No need to add moisture; the chicken will provide it for us.