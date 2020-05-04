Cooking for Comfort: Recipes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The first time I heard of Cinco de Mayo, I was a young Naval officer studying at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, the pretty town across the bay of downtown San Diego. I started seeing signs in some of the restaurants advertising parties featuring music, Mexican food and lots of cerveza. Coming from the Midwest, I didn’t realize that May 5 was so important in Mexico that San Diego had to celebrate it, too.
My classmates said it was Mexican Independence Day and since this was long before anyone could spell Google, it was some time before I discovered that Cinco de Mayo (fifth of May) actually celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces sent by Napoleon III to establish a French satellite state in Mexico.
Fought on the edge of the city of Puebla on May 5, 1862, it’s known as, yes, you guessed it, the Battle of Puebla. While a minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations and American students looking for any chance to party.
Given the large number Mexicans who settled in what was first called Alta California in the New Spain and later became the 31st state of the Union, and who continue to be an important contribution to California, it does makes sense that, at least once a year, we tip our hat to our neighbor on our southern border, even for a minor holiday.
Since that first introduction to Mexico, I’ve visited the country many times and studied cooking in several cities there, but given the great chefs and cooks living in Napa Valley who grew up cooking with their Mexican madras, I’m a bit shy about making suggestions for Cinco de Mayo. But I will pass along a couple of easy recipes that I brought back from Mexico.
My wife and I visited Mérida, the picturesque capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, just a couple of years ago. Born as a Maya city long before the arrival of Europeans, it traded with other regions of Mexico and its food is influenced by the Caribbean, which it shares many of the same plants. Later, the Spanish conquered the country and named the city after the town of Mérida in Extremadura, Spain. French, British, Lebanese and even the Dutch also contributed to Mérida’s culinary marketplace. You can see it in the mix of capers, green olives and raisins plus Edam cheese that’s in every marketplace.
One of the most important exports from the Old World to the Yucatan is Naranja agria “sour orange.” Known as Seville orange in the US, the fruit is wildly used in the Yucatan, from drinks to salsa to probably the area’s most famous dish cochinita pibil, a marinated suckling pig, wrapped in banana leaves and baked in a pit. Maybe we’ll have room to talk about that in another column but today’s recipe is an easy-to-make paste that is great for firm fish or chicken breast. All of the ingredients can usually be picked up in one of the several great Mexican markets that we have in Napa.
Yucatecan Grilled Fish Tacos
Serves 4
1/3 cup achiote paste seasoning (recipe follows)
3 Tablespoons Seville orange or two parts lime to one part orange juice and one part grapefruit juice (all should be freshly squeezed, not that stuff from a bottle)
1 ½ pounds skinless white fish fillets, such as sea bass, snapper, halibut or mahimahi; cut into four pieces
1 banana leaf (they come in good size packages usually found in the frozen food section of a Mexican market. Don’t worry: you can use them to grill a lot of things in banana leaves)
1 cup of avocado mash (recipe follows)
12-16 corn tortillas, warm on the grill just before you serve
Achiote is a popular spice in Yucatan, derived from the hard annatto seed found in the region. The whole seed is ground together with other spices and formed into a reddish seasoning paste, called recado rojo. I’ve tried grinding the seeds on my own and they never completely break down: buy the achiote paste at a Mexican store.
Adobo de Achiote
2 tablespoons achiote paste
1 ½ teaspoons of dried oregano, (look for Mexican oregano) crumbled
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 Tablespoon Seville orange juice (maybe more)
Pre-heat your grill. Make the avocado mash and cover with plastic wrap to prevent browning if you’re not going to use right away. Mix thoroughly all of the ingredients for the achiote paste except for the orange juice. Once everything is smooth, thin the mixture out just a little with the sour orange juice.
You’ll have to cut a banana leaf down to size, allowing enough to completely cover the fish. You can pass the leaf over the flame of the grill until it turns shiny. That’s when the leaf cell structure is breaking down and releasing some of its oil, making it easy to fold. Place a fish portion on a banana leaf and paint with the achiote paste mixture. Fold the ends of the leaf over the fish and cut a thin strip of the leaf, following the cell structure, to fashion a tie. Wrap and tie your packet and do the same for the rest of the fish.
Grill the fish, allowing 10 minutes for each inch of thickness. You can open the top and check to make sure the fish flakes easily. Serve the fish on a plate in the open banana packet, topped with a dollop of avocado mash.
Easy Avocado Mash
This does not have all of the usual ingredients thrown into guacamole because I’ve re-engineered this to the tastes I want. You can vary as much as you care to, but first try this way before you go back to the typical guacamole.
Ingredients
2 avocados, skinned and flesh roughly diced
½ of a medium white onion, finely diced, rinsed in cold water (the sulfur compounds responsible for its harsh flavor and aftertaste dissipate into the water)
1 garlic clove, minced
Half cup of finely cut cilantro
Whole lime, juiced
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground cumin
If you just happen to have a molcajete (Mexico’s lava stone version of the mortar and pestle) it’s a great vehicle to mix in and then present your mash. Lightly mix all ingredients, except for the lime juice, in your serving dish. Add half of the juice, stir and taste. Add more lime and salt as needed and serve.
It seems fitting to have a recipe from the site of the Battle of Puebla for Cinco de Mayo, so I offer one I learned there many years ago. Besides being known for a footnote in history, Puebla is famed for its culinary history, colonial architecture and painted Talavera tiles. The best-known mole (a rich, traditional marinade and sauce) is named after the city of Puebla, mole poblano. More than 20 years ago (man, that makes me feel old) my wife and I visited this famous colonial city for me to take a three-day Puebla Cooking Tour with respected teacher, Mónica Mastretta de Tiburcio.
The mole poblano I learned has more than 20 ingredients and is usually served at a family holiday, so we’ll leave that for another day but she was also proud of what she called Flan One, Two, Three. Later, I read books that referred to it as Tres Leches Mexican Flan, but Flan 1-2-3 has a more melodic title.
In Puebla, I found a true seriousness and desire to produce a great meal. During one of our cooking sessions, a friend of Mónica stopped by the kitchen and they talked a bit in Spanish, both gesturing as I had seen Italian women talk with their hands when they speak. After her friend left, Mónica revealed they were discussing another cook in town, and then she lifted her right hand, finger tips touching her thumb, and lightly shook it again, saying, “When someone is a good cook, we say she has a good hand.”
Flan One, Two, Three
Adapted from Mónica Mastretta de Tiburcio
Serves 4-6
Warning: this needs to cook then chill for several hours before serving, so don’t start this at 5 p.m. for tonight’s dinner.
Ingredients
Caramel:
1 ½ cups sugar
Flan:
1 12-ounce can evaporated milk
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
½ cup whole milk
6 eggs
3 egg yolks
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Mónica explained that she always thought of this recipe as simple as 1, 2. 3: there are three milks and there are three steps, and that’s it! Of course, it’s more complicated than that, but it’s easy to remember.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Caramel: Put sugar in a heavy skillet and heat, stirring until the sugar melts and turns a light dark brown (it will continue to darken when you take it off the heat, so remove just before it turns really dark). Pour into an 8- inch round cake mold and tilt so that the caramel spreads evenly on the bottom and up the sides somewhat. Let cool as you make the Flan.
Flan: put all the ingredients in a blender and blend them for one minute. Pour the mixture through a fine strainer to catch any unsightly egg blobs into the caramel-covered mold. Place mold in a water bath (a larger shallow container half filled with warm water. (Don’t use a Dutch Oven or another pan that has high sides or it will over cook).
Bake for one hour and check the flan. Poke the thin blade of a knife in the center of the flan and halfway down. The blade should come out clean. If not, bake another 15 minutes and try again. Once the blade shows clean, carefully remove the baking pan from the oven, then remove the flan from the water bath. Left flan cool for 45 minutes at room temperature and then refrigerate for 5 hours or overnight.
