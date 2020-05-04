Cooking for Comfort: Recipes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Since that first introduction to Mexico, I’ve visited the country many times and studied cooking in several cities there, but given the great chefs and cooks living in Napa Valley who grew up cooking with their Mexican madras, I’m a bit shy about making suggestions for Cinco de Mayo. But I will pass along a couple of easy recipes that I brought back from Mexico.

My wife and I visited Mérida, the picturesque capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, just a couple of years ago. Born as a Maya city long before the arrival of Europeans, it traded with other regions of Mexico and its food is influenced by the Caribbean, which it shares many of the same plants. Later, the Spanish conquered the country and named the city after the town of Mérida in Extremadura, Spain. French, British, Lebanese and even the Dutch also contributed to Mérida’s culinary marketplace. You can see it in the mix of capers, green olives and raisins plus Edam cheese that’s in every marketplace.