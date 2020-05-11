Cooking for Comfort: Rice goes center stage

Paella

I had made paella many times by the time I signed up for a day class on seafood paella in Barcelona. The young chef arrived with bags filled from the nearby La Boqueria market and I’m thinking: “We’ll never get done in time for us to eat.” Nothing had been prepared. But, he quickly threw together a fresh fish broth while we students started cutting onions and cleaning prawns and mussels. I’m watching the clock as much as I’m watching him but the broth was ready by the time he poured in the rice. As the stock bubbled away, he spoke about growing up with paella most Sundays. In Spain, Sunday is traditionally the one time that the man of the house cooks. He lights a fire in his outdoor grill, brings out the thin-metal round paella pan (the dish is named after the pan) dumps the prepared bowls of ingredients on the pan, one at a time, and triumphantly brings the pan to the outdoor table so the extended family can enjoy it eating out of the pan, each starting from the perimeter and working towards the center, with wooden spoons.