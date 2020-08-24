Cooking for Comfort: Step away from the stove: no-heat, no-bake, no-sweat recipes for heat waves

When a heat wave comes knocking, what are you going to do? First thing, slowly back away from the stove. You won’t be needing that.
The easiest way to keep temperatures down inside of your house is to eliminate the single biggest source of heat: your stove, even if it seems a shame not to use all 30,000 British Thermal Units that you paid for in that Wolf stove of yours.
Here are a range of options that not only will feed you, but are no-heat, no-bake and (yes, we’re going to say it) no- sweat recipes to get you through a sweltering pandemic summer heat wave.
Classic Gazpacho
Serves 6-8
We made a melon gazpacho in the award-winning Aug. 18 column but this is the classic gazpacho from Seville, Spain, which averages 96 degrees during the summer. My wife and I a few years ago enjoyed a trip through the Andalusia region, winding from Seville to Granada and then Cordoba, choosing September as to miss the furnace heat of summer. But we still found ourselves carefully walking in the shade of the buildings to block the fierce direct sun. Some might argue if gazpacho is a food or a drink but most Spanish restaurants offered this cold soup as an appetizer in a small bowl, meant to cool you off. Salud!
2 cups day-old country bread, crust removed
2 garlic cloves, skin removed and chopped
1 pinch of ground cumin
Kosher salt
3 pounds ripe tomatoes, cored, seeded and roughly chopped
2 small cucumbers, peeled and chopped
1 red pepper, core and seeds removed and roughly chopped
3 tablespoons of chopped red onion
½ cup or more of extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons or more of sherry vinegar
Water, as needed
Place the bread in a bowl with cold water, just to cover, and let soak for 5 to 10 minutes only. Drain the bread and squeeze out the liquid. Add garlic, cumin and pinch of salt to a blender and pulse. Add half of the tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, onion, and soaked bread and pulse until smooth and add half of the olive oil and let machine run until smoothly incorporated. Add remaining tomatoes, olive oil and sherry vinegar. You’re aiming for a beautiful smooth texture. If it seems too thick to pour easily, add a ¼ cup of water and let the processor run for a minute or so to see if you need to add more. Taste for salt and let chill before serving. When you serve in bowls, you can pre chill the bowls and top with finely diced cucumber and/or finely sliced basil leaves.
Ceviche: Gingered Tuna with Soy and Sesame
Serves 6.
When my wife and I were in Buenos Aires, Argentina a few years ago, every meal was beautiful beef, simply prepared on the grill. (Argentines ate about 129 pounds of beef a person last year, far surpassing Americans, who downed a mere 57.5 pounds by comparison.)
But after a week, when we couldn’t look at another parrilla covered with sizzling meat, we stumbled upon a Peruvian ceviche restaurant, which we returned to a couple of times our last week there.
Thanks to Peru’s long Pacific coastline, ceviche is one of the most popular dishes among Peruvians. This is a dish made without a stove in sight: it’s served chilled, making it cool and refreshing.
Ceviche is any mixture of raw fish or shellfish where the citric acid in the citrus marinade denatures’ the protein, much like heat does in cooking. However, acid marinades will not kill bacteria or parasitic worms, unlike the heat of cooking so you need to buy sushi-grade fish. Like sushi, it does require great ingredients and simple presentation.
1 pound sushi-grade ahi tuna
Marinade
1 teaspoon honey
½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
½ red onion, thinly sliced into half moons
3 tablespoons pickled jalapeños
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
¼ cup sesame seeds
Set the tuna, wrapped in plastic wrap, on a baking sheet and place in the freezer. Let set one hour to make it firm to allow thin cuts. In a nonreactive bowl such as stainless steel, not copper, cast-iron, or aluminum, which react with acidic foods, blend together the marinade ingredients.
When ready to serve, remove the tuna from the freezer and unwrap. Slice the tuna crosswise very thinly but evenly and toss gently in the marinade. Serve immediately.
Thai Chicken Wraps
How, you might be asking, will you cook the chicken for a wrap? Longtime readers will know I have no hesitation buying a rotisserie chicken from a local store when I think I can improve on the taste at home. Yes, the trick during a heat wave is to make someone else heat up their kitchen, not yours!
Dressing
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter (yes, I’ve used chunky and it doesn’t really matter)
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon Thai chili sauce
1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
3 tablespoons canola oil (May need more to make smooth)
1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
Chicken Salad:
2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
1 sweet (not hot) red pepper, diced
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/2 cup unsalted dry roasted peanuts, chopped, divided
6 Bibb or Boston lettuce leaves (open up the head and use the largest leaves that are towards the outside)
In a blender or food processor, combine all of the dressing except oil and cilantro. With the machine running, gradually add oil in a steady stream. When smooth, stir in cilantro.
In a large bowl, combine rotisserie chicken, red pepper, onions, carrot and half of the peanuts. Add dressing and toss to coat. Divide among lettuce leaves; sprinkle each bundle with remaining peanuts. Fold lettuce over filling to eat.
Tuna Tostadas, Contramar Style
Makes 8 tostadas
I had heard of Contramar, the famed seafood restaurant in Mexico City lead by Chef Gabriela Cámara, long before she opened Cala in San Francisco. Eventually, I was able to enjoy the food at Cala, which luckily offered the same tuna tostadas as in Mexico City. Well, maybe not the same, but really so simple but elegant, it’s well worth the trip to San Francisco, then Mexico City, just to see the differences, just as soon as we can fly again. Because we are not lighting a stove, we’re using pre-made tostadas and replacing the original recipe’s cooked leeks with fresh chives.
For the Mayonesa Con Chipotle:
1 egg
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
¼ cup chipotle in adobo, canned, seeds removed
½ cup grapeseed oil
For the tostadas:
2 oranges, freshly squeezed
2 ounces soy sauce
½ half lime, juiced
8 tostadas
12 ounces sashimi-grade tuna, trout, or other fatty fish
1 ounce or more of Mayonesa con Chipotle (made earlier)
Small handful of chives, snipped into small segments
1 avocado, cut in half, pitted, peeled, and cut into 8 slices
Lime wedges, for serving
Make Mayonesa con Chipotle.
In a food processor or blender, pulse the egg, lime juice, salt, and chipotle until well combined. With the motor running, slowly add the oil in a thin stream, processing until the mayonnaise emulsifies and turns creamy, about 4 to 5 minutes. Partway through, be sure to turn off the processor and scrape down the sides to incorporate all ingredients. Set aside. Yes, it’s worth making your own mayonnaise.
About an hour before you assemble your tostadas, wrap the fish in plastic wrap and place in the freezer. The goal is firm, not frozen, fish to make it easy to slice. While chilling the fish, make the marinade. In a small bowl, stir together the freshly squeezed orange juice and soy sauce, and taste. If the mixture isn’t acidic enough, add the juice of 1 to 2 whole limes. The juice should be a little sweet, a little salty, and a little acidic. Slice the fish and place in the soy sauce–orange juice marinade. Set aside.
Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise evenly across the surface of each tostada. Distribute the sliced fish among all of the tostadas. Sprinkle each one with snipped chives, and add a slice of avocado. Serve with fresh lime wedges.
Watch now: You’re likely eating this food that’s aging you.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email him at macmor@sbcglobal.net.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.