Cooking for Comfort: Step away from the stove: no-heat, no-bake, no-sweat recipes for heat waves

Place the bread in a bowl with cold water, just to cover, and let soak for 5 to 10 minutes only. Drain the bread and squeeze out the liquid. Add garlic, cumin and pinch of salt to a blender and pulse. Add half of the tomatoes, cucumbers, red pepper, onion, and soaked bread and pulse until smooth and add half of the olive oil and let machine run until smoothly incorporated. Add remaining tomatoes, olive oil and sherry vinegar. You’re aiming for a beautiful smooth texture. If it seems too thick to pour easily, add a ¼ cup of water and let the processor run for a minute or so to see if you need to add more. Taste for salt and let chill before serving. When you serve in bowls, you can pre chill the bowls and top with finely diced cucumber and/or finely sliced basil leaves.