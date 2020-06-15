Cooking for Comfort:: Summer fruits, and how to use them in everyday cooking

Combine raspberries, balsamic vinegar, shallot, zest, mint and salt in a bowl. Whisk in olive oil so everything is well blended. Remove 1/3 cup of the marinade and set aside. Pour marinade into a one-gallon Ziplock bag and add the chicken. Squish marinade to cover every part of the chicken. Place the bag in a bowl (not that I’ve ever had marinade seeping onto my refrigerator shelf, but just in case) and chill for four to eight hours.

Heat a charcoal or gas fire until around 400 degrees, clean the grill bars and remove the chicken from the marinade, wiping away as much of the marinade as possible so it won’t burn. I’ve read a lot of recipes with a sweet marinade that say to grill skin side down for 10 minutes before flipping. DO NOT DO THIS: instead of golden grill marks, the chicken skin will look more like blackened redfish. Instead, place the chicken’s skin side up and press the breast bone to crack so it lies flat. Depending on your grill, cooking can take hour or more, shooting for 165 degrees in the breast. Once done, remove the chicken and let it rest for 10 minutes so the juices redistribute themselves back through the meat. Carve the chicken, add a touch of sugar to the sauce if the fruit is not sweet enough for you and place a dollop of the sauce and a few fresh berries on top of each serving, topped with the chopped mint.