Cooking for Comfort:: Summer fruits, and how to use them in everyday cooking

When I was growing up, my parents would send my brother and me to our maternal grandparents for a week each summer, benevolently sharing us or malevolently getting back at them, we were never sure.
The first thing we would do when we got out of the car after the three-hour drive was run to their raspberry bush and eat as many of the warm, ripe berries as we could find. Fruit that is so ripe, it would never survive being stacked high in a grocery store is what summer tastes like to me.
Fruit is a seed-bearing structure that develops from the ovary of a flowering plant while vegetables are roots, leaves and stems of a plant. So, seed-packed growths such as apples, squash and, tomatoes are fruits, while roots such as beets and potatoes, leaves such as kale and lettuce, and stems such as celery and broccoli are all vegetables.
At the risk of appearing to work for the National Fruit Association, I’ll point out that, besides tasting great, fruits are naturally low in fat, sodium and calories, and rich in potassium, fiber, and vitamin C. Plus, fiber in fruit helps to protect against heart disease and it lowers cholesterol. Okay, enough with the promotional pitch already.
What I really want to do is sell you on using fruit in your everyday cooking. Here are just a few ways you can cook with the fruit you pick up each week at the Farmers Market.
Smoothie
While you can enjoy a smoothie morning, noon and night, my wife and I think of it as ideal breakfast food. Now, we are working our way through packages of frozen figs from last year’s harvest so you can see it’s a great way to use up fruit that is starting to be really, really ripe.
Serves 2.
1 cup raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, figs…whatever you like
1 banana
1 cup frozen berry mix from the grocery store (I buy a package that lists dark fruit like blueberries and blackberries first, signally that it has the most of them in the mix)
1 tablespoon vanilla extract (it enhances all the other flavors in the recipe)
1 1/4 cup rice milk (whole/skim milk works fine. My wife’s stomach is simply not fond of cow’s milk)
2 ounces vanilla whey protein powder (This is not about flavor but we’ve found protein allows us to not feel hungry until lunchtime)
1 cup ice cubes (I find this essential; others in the family say that makes it too cold for breakfast. We each have our battles in life.)
Directions
In a blender, combine all the ingredients until smooth. Taste and add a small amount of whatever you feel is missing and blend again; repeat until it tastes smooth and fruity.
Fruit Marinade for Chicken or Pork Tenderloin
Serves 4 with leftovers
Marinade:
2 ½ cups red raspberries (you can substitute another sweet fruit, such as blueberries)
3 oz. balsamic vinegar
1 shallot, minced
Grated zest of one lemon (if you don’t have a zester, you can use a vegetable peeler to remove the skin and then mince it finely)
2 tablespoons fresh mint, minced
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Sugar, if needed
Fresh berries to garnish
Chopped mint to garnish
1 4-pound chicken, backbone removed (known as spatchcocking) Poultry sheers are designed to cut through bones; if you don’t have them, a chef’s knife will work. Removing the backbone allows you to flatten it for more even cooking and shortens cooking time.
Combine raspberries, balsamic vinegar, shallot, zest, mint and salt in a bowl. Whisk in olive oil so everything is well blended. Remove 1/3 cup of the marinade and set aside. Pour marinade into a one-gallon Ziplock bag and add the chicken. Squish marinade to cover every part of the chicken. Place the bag in a bowl (not that I’ve ever had marinade seeping onto my refrigerator shelf, but just in case) and chill for four to eight hours.
Heat a charcoal or gas fire until around 400 degrees, clean the grill bars and remove the chicken from the marinade, wiping away as much of the marinade as possible so it won’t burn. I’ve read a lot of recipes with a sweet marinade that say to grill skin side down for 10 minutes before flipping. DO NOT DO THIS: instead of golden grill marks, the chicken skin will look more like blackened redfish. Instead, place the chicken’s skin side up and press the breast bone to crack so it lies flat. Depending on your grill, cooking can take hour or more, shooting for 165 degrees in the breast. Once done, remove the chicken and let it rest for 10 minutes so the juices redistribute themselves back through the meat. Carve the chicken, add a touch of sugar to the sauce if the fruit is not sweet enough for you and place a dollop of the sauce and a few fresh berries on top of each serving, topped with the chopped mint.
Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese
Adapted from Chef Jason Franey
Serves 4
During one of those baking hot days we had in early June I started looking for a dish that would cool me down and not make me stand outside in the heat in front of a blazing grill. Flipping through the internet, I discovered a chilled soup from Jason Franey from when he was executive chef at Seattle’s famed Canlis restaurant. Fruit soups are popular in Germany and Nordic countries but savory is the standard in the U.S.. I made some adjustments (such as replacing dried apricots with dried dates) so everything could be picked up at the Napa Farmers Market.
3 cups sliced peeled peaches (about 4 peaches)
1/4 cup finely diced peeled seedless cucumber, plus thin slices for garnish
1/4 cup finely diced yellow bell pepper, plus thin slices for garnish
1/4 cup diced dried dates
2 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons crumbled fresh goat cheese, plus more for garnish
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, plus more for seasoning
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Kosher salt
2 cups diced baguette (1/2 inch)
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Freshly ground white pepper
The night before, toss the peaches, diced cucumber, yellow pepper and dates in a bowl. Add the honey, 3 tablespoons of goat cheese, balsamic vinegar and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Cover and refrigerate.
Next day, transfer the contents of the bowl to a blender and puree. Add 1/4 cup of water and puree until smooth and creamy; add more water if the soup seems too thick. Season with salt and more vinegar, if needed. Refrigerate the soup until very cold, about 1 hour.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Add the diced bread and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the croutons to paper towels and season with salt.
Pour the peach soup into shallow bowls and garnish with the reserved sliced cucumber and sliced bell pepper, a pinch of goat cheese, croutons and basil. Drizzle lightly with olive oil, season with white pepper and serve.
Summer Fruit Parfait
Serves 4
When it’s hot out, I want people to be refreshed by the dessert and enjoy what’s in season now. This simple presentation lets the fruit shine; sure, you could use frozen fruit, but then it’s not really a summer fruit parfait, is it?
Ingredients
2 cups plus 4 tablespoons reserved, plain Greek yogurt (I don’t believe in non-fat yogurt but you have to choose your own path)
1 cup sliced ripe banana
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
1 cup sliced fresh raspberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
4 whole strawberries for garnish
Mint for garnish
Mix fruit in a small bowl. Spoon half cup (does not have to be exact) of Greek yogurt into four parfait glasses; add layer of mixed fruit. Repeat layers.
Top each parfait with reserved yogurt and a whole strawberry and a sprig of mint and you’ll start to feel like you’re a pastry chef. Chill until serving.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa.
