Cooking for Comfort: Summer salads

In a large stainless steel bowl, use a fork to mash the anchovies with the garlic and a pinch of salt. Break the egg into the bowl, juice the half lemon (catch the seeds!) and add the Balsamic vinegar and cheese. Use a whisk to blend completely, then slowly whisk in the olive oil to form vinaigrette. Add the lettuce and toss the leaves so they are coated evenly with dressing.

Years ago, my wife and I attended a work conference for me in Jerusalem, Israel, and I was lucky enough to sign us up for a three-day, pre-conference visit to Istanbul. Up to then, I had always avoided yogurt, tasting fake sweetness and reading a lot of preservatives on the back of the little cups I found at the grocery store. Our small group had a packed agenda to see thousands of years of the city’s history in just three days but one of my best discoveries on this trip was the breakfast buffet the hotel put out, full of fresh fruits, granola and plain whole milk yogurt. This tasted so much better than what I was used to that when we returned home I started buying plain whole milk yogurt with active, live cultures. Apparently, I desperately needed to be consuming things that are alive.