Cooking for Comfort: Summer salads

We’re just past summer solstice, and when the temperature turns scorching, the first food that home cooks think of is salad: chilled and never requiring a hot stove.
Sure, you could toss together some bagged spinach with a bottle of French dressing. But there are other, more tasteful ways of enjoying a salad. Food, besides filling you up, can transport you back to where you first tried something or discovered a new technique. Here are three journeys that introduced me to new ways of thinking about salads.
“Van Hale’s Famous Caesar Salad
The first cooking class I ever took was when my wife and I lived in Alaska in the 1980s. The Marx Bros. Café topped the list of maybe 10 really good restaurants in Anchorage, and they attracted business during the slow winter months by offering cooking classes and wine tastings. Van Hale is a partner, maître d and continues to this day to present “Van Hale’s Famous Caesar Salad.”
No, he didn’t invent it. He is quick to point out that it was first prepared at Caesar’s in Tijuana in the late 1920s where it was called Aviator’s Salad in honor of the Navy fliers stationed across the border in San Diego. But, Van made it famous in Anchorage by creating it in front of you in his worn wooden bowl. He’d distract you with a steady chatter about his days in the Coast Guard, salmon fishing at a remote lodge or whatever and, like a magician’s table trick, two Caesar Salads miraculously appear.
One of the most popular classes the restaurant offers is, you guessed it: “Van Hale’s Famous Caesar Salad.” Sure, I’ve made some adjustments in 33 years (for example, a wooden bowl catches microscopic bits of food and can’t be sanitized) but still follow his commandments of using great ingredients and keeping it simple: no mustard or Worcestershire sauce to jazz it up.
Serves 2 (I’ve stretched this to serve four with other foods)
Ingredients
1 garlic clove, minced
3 anchovy filets, chopped
Kosher salt
1 egg, allowed to warm on the counter as you gather everything
½ lemon
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
3 Tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more to garnish
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (this is where you pour your best)
1 large head of romaine lettuce; washed, torn into pieces and spun dry
½ cup croutons
Cracked black pepper
In a large stainless steel bowl, use a fork to mash the anchovies with the garlic and a pinch of salt. Break the egg into the bowl, juice the half lemon (catch the seeds!) and add the Balsamic vinegar and cheese. Use a whisk to blend completely, then slowly whisk in the olive oil to form vinaigrette. Add the lettuce and toss the leaves so they are coated evenly with dressing.
Serve on a chilled plates and garnish each plate with a sprinkle of parmigiano and cracked black pepper, top with croutons.
Cucumber Salad (Turkish Cacick)
Serve 4 with other food
Years ago, my wife and I attended a work conference for me in Jerusalem, Israel, and I was lucky enough to sign us up for a three-day, pre-conference visit to Istanbul. Up to then, I had always avoided yogurt, tasting fake sweetness and reading a lot of preservatives on the back of the little cups I found at the grocery store. Our small group had a packed agenda to see thousands of years of the city’s history in just three days but one of my best discoveries on this trip was the breakfast buffet the hotel put out, full of fresh fruits, granola and plain whole milk yogurt. This tasted so much better than what I was used to that when we returned home I started buying plain whole milk yogurt with active, live cultures. Apparently, I desperately needed to be consuming things that are alive.
Plain yogurt is a constant in Turkish cuisine. It's used for everything from appetizers and salads to soups, sauces, and desserts. 'Cacık' (JAH'- juck), or yogurt with cucumbers and herbs, is a simple dish that's served cold, eaten with a spoon, and enjoyed before or during the meal in place of a salad.
Ingredients:
1 crushed garlic clove
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill
1 cup plain whole milk yogurt
2 medium cucumbers, skin removed, seeds removed, sliced thin
1 tablespoon snipped fresh mint leaves
In a bowl, combine garlic, vinegar, salt, dill, and yogurt and mix well. Blend cucumbers with yogurt mixture and refrigerate for an hour or so. Traditionally, you drizzle a little bit of olive oil in the center of each serving but I enjoy the taste just of the yogurt and herbs. Serve sprinkled with mint.
Salade Niçoise
Serves 4
On our first trip to France, my wife and I picked up a rental car in Nice, France to take us to a cooking school in Julia Child’s one-time summer home outside Grasse. We enjoyed a week of learning Provençal cooking but never tasted a Salade Nicoise, So, afterwards, we drove the tiny rental car to Aix-en-Provence for a stay and ordered one for lunch.
Lots of Salade Niçoise recipes in English say you can use ONLY raw vegetables but the ones we enjoyed in France used cooked vegetables and the chefs were not asked to leave the country, so I’m sticking with this recipe.
Ingredients
¼ cup mix of fresh herbs such as parsley, chives and basil, chopped
Kosher salt
½ pound green bean, ends trimmed
12 small red potatoes, cut in half
Kosher salt
3 ripe tomatoes, quartered
1 small cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded and sliced thin
2 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and quartered
1 3.95-ounce can of tuna in olive oil. Bonito—or albacore, as it's known in America—is the most mellow and highly prized species. The olive oil adds flavor and makes the texture silky over time.
2/3 cup Niçoise olives (I slice mine in half but usually served whole)
1 head romaine lettuce, use the pale, inner leaves only
1 baguette, sliced on the bias and toasted
Vinaigrette:
¼ cup red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon of Dijon mustard
Pinch of kosher salt
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
In a small bowl, combine vinegar, mustard and salt. Whisk in olive oil. Once you are ready to use, whisk again.
Bring a large pot of water to boil and add a couple of big pinches of salt to the water. Add green beans and cook until barely tender, 6-8 minutes. Remove the beans (keep the water boiling) and cool them under running cold water to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry (I line a half baking sheet pan with a towel and park the beans there).
Add potatoes to boiling water with a pinch more salt (the chlorophyll from the green beans will not affect the potatoes). Cook until just tender when pierced with a sharp knife, around 10 minutes. Drain the potatoes and immediately toss the potatoes with a ¼ cup of your vinaigrette. They will be thirsty, so I usually add an additional splash or two of good olive oil and a pinch of salt so they absorb it but are not sitting in a pool of oil after a few minutes.
Traditionally, this is served on a large platter with room to arrange each of the ingredients in neat mounds, placing the lettuce on the edge of the platter and tuna in the center. Drizzle the salad with the remaining vinaigrette and offer your best olive oil on the side. If serving individual plates, just make a smaller version for each person.
