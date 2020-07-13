Cooking for Comfort: Tomato Time: They have been called everything from "love apple" to "poison apple" but the first home-grown ones now just say "summer"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most people rely on the calendar to tell them when summer arrives but I use a more practical gauge: when my first Early Girl tomato turns ripe and ready to eat. Is there anything better? I’m afraid I consume more tomatoes than I have room to grow, but luckily the Napa Farmers Market and local groceries are way ahead of me in their production.

Originally from South America, the ancestor of the current tomato traveled north to Mexico and was cultivated by the Aztec. When invading Spaniards took it back to Seville, a center for international trade, it migrated to the rest of Europe where the strange fruit did not take hold.

By the late 1700s, it was feared, according to The Smithsonian Magazine: “A nickname for the fruit was the ‘poison apple’ because it was thought that aristocrats got sick and died after eating them, but the truth of the matter was that wealthy Europeans used pewter plates, which were high in lead content. Because tomatoes are so high in acidity, when placed on this particular tableware, the fruit would leach lead from the plate, resulting in many deaths from lead poisoning. No one made this connection between plate and poison at the time; the tomato was picked as the culprit.”