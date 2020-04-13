Cooking for Comfort: What is so special about soup?

What can you make when you don’t have enough of anything for a meal? Soup.
No less a cook than Julie Child said, “What a marvelous resource soup is for the thrifty cook—it solves the ham-bone and lamb-bone problems, the everlasting Thanksgiving turkey, the extra vegetables.”
So, what is special about soup? Unlike cooking a piece of meat in the radiation heat rising from a roasting fire, soup’s submerged ingredients are surrounded by the convection currents of boiling liquid. This allows for quicker and more complete cooking.
It also opens up dinner to a whole new world. For instance, this heat causes cereal grains to release starch and thickens the soup. Tossing several ingredients in a pot and allowing them to mingle flavors the bubbly broth, which could be just plain water. So, soup was a real technological advancement when it was first discovered.
Food historians tell us making soup is probably as old as the history of cooking. Combining ingredients in some kind of waterproof pot over a fire to create a simple, yet satisfying, meal was bound to happen. It most likely was a watery gruel but first, inventors had to create a better name. “The Oxford Companion to Food” reports that the word soup “is derived from the same prehistoric German root which produced English sup and supper.” The Old French soupe meant both the bread over which this gruel was poured and the broth poured on it.
One of the best things about soups for a home cook is they are forgiving on measuring: this really is about as far away from rocket science that you can get. You can swap out vegetables for what you have on hand, you can serve a soup chunky style one time and the next time puree the soup with an immersion blend and change the look and mouth feel. And, blending root vegetables into your soup creates a creamier version without adding fat.
In these times of a pandemic, chicken soup can’t solve COVID-19, but there is a reason it’s known as a natural home remedy during cold and flu season. The Mayo Clinic states that chicken soup works as an anti-inflammatory, and it can clear up mucus, too.
Just as you should visit Paris at least once in your life, you should also make stock at least once; but really, as often as you need to. Stock is simply the result of extracting everything good from meat, fish, poultry or vegetables by slow cooking it in water, then straining it when done.
Most soups will greatly benefit from using homemade stock but skip this recipe if you are absolutely dead set against making your soup better.
Best basic stock
4 pounds raw chicken bones (I save backs and wings from when I cut up chickens and save them in a bag in the freezer. When I have two bags full I make stock). To boost the flavor and color, brown the bones in a roasting pan in a hot oven before using.
Yield: Makes about 4 quarts of stock, depending on how long you cook it
6 quarts cold water
2 onions, unpeeled, quartered (the peel adds flavor and color)
2 carrots, cut into big rounds
2 celery stalks, cut into large pieces
6 whole black peppercorns
2 bay leaves
4 thyme sprigs (does not have to be exact)
10 parsley sprigs (does not have to be exact)
Place solid ingredients in large stockpot and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil over high heat, then turn down to a simmer. Skim off foam that rises to the surface.
Simmer (bubbles rising every few seconds) for at least 4 to 6 hours, uncovered.
Strain the stock through a fine-meshed sieve. Let cool.
Place in refrigerator. Scrape off the fat that rises to the top. Use or freeze.
Basic soup strategy
Serves 4-6
Now that you have some great broth, here is how you can transform it into great soup. You do have to make some life choices, so read the entire recipe before you start and make those selections before you light the burner.
Olive oil or unsalted butter (your choice)
2 garlic cloves
2 Bay leaves
Kosher salt
¼ pound meat such as bacon, pancetta, andouille or chorizo, diced small. Or left over ham bone/turkey drumstick. Dice meat.
1 ½ cups of aromatics such as 1 medium onion, diced (you can replace with 2 cleaned leeks, chopped); 2 carrots, peeled and diced and 2 celery sticks, diced.
1 Tablespoon seasonings: one or mix of these, depending what you like: dried oregano, ground cumin, ground coriander, ground fennel seed, fresh ginger
3 cups of chopped vegetables: you can use combination of leftover or fresh diced carrots or potatoes; canned diced tomatoes, diced celery root, diced turnips, etc.
5 cups homemade or store-bought chicken broth or, just use cool water
3 cups cooked beans, your choice (you could use 2 15-ounce canned beans instead). This is where you could replace it with some diced meat or fish
1-2 teaspoons of acid such as fresh lemon, red wine vinegar, sherry vinegar, or Champagne vinegar
If you’re using dried beans, soak them for 6-8 hours, cook with some basic diced onion, celery, carrot and continue.
Preparation
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil or butter over medium heat in large soup pot or Dutch oven.
Add garlic, Bay leaves, then meat, stirring often until fat is rendered or meat browns.
Add your choice of onions/carrots/celery. Stir often until they soften, about 5 minutes. Add a pinch of salt.
Add your choice of seasonings; cook just for a minute to release their aromas.
Add vegetables, starting with uncooked first, wait until they are soft and add any cooked vegetables with two cups of the broth, pinch of salt and simmer until everything is tender, 10-20 minutes.
Add beans and remaining broth. Stir and let simmer partially covered for 10 minutes or so. You’ll need to taste a few times at the end to adjust salt (add salt a little at a time: you can’t pull it out once it’s in.)Then add a dash of acid.
When you plate the soup, you can also top with a minced herb such as basil, chives, cilantro or parsley.
French onion soup
I learned this when I lived in Alaska at Simon and Seafort’s Saloon & Grill. We enjoyed this restaurant because it had huge windows so the whole dining room looked out over the spectacular view of the Cook Inlet with the Sleeping Lady (Mount Susitna) in the background. During winter, a few restaurants offered cooking lessons to attract clients. This class met in the kitchen between meals and the recipe they handed out was designed more for feeding 50, so I’ve reworked it over the years. It’s really about caramelized onions and honest stock. Oh, and melted cheese on top.
Serves 4-6 people
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
5 medium yellow onions, sliced very thin. If you have a mandolin, this is a great time to dust it off.
Kosher salt
2 tablespoons sugar
6 cups homemade chicken broth
1 ½ cups beef broth (this can be from a box)
¼ cup dry red wine
2 sprigs fresh parsley, 1 sprig fresh thyme and 1 Bay leaf tied together in cheese cloth with a long kitchen twine left hanging out so you can fish it out at the end
2 tablespoons brandy (you could omit, I suppose, but it does add to the final taste)
Ground black pepper
1 baguette, cut on the bias ¾-inch thick slices
4 ½ ounces Swiss cheese, sliced thin
3 ounces Parmesan, grated
Preparation
In a large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium high heat. Add onions and stir frequently until onions begin to caramelize. When onions are beginning to brown, add sugar and pinch of salt, reduce heat to low and cook for 10 or more minutes, until onions are completely caramelized. Add stocks, red wine, bundle of aromatics and brandy and a pinch of salt. Stir gently to avoid breaking up onions. Simmer for about 20 minutes, then taste for salt and remove bundle of aromatics.
When you are ready to serve, heat broiler in oven. Ladle soup into soup bowl about ½ inch from the rim. Add baguette slices, then layer Swiss cheese and top with Parmesan. Place bowls on a sheet pan and run under broiler about 4 inches away from top until cheese has melted and started to brown. Let cool for a moment before serving.
Turkey gumbo
I love Thanksgiving because it’s a full day cooking, eating and drinking with friends. I also love it because the next day I then make Turkey Gumbo with the turkey carcass and some of the leftover meat. Use the ‘best basic stock’ and replace the 4 pounds of chicken bones with your cut-up turkey bones (it’s fine if some meat remains attached) start the stock making in the morning and later that afternoon, you’re ready to gumbo! Not celebrating Thanksgiving? Just use chicken parts.
¾ cup sunflower oil (or whatever vegetable oil you have; not olive oil: you’ll never taste it)
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 onion, finely chopped
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
2 celery sticks, finely chopped
1 teaspoon kosher salt, maybe more
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (no, this will not be hot)
½ pound, usually a full link of smoked sausage such as Andouille or kielbasa, diced into small, bite-size pieces
2 quarts just-made turkey broth or homemade chicken broth, but it really changes the texture of the gumbo if you use that thin supermarket stock.
1 pound or more of turkey meat left over from Thanksgiving, chop in to bite-size pieces.
Handful of Italian parsley, chopped
4 green onions, white part and some green sliced
As with many Cajun dishes, first, you make a roux. Combine oil and flour in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Stirring slowly and constantly for 20-25 minutes (it helps to have a beverage at hand), create a roux the color of dark chocolate.
Add the onions, bell pepper, celery to the bubbling roux and toss in salt and cayenne as you stir. Once this has softened (5 minutes or so), add the sausage and continue stirring until the meat starts cooking, about 5 minutes. Add the broth and a pinch of salt, bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for about 45 minutes.
Next, add your cut up turkey and let that completely heat up: around 10 minutes.
Serve this in a bowl over white rice and top with chopped Italian parsley and green onions.
Cioppino
This seafood soup was developed in the late 1800s by fishermen who lived in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco, many from the port city of Genoa, Italy. As Italian restaurants flourished in San Francisco, it became a Bay Area favorite. If your Italian grandmother passed down her cioppino recipe then use hers but if not, here you go! It’s basically creating a tasty tomato broth and poaching seafood in it. The fish should be whatever is fresh the day you’re cooking it, but the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club will want to have a word with you if it doesn’t include Dungeness crab.
Serves 4.
1 cooked whole Dungeness crab
1/3 Cup or more olive oil
2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
2 Bay leaves
1 2-ounce can anchovy fillets, drained, finely chopped
Handful of fresh Italian parsley, leaves only, finely chopped
4 garlic cloves
Pinch of red pepper flakes (The now-closed Rose Pistola on San Francisco’s Columbus Avenue used to add harissa paste for some heat instead. Use that if you have it on hand)
2 cups of dry white wine
2 cups bottled clam juice
1 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
10 ounces fresh cod or another other white, firm fish. Cut into 1 ½-inch chunks
1 pound uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined or replace with equal amount of clams
Cut crab body into quarters or have cleaned at the fishmongers. Scape out gills and intestines. Heat olive oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and bay leaves. Sauté 2 minutes.
Add anchovies, parsley, garlic and red pepper/harissa; sauté 2 minutes. Add crab and white wine. Simmer for 4 minutes.
Increase heat to high and add stock and tomatoes with all of its puree. Boil for 5 minutes. Add mussels and cook until open, about 3-5 minutes. Add remaining seafood and simmer until fish and shrimp are opaque in center, stirring often, for about 4 minutes.
Ladle cioppino into bowls and serve with sourdough bread.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.