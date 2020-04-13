Cooking for Comfort: What is so special about soup?

One of the best things about soups for a home cook is they are forgiving on measuring: this really is about as far away from rocket science that you can get. You can swap out vegetables for what you have on hand, you can serve a soup chunky style one time and the next time puree the soup with an immersion blend and change the look and mouth feel. And, blending root vegetables into your soup creates a creamier version without adding fat.

In these times of a pandemic, chicken soup can’t solve COVID-19, but there is a reason it’s known as a natural home remedy during cold and flu season. The Mayo Clinic states that chicken soup works as an anti-inflammatory, and it can clear up mucus, too.

Just as you should visit Paris at least once in your life, you should also make stock at least once; but really, as often as you need to. Stock is simply the result of extracting everything good from meat, fish, poultry or vegetables by slow cooking it in water, then straining it when done.

Most soups will greatly benefit from using homemade stock but skip this recipe if you are absolutely dead set against making your soup better.

Best basic stock