Cooking for Comfort: What pairs with pears?

Americans have always had to rely on the kindness of strangers for pears: there are no native varieties here. The pear originated in the Caucasus, a region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, as did its cousin the apple. Botanically, both belong to Rosaceae: the rose family.
The stranger who introduced the pear to North America was the Massachusetts Company, which brought pear seeds from England in 1629. Pears, like apples, do not breed true from seed, meaning the offspring can be quite different from their parents. As a result, American pears became even more diverse then their European ancestors.
Sure, apples are considered the star of autumn fruit, but pears are also one of the season’s important gifts. While you can find them in the supermarket almost all year, pears hit their peak in fall. Choose pears that are almost ripe, with no bruises or stains, and let them ripen for two to three days safely at home. Without their wonderful ability to continue ripening, pears would be almost impossible to sell in the market, since a ripe pear becomes soft and easily damaged in handling.
Here are a few ways to enjoy one of fall’s greatest gifts.
Pears with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto
We have two recipes of pears paired with different types of cheeses just because they taste so good.
2 pears, such as Bosc or Bartlett, each cut into 8 wedges
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup arugula
3 ounces blue cheese, cut into small pieces
6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, cut in half lengthwise
In a large bowl, toss the pears and lemon juice. Layer a slice of pear, an arugula leaf, and a piece of cheese on a piece of prosciutto and roll up.
Pear Salad with Walnuts and Gorgonzola
4 handfuls salad greens, washed and dried 2 pears, washed, cored and sliced into eighths 1/2 cup dried currants or raisins 2 ounces Gorgonzola cheese 1 cup roasted walnut halves 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 1/4 cup olive oil or walnut if you have on hand
Divide the lettuce onto four chilled plates and top with sliced pears and currants or raisins.
Crumble the cheese evenly over the salads and top with walnut halves.
In a small bowl combine the lemon juice, rice vinegar, and olive oil. Whisk together and season with salt and fresh-ground black pepper to taste. Drizzle half over the salads and serve the rest on the side.
Roast Chicken with Pears
Serves 4
Chefs often match fruit with pork but chicken also benefits from the sweetness of roasted pears. You could roast a whole chicken but removing the backbone allows it to cook faster without drying out.
3 garlic cloves 1 large orange 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger 2 teaspoons fine sea salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 4-pound whole chicken, patted dry, spatchcocked (see below)
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 4 ripe Bartlett, Anjou or other pears, quartered, seeds removed Sherry vinegar, for serving Flaky sea salt, for serving ½ cup parsley leaves, coarsely chopped, for serving
To spatchcock a chicken, cut down both sides of the backbone from tail to head and remove, lay the chicken bony side down and press on the breast until the breast bone cracks so it can lay flat. Remove wing tips, just the first joint, so they won’t burn.
Peel two of the garlic cloves, and finely grate or mash to a paste. Grate 1 teaspoon zest from the orange (reserve orange and remaining garlic clove for serving). In a small bowl, combine garlic and zest with 1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger, salt and pepper.
Rub garlic/ginger mixture all over underneath the skin by carefully running a finger between the skin and flesh by the neck cavity and sliding down towards the tail, opening it up as much as possible without breaking the skin. Chill uncovered in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place the chicken on a 13-by-17-inch rimmed baking sheet or shallow pan. Drizzle chicken lightly with oil, and roast for 30 minutes.
Remove baking sheet from oven and carefully arrange pears cut-side down, on the hot pan. Continue to roast until chicken is cooked through, another 10 to 20 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Roast pears another 5 to 10 minutes, if necessary, until they are caramelized and tender.
Cut the white pith off the orange, then cut out orange segments into bite-size pieces. Finely grate or mash the remaining garlic clove.
To serve, transfer pears and chicken to a platter. In the pan with chicken juices, toss orange segments, remaining garlic clove, and a drizzle of sherry vinegar; taste and season with flaky sea salt, if needed. Spoon oranges and pan juices over chicken and fruit on platter, and top with chopped parsley and more flaky sea salt.
Torta de Pere
(pear cake)
Adapted from Chef Elena Mattei
Serves 4
Several years ago I took a two-day cooking class at Cucina con Vista, a cooking school held in a farmhouse in the hills outside Florence, Italy. Here, Chef Elena Mattei teaches what she calls “grandmother’s cooking,” classic dishes without a hint of modernization in sight, such as crostini alla fiorentina con fegatini (Florentine-style chicken liver pâté on toast). Or, my wife’s favorite, a simple pear cake.
300 grams (16.6 oz.) all-purpose flour
200 grams (7.1 oz.) sugar
200 grams (7.1 oz.) grapeseed oil
2/3 teaspoon baking powder
1 kilo (2.2 pounds) firm pears, peeled, seeded and cut into cubes
Sugar
Anise seed
Square cake pan (7 ½ inches by 7 ½ inches) lined with parchment paper
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the flour, sugar, grapeseed oil and baking powder. Once well combined, add pears and mix well with your hands. Pour into lined cake pan, cover top with a mix of sugar and anise seeds.
Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until the dough doesn’t adhere to a toothpick inserted in a couple of spots in the cake and let cool. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.
