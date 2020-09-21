Cooking for Comfort: What pairs with pears?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Americans have always had to rely on the kindness of strangers for pears: there are no native varieties here. The pear originated in the Caucasus, a region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, as did its cousin the apple. Botanically, both belong to Rosaceae: the rose family.

The stranger who introduced the pear to North America was the Massachusetts Company, which brought pear seeds from England in 1629. Pears, like apples, do not breed true from seed, meaning the offspring can be quite different from their parents. As a result, American pears became even more diverse then their European ancestors.

Sure, apples are considered the star of autumn fruit, but pears are also one of the season’s important gifts. While you can find them in the supermarket almost all year, pears hit their peak in fall. Choose pears that are almost ripe, with no bruises or stains, and let them ripen for two to three days safely at home. Without their wonderful ability to continue ripening, pears would be almost impossible to sell in the market, since a ripe pear becomes soft and easily damaged in handling.

Here are a few ways to enjoy one of fall’s greatest gifts.

Pears with Blue Cheese and Prosciutto