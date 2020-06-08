Cooking for Comfort: Why not the best sandwiches?

His meal required no utensils and could be eaten with one hand, leaving the other free to continue the game. Montagu enjoyed meat layered between bread so much that he continued to order it, and as it became popular in London society circles, these new eatables were dubbed Sandwiches. Well, better than Montagues.

Montagu had traveled abroad to the Mediterranean and was introduced to Turkish and Greek mezze platters: dips, cheeses, and meats served between and on layers of bread. No doubt, Montagu appropriated these ideas when he sat at that card table.

Croque MonsieurI had read about Croque Monsieur (literally “crunch sir”) but never met one face-to-face until my first trip to Paris. My wife and I were wandering aimlessly across the River Seine from Notre Dame (long before the devastating fire) when hunger struck and we found an outdoor café that offered this famous French version of the ham and cheese sandwich. Served with a small salad, it was the perfect match for a sunny day in the French capital.