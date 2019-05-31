VERSAILLES, France --
How would you like to cook from the King’s Kitchen Garden, Le Potager du Roi? On Tuesdays and Fridays for a good part of the year, Parisians as well as locals flock to the produce stand in Versailles set within the gift shop next to the gardens to do just that. Every year, the gardens produce 50 tons or more of fruits, vegetable, and herbs, many of them heirloom varieties, that are sold over the counter.
Beyond the shop you can see the stone walls enclosing the 22 acres of vegetables, fruit trees, and vines and catch glimpses of the divided plots and pathways, still the originals, delineated with masses of herbs and edible flowers, including violets, borage, lavender, and rosemary. For a fee, you can also visit the gardens.
More than 300 years ago, King Louis XIV commissioned a potager and fruit orchard to supply the kitchens of his grand palace in Versailles. Jean-Baptist de la Quintinie, who designed the gardens, recommended for the potager more than 100 different vegetables and herbs with specificity, including eight different kinds of cabbage, 17 of lettuce, asparagus, peas, artichokes, two kinds of capers, and both root and leaf chervil. Strawberries, raspberries, melons, and rhubarb were included in the potager plantings. Notably missing from the list are tomatoes, eggplants and peppers which were not yet accepted into the French diet.
To read the list of the recommended fruits is like visiting a vanished world. More than 50 varieties of pears, a favorite of the king, were listed, and nearly as many peaches. Figs, cherries, plums, apples, apricots and table grapes also figured in the scheme of things.
The gardeners, under La Quintinie’s direction, used glass cloches and heated greenhouses to encourage early ripening so the king’s table would have strawberries, figs, and even melons in March, for example.
Although the gardens are not quite the same today as in the time of the Sun King, they are well-maintained and under the current direction, are being planted with heirloom varieties whenever possible, including the fruit trees. In 1926 the gardens were classified as a Historical Monument and can be visited for a small admission fee.
The king’s potager is just one of the gastronomic aspects of the city of Versailles. The large market square, surrounded by four covered halls purveying everything from cheese to charcuterie, transforms into an open market, the second oldest in France every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. It was the idea of Louis the XIII, saying he wanted the inhabitants to have access to local and regional ingredients. The cobbled streets leading to the market are lined with interesting shops, such as one that makes and sells "biscuits" cookies, using 17th and 18th century recipes, and another specializing in chocolates molded in fantastical shapes.
Versailles has become a destination restaurant city, with Alain Ducasse’s Ore restaurant located in the palace itself, Gordon Ramsay au Trianon near the palace, the Table de Onze and its offshoot, Le Bistro d’Onze in the center of town.
For a special experience and outstanding food, visit ReminiSens, again centrally located. The setting is a series of gorgeous baroque rooms of gold and white, and the staff is dressed in 17th century period costumes. Along with dinner, guests are treated to a table-side performance by a costumed duo portraying a vignette of aspect of court life. The four-course menus are inspired by the court of Versailles, including a vegetarian option, aptly titled "From the Potager."
Greens and Fresh Herb Salad
A version of this salad was served at a special feast prepared by French Chef Jean-Françoise Piège as part of an art exhibit at the Palace of Versailles in 2010, sponsored by Moët Hennessey. The dishes devised and served were based on what might have on the table of the king, and included ingredients from the King’s Kitchen Garden. The salad served, in addition to the violets and borage flowers, was also garnished with gold leaf, fitting for a tribute to the Sun King and his gilded palace.
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
1 tablespoon minced shallots
2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1 large head butter head lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces
1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves
½ cup fresh chervil sprigs
1/4 cup coarsely chopped chives
Violet, pansy, borage, or nasturtium blossoms, pesticide and herbicide free, for garnish
In the bottom of a bowl, stir together the olive oil, mustard and shallots. Add the vinegar and salt, and mix well with a fork. Add the lettuce, parsley, tarragon, chervil, and chives. When ready to serve, toss well.
Serves 4.
Creamy Celery Root Soup
Celery root is very popular in France where it is made into salads and soups. Soup, or potage, was an important part of the king’s table, and I think this rich version would have been worthy of the Sun King.
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 pounds celery root, peeled, and cut into 1-inch cubes
3 stalks celery, including leaves, chopped
4 leeks, whites only, chopped
1 shallot, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 to ¼ red pepper flakes or 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ cup dry white wine
5 cups low-fat chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
In a heavy-bottomed soup pan or stock pot, melt the butter over medium high heat. When the butter has melted, add the celery root, celery, leeks, and shallot and stir until the leeks and onions are translucent, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with the salt, and pepper. Add the white wine, increase the heat to a boil, and scrape the pot, continue to boil until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the celery root is tender to a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Puree with an immersible blender until smooth, or in batches in a standard blender. Return to a clean pot, stir in the cream and gently heat to just a simmer, then simmer until it is a creamy consistency, about 5 minutes. For an exceptionally smooth as silk soup, strain through a chinois or fine mesh sieve, pressing any remaining solids with the back of a spoon, and return again to a clean pot, and gently reheat again to just a simmer.
Serve hot, with or without garnish.
Serves 6
Adapted from "La Vie Rustic –Cooking and Living in the French Style" by Georgeanne Brennan (Weldon-Owen-2017)
Classic French Peas and Butter Lettuce
It’s been noted that peas were among Louis XIV favorite vegetables, and I can understand why. The young pods of spring have intensely sweet peas inside that taste of both sugar and green grass. They need very little cooking. In this recipe, the peas are gently cooked in the moisture from the lettuce. Serve this with something simple, like a roast chicken, to allow the peas to be the start.
1 large head butter lettuce
2 bunches of green onions
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 to 2 tablespoons low-fat chicken broth
3 pounds young, English peas, shelled
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
For the peas:
Coarsely chop the lettuce and finely chop the whites of the onions and half the greens.
In a large sauté pan or casserole over medium high heat, melt the butter. When it foams, add the lettuce and onion and toss. Add 1 tablespoon of the chicken broth, reduce the heat to low and cover.
When the lettuce is well wilted, about 5 minutes, add the peas, stir and cover. When the peas are tender, 3 to 5 minutes if young, slightly longer if more mature, taste for seasonings and add salt and pepper as desired.
Serve hot.
Serves 4
Adapted from "La Vie Rustic –Cooking and Living in the French Style" by Georgeanne Brennan (Weldon-Owen-2017)