Cooking with the CIA: Celebrate Earth Day with globally inspired dishes

The bounty of California makes it a chef’s fantasy land, especially the Napa Valley. While our current “normal” is anything but, I find joy and comfort in seeing nature continue to do her usual thing: plants are blossoming, spring vegetables are here, and while we can’t get together over al fresco bites and drinks with friends just yet, Mother Earth is at least delivering us sunnier, warmer days and the bounty that accompanies them.
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week on April 22, it’s a good time to reflect on, and celebrate, this bounty. One of my favorite ways to do this is to weave it into my cooking. Have you thought about how you plan to celebrate Earth Day this year?
At the CIA, we say “Food is Life.” It nourishes the body and soul, and has the ability to sustain the world. As chefs, it is our responsibility to nurture our guests and make decisions that help preserve the Earth, for without its bounty, where would we be?
While the CIA at Copia is a public hub for food and wine discoveries, it also serves as the home to CIA’s Strategic Initiatives Group, which leads industry efforts such as Menus of Change, a collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit, for which I am the executive chef.
These initiatives bring together food service professionals to discuss current trends and how decisions about menus, recipes and ingredient selection impact our planet, our health, and our industry. The long-term vision of these initiatives is one that integrates optimal nutrition, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility within the food service industry. The end result: delicious, healthy, sustainable food.
An ongoing focus of these initiatives is the opportunity to draw inspiration from global cuisines in moving toward a more plant-forward diet. After all, for many cultures, it is already inherent to their way of life, rather than a sacrifice, and also happens to be better for human health and the planet. For example, in many other cultures, meat is an accent rather than the main event, whole grains and legumes are prevalent, and vegetables take center stage enhanced with global spices, aromatics and flavors, culminating in a delicious dish. California’s natural bounty enables us to be plant-forward year-round, so we are especially fortunate.
As we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, I invite you to join in our efforts through the food choices that you make and the dishes that you cook. For inspiration, CIA has a variety of free videos at plantforwardkitchen.org/videos, as well as hands-on plant-forward cooking classes that will resume this summer. In the meantime, following are a couple of my favorite recipes.
Happy cooking and happy Earth Day!
Spicy Kung Pao Tofu with Peanuts and Zuccini Noodles
Serves 8
1 lb. tofu, extra firm, drained
Salt as needed
2 Tbsp. Shaoxing wine or sherry
2 Tbsp. sesame oil
Sauce
2 Tbsp. bean sauce
2 Tbsp. Hoisin sauce
2 Tbsp. chili paste with garlic
2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. sugar
2 cups peanut oil
1 cup peanuts, skinless, uncooked, preferably Virginia variety
Cornstarch, as needed
To serve:
4 – 5 each hot red chiles, dried or as needed
8 – 10 each garlic, chopped
1 cup green onion, cut into ½-inch lengths
1 lb. bok choy, spinach, or any leafy green
1 cup cilantro leaves
Dash of sesame oil
1 lb. zucchini noodles or cooked brown rice
Black pepper, ground, as needed
Directions
Cut the tofu in to 1-inch pieces.
Add the salt, Shaoxing wine and sesame oil. Let sit for 30 minutes.
For the sauce: Mix the bean sauce, hoisin, chili paste, vinegar and the sugar, then set aside.
Heat 1 cup oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the peanuts, and cook, stirring constantly until golden brown. Remove peanuts with a slotted spoon, reserving the oil. Drain peanuts well on paper towels.
Re-heat the oil until hot. Toss the tofu with cornstarch to coat. Shake off the excess. Deep fry until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain, reserving the oil once more.
To serve:
Heat a clean skillet or wok over high heat. When hot, add 1 ½ tablespoons of the reserved oil then add the dried chilies. Cook until they blacken and smoke. Add the garlic and green onions whites then briefly stir.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the sauce mixture and cook, stirring until it boils.
Add the crispy tofu and greens, toss until well coated and cooked through. Turn off the heat, stir in the peanuts and cilantro.
Serve sprinkled with the sesame oil.
Blanch the zucchini noodles for 1 minute in boiling salted water. Drain well. Season with salt and pepper. Place a portion of noodles in the bottom of a container, top with the tofu and peanuts.
NOTE: you can serve over brown rice in place of zucchini noodles.
Chipotle Chilaquiles with Chicken, Mushrooms and Chard
Serves 4-6.
Brothy Salsa:
2 lb. tomatoes
2 each chipotles chiles en adobo
1 Tbsp. garlic, roasted, peeled
1/2 cup white onion, sliced ¼ inch thick
1 1/2 Tbsp. canola oil
1 cup mushrooms, sliced
2 tsp. garlic, chopped
3 – 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
4 cups chard, wash, stemmed, 1 inch cut
1 1/2 cups chicken, cooked, shredded (see note)
1/2 tsp. salt
10 oz. tortilla chips
1/4 cup sour cream or Mexican crema
1/4 cup queso añejo, finely grated or substitute Parmesan or Romano cheese
1/4 cup cilantro, leaves or micro cilantro
Method
The Brothy Salsa: Core the tomatoes, place them on a sheet pan under the broiler, roast the tomatoes until they are soft, and cooked through. Cool. Remove and discard the blackened skins. Transfer to a blender, along with all the juices on the baking sheet. Add the chipotles and roasted garlic to the blender. Blend the tomatoes and chiles to a slightly coarse puree. You should have 3 cups of puree.
In a large Dutch oven or flame-proof casserole, cook the onion in the oil over medium-high heat until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to brown, about 3 minutes longer. Add chopped garlic, cook until aromatic, then add the salsa, cook stirring constantly until the puree becomes thick, about 10 minutes. Stir in stock and bring to a simmer.
Add the chard and stir until it wilts. Add meat, and salt, and bring to a simmer. Gently stir in chips, coating them with the broth mixture. When the mixture comes to a simmer, cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Gently stir to coat the chips evenly with the sauce. If the chilaquiles are too dry, stir in some hot stock. Serve immediately garnished with sour cream, queso anejo and cilantro leaves.
Note: Use any leftover cooked meat. Carnitas, roasted chicken, or beef. You can also add in sautéed zucchini or chayote to increase the amount of vegetables if desired.
Stewed Portuguese White Beans, Chard, and Chorizo with Poached Eggs
Serves 8
28 oz. Great Northern White beans
1 lb. chorizo, Spanish or Portuguese
4 cups onion, diced
2 cups tomatoes, canned, chopped
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. cumin seeds, toasted, ground
1 Tbsp. paprika
5 Bay leaves
Salt, as needed
Black pepper, ground, as needed
1 bunch chard, cut in 1-inch pieces
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
8 eggs, poached
Cilantro sprigs or micro cilantro, as needed
Soak the white beans overnight in water to cover by several inches.
Heat a sauce pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil and onions, sweat over medium low heat until translucent. Add the tomatoes and cook to a paste.
Add the garlic and chorizo. Cook until aromatic and the chorizo has rendered. Add the spices, bay leaves and a pinch of pepper.
Drain the beans and add to the pot. Add water to cover the beans by 2 inches. Bring to a low simmer and cook until the beans are tender. Add more liquid as needed to keep the beans covered.
Remove the bay leaves and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.
To serve: Heat the bean mixture in a large pot. Add the chard and cook until wilted. Stir in chopped cilantro and re-season.
Place a ladle of the beans in a dish. Top with a poached egg. Garnish with cilantro.
Toni Sakaguchi, is an executive chef with the Strategic Initiatives Group at The Culinary Institute of America.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.