Cooking with the CIA: Celebrate Earth Day with globally inspired dishes

The bounty of California makes it a chef’s fantasy land, especially the Napa Valley. While our current “normal” is anything but, I find joy and comfort in seeing nature continue to do her usual thing: plants are blossoming, spring vegetables are here, and while we can’t get together over al fresco bites and drinks with friends just yet, Mother Earth is at least delivering us sunnier, warmer days and the bounty that accompanies them.

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week on April 22, it’s a good time to reflect on, and celebrate, this bounty. One of my favorite ways to do this is to weave it into my cooking. Have you thought about how you plan to celebrate Earth Day this year?

At the CIA, we say “Food is Life.” It nourishes the body and soul, and has the ability to sustain the world. As chefs, it is our responsibility to nurture our guests and make decisions that help preserve the Earth, for without its bounty, where would we be?

While the CIA at Copia is a public hub for food and wine discoveries, it also serves as the home to CIA’s Strategic Initiatives Group, which leads industry efforts such as Menus of Change, a collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Global Plant-Forward Culinary Summit, for which I am the executive chef.