Cooking with the CIA: DIY -- your processed food guilty pleasures

According to a recent New York Times story, large food businesses like the Campbell Soup Company and Kraft Heinz have been ramping up production to meet increased demand for products like canned soup and boxed macaroni and cheese.
“In the last month, sales of Campbell’s soup soared 59 percent from a year earlier and sales of its Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers climbed nearly 23 percent,” the Times reported in April.
There are obvious reasons why “shelf stable” as a product attribute has taken on new importance as of late. Yet there is also an emotional element at play. There is something about uncertain times that awakens a hunger for comfort foods. Better yet, nostalgic ones.
Here at The CIA at Copia, our motto is to “Feed Your Joy.” And if in these uncertain times, a processed treat is what your body craves, we say go for it! That said, any recipe, even a highly processed favorite, can be made at home -- in many cases better. So if you’ve got the time, why not un-process your favorite snack?
While cooking at home doesn’t automatically mean healthier (if only!), when you prepare it yourself you can cut out the preservatives or pare back the sugar or salt. CIA’s take on Goldfish crackers eases off on the butter and adds a bit of whole wheat flour, and yet is every bit as delicious as the original. (You can order a fish cookie cutter online, if you like, or they can be cut into squares to keep it simple.)
Or try your own chocolate sandwich cookies (AKA Oreos), or that famed European chocolate hazelnut spread we all know and love. We’ve got a sampling of nostalgic favorites from our hands-on cooking classes at Copia (resuming this June) below and you can find more at CIAFoodies.com. Stay tuned next week when we’ll touch on how to make your own condiments at home.
Cheddar Cheese Fish Crackers
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes about 3 cups crackers
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
8 oz. sharp Cheddar, shredded
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
1/2 teaspoon garlic granules
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large food processor, combine the flours, Cheddar, butter, garlic, and salt. Pulse to combine the mixtures, then process until a ball forms (be patient, this can take longer than you expect).
Turn the dough out onto a floured counter and, working in batches, if needed, roll the dough until it is an even 1/4-inch thick. Cut into whatever shape you like, then transfer to a baking sheet. Use a skewer to poke a hole (or more, if making larger crackers) in the center of the cracker. For fish, place the hole where the eye would be.
Bake until the crackers begin to brown around the edges, about 12 minutes for small fish. Cool completely, then transfer to a covered container to store.
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
The Culinary Institute of America
This homemade spread is a healthier take on the store-bought version. Try it over your favorite whole grain breads, or use as a flavorful filling in pastries or desserts.
Makes 2 cups
Prep time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes
2 cups hazelnuts
1 3⁄4 cups whole milk
4 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoons powdered sugar
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
4 oz. bittersweet chocolate 8 oz. milk chocolate
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
On a baking sheet, spread the hazelnuts in a single layer and toast in the oven, about 12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Wrap the hazelnuts in a kitchen towel and rub vigorously to remove any loose skin. Let cool completely and set aside.
In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add milk and honey and heat till mixture is scalded.
In a food processor, grind the reserved hazelnuts until they form a paste. Add powdered sugar, oil, and cocoa and continue pulsing until the mixture is smooth. Add scalded milk in small increments and continue pulsing until smooth.
In a double boiler over gently simmering water, melt chocolate and add the milk-nut mixture, and stir until smooth (should appear like a ganache). Strain out solids and let cool.
Pour into a jar or other resealable container and let cool before covering. The spread will keep for 2 weeks.
Homemade Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
The Culinary Institute of America
Makes 24 cookies
Cookie dough:
4 tablespoons softened unsalted butter
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1 egg yolk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
Cookie Filling (recipe below)
Combine the butter and sugar in a bowl. Using an electric beater or wooden spoon, cream the butter and sugar until thickened, but not fluffy.
In a small bowl, combine the egg yolk, vanilla, and baking soda. Add to the butter mixture, and mix until smooth.
In a medium bowl, sift together the salt, flour, and cocoa powder. Add to the butter mixture and mix until combined. It may look dry.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Turn the mixture out onto a clean work surface and knead into a ball. Divide in half. Dust the surface with cocoa powder and roll the dough to 1/4-inch thick. If you’d like, roll the dough with a textured rolling pin for a decorative pattern.
Cut 24 cookies with a 2-inch round cutter. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake until the cookies appear matte, about 15 minutes. Cool on the pan for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling. Repeat with the second piece of dough for 48 total cookies.
Pipe the filling onto half of the cookies, then top each cookie with another to create a sandwich. Set the cookies aside to rest for at least 25 minutes before serving.
Cookie filling
12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened and cubed
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Strain the butter into the bowl of a stand mixer, and add the vanilla, salt, and confectioners’ sugar.
Mix on low speed for about 1 minute, then gradually increase the speed to high and beat for another 2 to 3 minutes. The mixture should be slightly thick and smooth.
Transfer to a piping bag and use immediately.
Emma Leggat is director of brand marketing at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
