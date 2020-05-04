Cooking with the CIA: DIY -- your processed food guilty pleasures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to a recent New York Times story, large food businesses like the Campbell Soup Company and Kraft Heinz have been ramping up production to meet increased demand for products like canned soup and boxed macaroni and cheese.

“In the last month, sales of Campbell’s soup soared 59 percent from a year earlier and sales of its Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers climbed nearly 23 percent,” the Times reported in April.

There are obvious reasons why “shelf stable” as a product attribute has taken on new importance as of late. Yet there is also an emotional element at play. There is something about uncertain times that awakens a hunger for comfort foods. Better yet, nostalgic ones.

Here at The CIA at Copia, our motto is to “Feed Your Joy.” And if in these uncertain times, a processed treat is what your body craves, we say go for it! That said, any recipe, even a highly processed favorite, can be made at home -- in many cases better. So if you’ve got the time, why not un-process your favorite snack?