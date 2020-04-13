Cooking with the CIA: How to cook delicious, healthier, comfort foods

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For me, loving vegetables is about loving flavor, especially here in Northern California.

I’ve been a veggie enthusiast since I was a kid, so the concept of plant-forward eating comes easily to me. I know we are not all so lucky, and in many cases, your children or those you’re caring for aren’t either. But here’s why you should give it a try: choosing a plant-forward diet influences our health and the health of our planet.

Eating plant-based proteins is associated with a lower risk of chronic disease and mortality, as well as a smaller carbon footprint, compared with animal proteins.

Through CIA’s industry initiatives like Menus of Change, a partnership with The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and our public classes and events, we are focused on helping people to make great food choices for their health and the planet, and we know that this can be done without sacrificing deliciousness.

In fact, plant-forward eating doesn’t even mean you have to give up meat. It just means you’re making more room on your plate or in your dish for vegetables and other fresh and seasonal ingredients. This also means more support for local farmers and producers, enjoying seasonally and nutritious foods, and reducing your carbon footprint. Win-win-win.