Cooking with the CIA: How to cook delicious, healthier, comfort foods

For me, loving vegetables is about loving flavor, especially here in Northern California.
I’ve been a veggie enthusiast since I was a kid, so the concept of plant-forward eating comes easily to me. I know we are not all so lucky, and in many cases, your children or those you’re caring for aren’t either. But here’s why you should give it a try: choosing a plant-forward diet influences our health and the health of our planet.
Eating plant-based proteins is associated with a lower risk of chronic disease and mortality, as well as a smaller carbon footprint, compared with animal proteins.
Through CIA’s industry initiatives like Menus of Change, a partnership with The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and our public classes and events, we are focused on helping people to make great food choices for their health and the planet, and we know that this can be done without sacrificing deliciousness.
In fact, plant-forward eating doesn’t even mean you have to give up meat. It just means you’re making more room on your plate or in your dish for vegetables and other fresh and seasonal ingredients. This also means more support for local farmers and producers, enjoying seasonally and nutritious foods, and reducing your carbon footprint. Win-win-win.
Here at The CIA at Copia, we teach our guests about flavoring techniques, choosing proteins and selecting seasonal ingredients so that they can build their own creative and delicious plant-based menus at home. I’ve been incorporating a lot of that advice myself these days, but what I have been craving is all the stuff that brings me comfort – especially the calorie-rich, indulgent snacks from game days to holidays that remind me of being together with friends and family; the types of foods that really feed one’s spirit.
We don’t always associate eating veggies with eating something satisfying, especially when it’s comfort foods we’re in the mood for. So, we’ve collected some of our favorite comfort foods and re-imagined them with a plant-forward twist. This way, you can be happy and healthy at the same time.
Enjoy!
Zucchini-Mushroom Griddlecakes
Makes 9 griddlecakes.
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
1/2 yellow onion, diced
1 medium zucchini, shredded
1 cup whole wheat instant baking mix
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons Parisian fines herb mix (chives, dill, basil, tarragon, chervil)
3/4 cup buttermilk
1 egg
1 ounce grated hard cheese (Parmesan works well)
Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the mushrooms and sweat. When they have released some of their liquid, stir in the onion and cook until the onion is soft and translucent, and mushrooms have released most of their liquid. Remove from the heat and stir in the zucchini. Set aside to cool.
Preheat a nonstick griddle to medium (about 300 degrees).
Combine the baking mix, salt, sugar, and herb mix. Whisk together the egg and buttermilk. Add to the dry mixture and mix to combine. Stir in the zucchini mixture.
Use a half-cup scoop or ladle to portion out the batter onto the nonstick griddle. Cook on both sides until golden brown. Top with the grated cheese and serve.
“Cheesy” Broccoli Soup
Serves 8.
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 small yellows onions, diced
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrots
2 small Yukon gold potatoes, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
10 cups, chopped broccoli florets and stems, reserved separately
8 cups vegetable broth
1 cup raw cashews
2 tsp. apple cider vinegar
2 tsp. lemon juice
Kosher salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions, celery, and carrots and sauté until softened, about 8 minutes. Add potato, garlic, and broccoli stems, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are brown around the edges and tender, about 14 minutes.
Working in batches, transfer to a blender and add 4 cups of the vegetable broth, raw cashews, and vinegar, and blend until creamy. Add broccoli florets and pulse until coarsely chopped. Return to the pot and add the remaining vegetable broth. Simmer until the broccoli is soft and the soup is flavorful, about 20 minutes. Add lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Vegan Cauliflower Queso
Makes 4 cups.
2 cups cauliflower florets (about ½ head small cauliflower)
1 cup water
½ cup carrots, cut into coins
¼ cup raw cashews
¼ cup nutritional yeast
¼ tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. cayenne pepper, or to taste
¼ tsp. mustard powder
2 Tbsp. minced red onion (optional)
¼ cup minced cilantro
Tortilla chips, for serving
Black beans, for serving
Tomato, diced, for serving
In a heavy-bottomed pot, add the cauliflower, water, carrots, and cashews, and cook on medium-high heat, covered for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the carrots and cauliflower are very soft. Pour the cooked mixture into a strainer over the sink and drain the extra cooking liquid, reserving the liquid in a bowl.
In a blender, add the cooked mixture along with ¼ cup of the cooking liquid, nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, salt, chili powder, cayenne pepper, and mustard powder into your blender. Blend until smooth. Add more cooking liquid, if needed, until the desired texture is reached.
Scrape out the blender contents into a mixing bowl and top with the minced onion, if using, and cilantro. You can serve at room temperature or keep the queso warm on the lowest slow cooker setting.
Serve with tortilla chips, black beans, and tomatoes.
Maryam Ahmed is director of Public Programs at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.