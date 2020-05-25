Cooking with the CIA: How to make your own condiments

The warm weather has arrived and the days are getting longer, which means it’s time to put our grilling skills to the test and enjoy delicious summertime classics like burgers, hot dogs and marinated veggies. While our grilled classics tend to be the star of the show, they’re made even better by their flavor-enhancing counterpart: condiments.
There’s a whole world of condiments out there. From staples like ketchup and mayonnaise, to bold blends packed with flavor, like salsas and chutneys, there are plenty of condiments to explore.
Of course, everyone has an opinion about which condiment reigns supreme, and they’ve likely got it on the shelf of their fridge or pantry. Most of us purchase these staples directly from the store, but by making them ourselves, we can cut down on unnecessary salts, sugars, and preservatives. Not to mention, we can practice new techniques and give ourselves a pat on the back for homesteading at its finest.
Since we are staying in more and have the time to try new things, why not discover how easy it can be to create your favorite sweet and zesty combinations at home? If you’re up for the challenge, we’ve picked some of our favorite condiments worthy of a double dip from our hands-on cooking and family classes here at The CIA at Copia. (We’re now taking registrations for summer classes including outdoor ones like “Grilling Like a Pro.”) Follow us at ciaatcopia.com or on social media at @CIAatCopia to stay tuned.
Until then, happy grilling!
Homemade Ketchup
The Culinary Institute of America
Using really ripe tomatoes for this recipe will help cut down on the need for refined sugar.
Makes about 2 cups
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1⁄2 cup diced onions
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
2 cups roughly chopped or crushed tomatoes
3 Tbsp. brown sugar
3 Tbsp. cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 bay leaf
1⁄4 tsp. mustard powder
Pinch cayenne pepper
Pinch allspice
Salt, as needed
Directions:
In a medium-sized pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic, and sweat until the onions are translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat to low, and simmer the ketchup until it is slightly thick, about 35 to 45 minutes.
In a food processor or blender, puree the ketchup until smooth. Cool the ketchup completely and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Chef’s Choice Aioli
The Culinary Institute of America
Lemon Aioli is a delicious accompaniment to burgers, fries, and veggie dippers – mayo’s flavorful cousin. Romesco Sauce is perfect for the bold blend lovers, and delicious on sandwiches, atop fish and steak, or for adding color to your charcuterie board.
Ingredients:
2 large egg yolks
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
4 teaspoons lemon juice, plus more as needed
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Additional flavorings to taste (see suggested options below)
Sea salt, to taste
Directions:
In the bowl of a food processor, add the egg yolks, garlic, mustard, and lemon juice, and blend to combine.
Place the top on the bowl and turn on the machine and slowly drizzle in the oils.
Once the oil is added, stop the machine and check for consistency, adding any desired flavorings, and salt to taste. Set aside until ready to serve.
The aioli can also be stored, covered, and refrigerated for up to three days.
Market Basket options:
Chopped fresh herbs: parsley, chives, tarragon, cilantro
Citrus zest: lime, Meyer lemon, blood orange
Flavorings: Sriracha, smoked paprika, horseradish, gochujang, truffle oil
Grilled Artichokes with Romesco Sauce
The Culinary Institute of America
If you’ve never grilled an artichoke, prepare to be hooked. Their unmistakable flavor and creamy flesh is made all the more crave-worthy when slightly charred. It is the ideal accompaniment to savory Romesco sauce, but you’ll enjoy it drizzled with aioli too.
Makes 5 portions
Ingredients:
1 quart water
1 bay leaf
1/2 lemon
1/4 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
5 artichokes
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, sliced
3/4 cup Romesco Sauce
Directions:
Pour the water into a large stockpot and add the bay leaves and 1 lemon half. Season with the salt and pepper and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat.
Trim the stems of each artichoke and peel them to expose the tender flesh. Remove the outer petals to expose the soft, light green petals toward the center. Slice 1 in off the top of each artichoke.
Add the artichokes to the simmering water. Cover the pot and simmer over medium-low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove the artichokes from the water and allow to cool.
Quarter each artichoke and remove the hairy choke from the center of each. Place the artichoke quarters in a resealable plastic bag. Add the oil, garlic, and the juice of the remaining lemon half. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or for up to 4 hours.
Preheat a gas grill to medium heat. Remove the artichokes from the marinade and grill, uncovered, over direct heat, turning often, until golden, about 10 minutes.
Serve the artichoke quarters on individual plates with the romesco sauce drizzled over the top.
Romesco Sauce
The Culinary Institute of America
Ingredients:
24 hazelnuts
21 almonds
2 cloves garlic
2 slices baguette, about ½-in thick
3 red bell peppers
2 plum tomatoes
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Roast hazelnuts, almonds, garlic, and bread until lightly browned. Rub hazelnuts and almonds between a clean towel to remove skins.
Preheat a grill for medium heat cooking. Grill peppers and tomatoes until charred all over, about 3 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then remove skins.
Transfer the nuts, garlic, bread, peppers, and tomatoes to a food processor. Add oil, parsley, and vinegar and puree until well combined, but still coarse. Refrigerate in a covered container until using.
Maryam Ahmed is director of Public Programs at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
