Cooking with the CIA: How to make your own condiments

The warm weather has arrived and the days are getting longer, which means it’s time to put our grilling skills to the test and enjoy delicious summertime classics like burgers, hot dogs and marinated veggies. While our grilled classics tend to be the star of the show, they’re made even better by their flavor-enhancing counterpart: condiments.

There’s a whole world of condiments out there. From staples like ketchup and mayonnaise, to bold blends packed with flavor, like salsas and chutneys, there are plenty of condiments to explore.

Of course, everyone has an opinion about which condiment reigns supreme, and they’ve likely got it on the shelf of their fridge or pantry. Most of us purchase these staples directly from the store, but by making them ourselves, we can cut down on unnecessary salts, sugars, and preservatives. Not to mention, we can practice new techniques and give ourselves a pat on the back for homesteading at its finest.