Cooking with the CIA: Keeping the holidays while sheltering at home

Having now been working from home for the past three weeks, I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling like one day bleeds into the next. With no school in session and our usual family routines – ballet on Saturdays, gymnastics on Tuesdays, etc. – upended or at best supplanted by some video alternative of the same, it’s as if our very perception of time itself is shifting.

That is why I’m especially excited about the Easter holiday this year. Holiday traditions are something simultaneously “normal” and yet special we can cling to, even as the gravity of a recently extended shelter-at-home order here in Napa County sinks in. I remind myself that holidays help to mark the passage of time and create ways to make memories together as a family.

This year, I’ll be making an effort to enjoy the extra time at home I find myself with, and I’m looking forward to stepping up our usual Easter supper repertoire with something a bit more ambitious: CIA’s Lamb Chops with Fava Beans and Potatoes Au Gratin, paired with a simple side salad. I’ll call it an excuse to brush up on proper technique to French a rack of lamb, because why not? (CIAfoodies.com has video how to’s on this if you’re curious.)