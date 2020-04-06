Cooking with the CIA: Keeping the holidays while sheltering at home

Having now been working from home for the past three weeks, I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling like one day bleeds into the next. With no school in session and our usual family routines – ballet on Saturdays, gymnastics on Tuesdays, etc. – upended or at best supplanted by some video alternative of the same, it’s as if our very perception of time itself is shifting.
That is why I’m especially excited about the Easter holiday this year. Holiday traditions are something simultaneously “normal” and yet special we can cling to, even as the gravity of a recently extended shelter-at-home order here in Napa County sinks in. I remind myself that holidays help to mark the passage of time and create ways to make memories together as a family.
This year, I’ll be making an effort to enjoy the extra time at home I find myself with, and I’m looking forward to stepping up our usual Easter supper repertoire with something a bit more ambitious: CIA’s Lamb Chops with Fava Beans and Potatoes Au Gratin, paired with a simple side salad. I’ll call it an excuse to brush up on proper technique to French a rack of lamb, because why not? (CIAfoodies.com has video how to’s on this if you’re curious.)
For the kiddos, I pulled a fun recipe for homemade marshmallow bunnies from The CIA at Copia’s Sunday Family Fun Day archives and am looking forward, now more than ever, to the opportunity for new and enriching, hands-on activities with my kids when these kick off again this spring.
Please enjoy the following recipes. All of these ingredients should be readily available at local supermarkets.
Lamb Chops with Fava Beans
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Lamb chop marinade:
1 cup olive oil 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 2 rosemary springs, leaves chopped 2 thyme springs, leaves chopped Salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed 12 to 18 lamb chops (about 3 1/2 ounces each)
Mix the oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, and salt and pepper in a large baking dish. Marinate the lamb in this mixture in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours.
Fava Beans
4 pounds fava beans in the shell 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 medium yellow onion, minced 2 1/2 ounces pancetta, cut into small cubes Salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed 1/4 cup dry white wine 1/2 cup water 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
To make the fava, hull the beans and, if very large, peel the surface; the peel is sometimes bitter.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 3 minutes, or until soft but with no color. Add the pancetta and let brown for 2 to 3 minutes longer, until well rendered.
Add the beans, season with salt and pepper, and stir. Add the wine and let it evaporate, then add the water and cook for 10 to 15 minutes.
For the lamb chops:
Heat a grill to high temperature. Remove the lamb chops from the marinade, dragging them across the edge of the container to remove the excess and grill over direct heat, turning once, until browned on both sides and cooked to medium rare, about 3 minutes on each side.
Just before serving, add the parsley to the beans, and serve hot with the lamb chops.
Potatoes Au Gratin
Makes 4 to 6 servings
1 3/4 lb. russet potatoes 5 garlic cloves 2 cups whole milk Freshly grated nutmeg, as needed Salt, as needed Freshly ground black pepper, as needed 3/4 cup heavy cream 4 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.
Scrub, peel, and thinly slice the potatoes using a mandoline or chef’s knife.
Combine the garlic with the milk in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Season the milk with nutmeg, salt, and pepper and add the sliced potatoes.
Bring the milk mixture to a simmer and cook the potatoes for 10 to 12 minutes, taking care that the milk does not boil over. Remove the saucepan from the heat and discard the garlic cloves.
Transfer the potatoes and milk to the prepared baking pan, pour the cream over the top, and dot with the butter.
Bake until golden brown and the milk has been absorbed, about 45 minutes.
Allow the potatoes to rest for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Easter Marshmallow Treats
Makes about 12 treats (depending on the size of your cookie cutter)
Making your favorite store-bought treats at home is fun and tasty! Marshmallows are easy once you get the hang of it. Just make sure to have a thermometer handy. If you don’t like the sugar coating on your treats, they’re also delicious dipped in chocolate.
3/4 oz (3 tablespoons; 3 envelopes) powdered gelatin 1/2 cup very cold water 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar 3/4 cup light corn syrup 1/4 cup honey 1/2 cup water 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1 1/2 cups colored granulated sugar (see note)
Stir the gelatin into the cold water in a stainless-steel bowl. Set aside. Oil a 9-inch square baking pan, a rubber spatula, and an offset palette knife.
Combine the granulated sugar, corn syrup, honey, and water in a 2-quart saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly. Stop stirring when the mixture begins to bubble. Cook, without stirring, until the mixture reaches 250 degrees. Remove from the heat.
Pour the hot syrup into a 5-quart mixer bowl. Allow to cool undisturbed until a thermometer in the syrup reads 210 degrees, about 15 minutes.
While the syrup is cooling, melt the gelatin over a hot water bath.
When the syrup reaches 210 degrees, add the melted gelatin. Whip on the highest speed until very light, about 6 minutes. Whip in the vanilla extract.
Remove the marshmallow from the bowl using an oiled rubber spatula and place in the prepared baking pan. Spread in an even layer with the oiled offset palette knife.
Allow to set at room temperature for at least 2 hours. The marshmallows are easier to cut if they set overnight.
Remove the slab of marshmallow from the pan and place on a piece of parchment paper, oiled side down.
Cut into shapes using lightly oiled cookie cutters.
Dredge the marshmallows in the colored sugar to prevent them from sticking together.
Store in an airtight container.
Chef’s note: To make colored sugar, place granulated sugar in a jar or lidded container. Add liquid food coloring (start with 1 drop at a time), cover, and shake until the food coloring is completely dispersed. Add more coloring for darker pigments. If making assorted colors, you’ll need about 1 cup per color.
— Passover
For those celebrating Passover this week, Chef Itamar Abramovitch, an alumnus of CIA and owner of Blossom Catering Company in Napa, has shared his favorite recipe for chopped liver. Itamar ran the popular Balagan Israeli pop-ups at the CIA at Copia last summer.
Chopped Liver
Chef Itamar Abramovitch
2 Tbsp schmaltz (duck or chicken fat) (can be substituted with neutral vegetable oil) 1 1/2 lbs. yellow onion, julienne (thinly sliced) 1 lbs chicken liver 3 large eggs, hard boiled Salt and pepper for seasoning
Equipment: Large sauté pan Meat grinder (food processor can be substituted, read bellow)
Caramelize the onion in the schmaltz until dark golden brown, about 25 minutes over medium low heat.
Add the chicken livers and sauté over high heat until just cooked through but still barely pink in the middle, about 5 minutes. Be sure to not over cook the livers.
Season with salt and a lot of black pepper.
Grind the livers, onions, and eggs in a meat grinder, mix well and adjust seasoning.
If using a food processor, process the onions and half the livers in the processor, mash the remaining livers and eggs with a fork, combine the two and adjust seasoning.
Refrigerate and serve over matzo or bread.
Emma Leggat is director of brand marketing at the Culinary Institute of American at Copia in Napa.
