Cooking with the CIA: The joy of baking bread at home

My wife and I have two small boys and when grocery shopping became difficult, we realized quickly how much jelly toast and turkey sandwiches we eat as a family.
Plus, home schooling has its ups and downs and we’ve found baking with them to be a fun teaching moment. They help read the recipe, weigh ingredients and mix things in the right sequence. It also gives us a chance to talk about science and the process of fermentation, and how beneficial the process has been to our evolution as a culture. Plus, we can teach them what to look for in each stage to know when to move on or improvise. All good baking involves some improvisation, right?
Baking bread at home with my family has reminded me what a staple great, fresh bread is and how it’s really a fundamental part of our lives. First, it’s something we’ve shaped and made with our own hands that will feed us and those closest to us. Something we created will help us make it through another day or week. Second, great, well risen bread relies on natural science and our relationship with it. Every time our dough doubles in size we know the yeast is alive and working and we’re closer to a fresh loaf. We’re working in relation to the natural world and helping to connect our families, and guests to it.
Baking bread at home is much easier than you think. First, don’t be afraid of making a mess or doing it wrong. Most great bakers have spent years making mistakes and are only great now because they’ve learned what not to do.
Second, start with a no-knead method if you’re unsure of where to begin. No-knead methods are super easy since you just mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, cover it and leave it to rise. It’s messy and sticky, but it works.
Third, to make sure your yeast is alive and active, bloom it first in a separate bowl with a little warm or room temperature water and a touch of sugar or honey. Yeast eats sugar and creates carbon dioxide (bubbles) so you’ll know it’s alive and active when it forms a foamy, slightly tangy smelling head, like a cloudy beer.
Fourth, if you choose not to bloom your yeast in water beforehand and instead add directly to your dry ingredients, remember to keep it separate from the salt when you mix with the rest of your dry ingredients. Salt will kill the yeast if it comes in direct contact, so mix the yeast in to the flour first and then add the salt.
Lastly, to help get a great oven “spring”, the initial rise when your bread hits a hot oven and all of moisture in your dough comes to life by turning into steam, place an oven-proof pan or container of warm water in the bottom of your oven as it heats up. The extra water will help to add steam and create a moist environment for your bread as it bakes.
Since baking at home, The CIA at Copia’s executive chef and I have been trading pics of our loaves everyday like proud parents. The extra time to bake and play with new ingredients has helped us come up with new ideas for the Restaurant at CIA Copia once we reopen. We’re experimenting with new ideas and thinking about how to reopen with a new bread program in place when the time is right.
By the way, if you’ve had difficulty sourcing baking ingredients lately, several local restaurants are now selling staples like yeast, flour and eggs – Heritage Eats, Sweetie Pie’s and our neighbors here at Copia, Contimo Provisions, for example. (They’re offering grocery delivery as well as some of their signature pre-made items. It’s a great way to access high-quality ingredients while supporting a local business.)
Speaking of ingredients, here are a couple more pointers to keep in mind. Store nuts and whole wheat flour in the refrigerator and replace baking soda and powder every six months. Toss nuts, berries, or chocolate chips with a tiny bit of flour to help them stay evenly distributed and keep them from sinking in your batter.
Are you ready to get started? We’ve pulled together a couple of CIA’s no-fail bread recipes below. Good luck and reach out to us at @CIAatCopia on Instagram or Facebook with questions – we are here for you, virtually, until we reopen.
Honey-Wheat Sandwich Loaves
4 cups bread flour, plus extra as needed
1 cup whole wheat flour
2 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
2 cups whole or low-fat milk, boiled and cooled to room temperature
1/3 cup vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing
1/3 cup honey
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Egg wash (1 large egg whisked with 2 tablespoons cold milk or water) or milk for brushing
Combine the flours and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Add the milk, oil, honey, and salt and mix on low speed until the dough forms a shaggy but evenly moistened dough, about 2 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and knead until the dough feels satiny and elastic, about 5 minutes.
Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, turn to coat, cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel, and let rise in a warm place until nearly doubled in size, about 1 hour. Fold the dough over on itself, pressing gently to release the gas. Turn it out onto a floured work surface and cut into 2 equal pieces. Round each piece into a smooth ball, pulling the outer layer taut and pinching together the excess dough at the base of the ball. Place the dough seam sides down on a lightly floured work surface. Cover the dough and let rest until relaxed, about 20 minutes.
Coat two 9-inch loaf pans lightly with cooking spray. Stretch each dough ball into an 8 x 12–inch rectangle. Fold each short end of the rectangle 1 inch toward the center of the dough to keep the sides straight and the corners square. Fold a long edge into the center and use the heel of your hand to seal the edge to the dough. Fold the dough in half lengthwise and use your fingertips to seal the 2 edges together; keep the seam straight. The dough should be about 10 inches long. Roll the dough into an even cylinder 12 inches long. Push the ends of the cylinder toward the center until it is 10 inches long and place seam side down into the loaf pans. Brush with egg wash or milk.
Let the dough rise in a warm place, uncovered, until the pans are three-quarters full and the dough springs back slowly to the touch, 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°F.
Bake until the loaves have a rich golden brown crust and the sides of the bread retain their structure when pressed, 40–50 minutes. Remove the bread from the pans immediately and let cool completely on wire racks before slicing and serving.
Multi-grain Bread
Makes 2 loaves.
Grain Soaker ingredients
1/2 cup plus 3 Tbsp. water, 80°F
1 cup mixed grains (Look for a prepared 7-10 grain mix such as Bob’s Red Mill.)
Final Dough
1 1/2 cups water, 80°F
1 Tbsp. honey
3 1/4 cups bread flour
2/3 cups whole wheat flour
1 tsp instant dry yeast
1 tbsp kosher salt
Sesame seeds or flax seeds, as needed for garnish
Make the grain soaker by mixing the ingredients together. Cover and allow it to soak at room temperature overnight.
To make the dough, put the water and honey in the bowl of a mixer. Combine the flours with the yeast, add them to the bowl, then add the salt. Place the bowl on a mixer fitted with a dough hook and mix on medium speed for 8 minutes, making sure to scrape down and flip the dough over twice during the mixing process. Add the soaker in two additions, mixing on low speed for 1 minute and on medium for an additional minute. At this point, the dough will have some gluten development and feel slightly tacky. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl large enough for the dough to double in size and cover with plastic wrap.
Allow the dough to rest and ferment in a warm place for 45–60 minutes, until when lightly touched the dough springs back halfway.
Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Fold it into thirds, then place it back into the bowl, re-cover it, and allow it to rest for another 15 minutes, until when lightly touched the dough springs back halfway.
In the meantime, prepare the bowls or trays for fermentation. If making rounds, you will need plastic bowls lined with a heavy-duty paper towel, white cloth napkin or white kitchen towel. The lined bowls should also be floured (unless seeds are being applied to the loaves). If making oblong loaves, line a standard baking tray with a white cloth napkin or white kitchen towel and flour the cloth (unless seeds are being applied to the loaves).
Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface and divide it into two 24-oz pieces.
For round loaves
Round each piece against the tabletop. To apply seeds, if using, brush or spray the loaf with water and then roll the top and sides in the seeds. Place the loaf in a prepared bowl with the seam side up. Use any extra cloth to cover the loaves and then lightly cover the bowl with plastic wrap.
For oblong loaves
Shape each dough piece into a round. Place the rounds seam-side up on the work surface, cover lightly with plastic wrap, and allow them to rest for 10 minutes. Then shape each dough into a 10-inch oblong.
Place the dough in a warm place and allow it to rest and ferment for 45–60 minutes, until when lightly touched the dough springs back halfway.
Twenty minutes before the end of the final fermentation, preheat the oven to 475°F with a baking stone. Ten minutes before baking the loaves, place a tray filled with 3 cups of warm water below the baking area in the oven to help produce steam.
Focaccia
Makes 2 loaves.
1 1⁄2 cups room-temperature water (68–76°F)
2 1⁄4 tsp active dry yeast
1 cup bread flour
2 1⁄4 cups bread flour plus extra for dusting
4 tsp extra-virgin olive oil plus extra as needed
2 tsp table salt
Coarse salt or salt flakes for garnishing
To make the sponge, combine the water and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook or in a large mixing bowl. Stir until the yeast is dissolved. Stir in the flour to make a soft batter about the consistency of pancake batter. Mix by hand until very smooth. Cover the bowl and let rise in a warm place until the sponge is thick and foamy and nearly doubled in size, about 3 hours.
To make the final dough, add the bread flour, 4 tsp olive oil, and table salt. Mix and knead the dough with the dough hook on medium speed until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, turn to coat, cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel, and let rise in a warm place until nearly doubled in size, about 40 minutes.
Fold the dough over on itself by lifting the edges up and over the center. Cover and allow to relax for another 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet liberally with olive oil.
Turn the dough out onto a well-floured work surface and, using your palms, gently stretch the dough into a rectangle that is an even 1 inch thick and nearly the same dimensions as your baking sheet. Avoid tearing or puncturing the dough with your fingertips. Transfer to the baking sheet, cover, and let rise until the dough springs back slowly to the touch but does not collapse, about 40 minutes.
Use your fingertips to gently dimple the surface of the focaccia and drizzle with additional olive oil. Scatter with the coarse salt or other toppings if desired. Bake until the focaccia has a golden brown crust and sounds hollow when tapped on the bottom, 25–30 minutes. Let cool completely on wire racks.
