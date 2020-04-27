Cooking with the CIA: The joy of baking bread at home

Second, start with a no-knead method if you’re unsure of where to begin. No-knead methods are super easy since you just mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, cover it and leave it to rise. It’s messy and sticky, but it works.

Third, to make sure your yeast is alive and active, bloom it first in a separate bowl with a little warm or room temperature water and a touch of sugar or honey. Yeast eats sugar and creates carbon dioxide (bubbles) so you’ll know it’s alive and active when it forms a foamy, slightly tangy smelling head, like a cloudy beer.

Fourth, if you choose not to bloom your yeast in water beforehand and instead add directly to your dry ingredients, remember to keep it separate from the salt when you mix with the rest of your dry ingredients. Salt will kill the yeast if it comes in direct contact, so mix the yeast in to the flour first and then add the salt.

Lastly, to help get a great oven “spring”, the initial rise when your bread hits a hot oven and all of moisture in your dough comes to life by turning into steam, place an oven-proof pan or container of warm water in the bottom of your oven as it heats up. The extra water will help to add steam and create a moist environment for your bread as it bakes.