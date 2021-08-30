Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: What to eat and drink this weekend if you’re not at BottleRock

Brockmeyer Family Grenache “Cederquist Vineyard” 2020 ($25) comes from 125-year-old vines on the Brockmeyer’s family vineyard in Fresno County. The grapes come to Napa where the three generations of Brockmeyers live and work in the wine business. Call this a passion project. The translucent Grenache tastes of tangy raspberries, hibiscus tea, blood oranges, and fennel. Sub-13% alcohol, low tannins and fresh, serve this with a slight chill. Great match with all the flavors in the Chicken Kebabs.

Contact Brockmeyer Family through their website, BrockmeyerWines.com. It’s old-school wine buying at Brockmeyer - no e-commerce. When you speak with patriarch Richard “Brock” Brockmeyer, ask him about the Dawson Wine Advisor discount and the delicious Brockmeyer Rosé of Grenache.

———

Ken acknowledged his Santa Maria tri-tip is an interpretation. Noted, along with his permission to use another cut of beef. I’m naturally drawn to the philosophical question, if everything has been replaced what is its connection to the original? I don’t know, but I do know that Ken’s Santa Maria rub on ribeye steak is DARN GOOD! Make it, and be happy you have extra rub for next time. And thanks to Whole Spice at The Oxbow Public Market for filling in my missing ingredients.