Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: What Wine Should You Drink With Salmon?

But first, “Dan, wines with salmon…your thoughts.”

1. If you’d like a deep dive into wine and salmon pairing, go to Wine Folly, the exceptional online wine guide for wine lovers of any knowledge level. Search “Wine Folly Salmon Pairing” and it should be your top result.

2. Yes, farmed salmon pales in comparison to wild. But you know what? Farmed salmon is still pretty good, readily available and affordable for most. I always have a pound or two in the freezer for a quick and tasty mid-week dinner.

I buy mostly from Whole Foods as they profess environmentally responsible aquaculture. That said, Raley’s, Nob Hill Foods and Grocery Outlet have Atlantic and/or Steelhead salmon fresh and in stock for under $10/pound.

3. Please humor me as I wax eloquent on a food and wine epiphany. The year is 1999, I’m dining at the counter, alone, at Wildwood Restaurant, Portland Oregon. Before me is their pan-seared wild salmon with wild mushrooms and a glass of Bethel Heights Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley.

It was one of those ah-ha moments when all the food and wine pairing pieces fell perfectly into place. Since that meal, my first choice to pair with a glorious filet of grilled salmon, simply seasoned, is a Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.