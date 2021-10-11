Dan Dawson, Eat This, Drink That: Shopping for inspired one-stop food and wine pairings

“Eat This Drink That” is a new Napa Valley Register column intended to help readers make tasty, smart one-stop food and wine purchases. I like to call it high-level convenience shopping.

Many of my stops will be at retail shops that specialize in ready-to-eat foods. Wineries, tasting rooms and wine bars with a complimentary food menu are another avenue, as are restaurants that offer particularly good values.

Maybe the occasional two-stop shop will be in order if the shops are neighbors. What matters is that the food and wine combination is outstanding, buying is convenient and you get your money’s worth. And I’ve tried them.

Let’s give it a whirl, shall we?

Fatted Calf

House-made Duck Rillettes and Deux Punx White Blend 2020

Good chance you know Fatted Calf and its stunning counter of fresh meats, charcuterie, pâtés, sausages, sandwiches, on and on. You may not know it has an eclectic, affordable, Fatted Calf fare-friendly wine selection chosen by co-owner Taylor Boetticher. If you’re facing the meat counter, turn around and look down: there be the wines. I think the wine section is Taylor’s private sand box where he gets to play however he wants.