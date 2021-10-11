Dan Dawson, Eat This, Drink That: Shopping for inspired one-stop food and wine pairings

“Eat This Drink That” is a new Napa Valley Register column intended to help readers make tasty, smart one-stop food and wine purchases. I like to call it high-level convenience shopping.
Many of my stops will be at retail shops that specialize in ready-to-eat foods. Wineries, tasting rooms and wine bars with a complimentary food menu are another avenue, as are restaurants that offer particularly good values.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Maybe the occasional two-stop shop will be in order if the shops are neighbors. What matters is that the food and wine combination is outstanding, buying is convenient and you get your money’s worth. And I’ve tried them.
Let’s give it a whirl, shall we?
Fatted Calf
House-made Duck Rillettes and Deux Punx White Blend 2020
Good chance you know Fatted Calf and its stunning counter of fresh meats, charcuterie, pâtés, sausages, sandwiches, on and on. You may not know it has an eclectic, affordable, Fatted Calf fare-friendly wine selection chosen by co-owner Taylor Boetticher. If you’re facing the meat counter, turn around and look down: there be the wines. I think the wine section is Taylor’s private sand box where he gets to play however he wants.
I asked Taylor for a food and wine pairing to launch “Eat This Drink That,” and his answer was so quick and certain it could have been taken as a brush-off. That’s not his jam…it’s his intimate knowledge of his product, lightning-fast ability to process customers’ needs and awesome hospitality ethos that set me up in two shakes. He wields a mean meat cleaver too.
“I think you’ll like Deux Punx White and the duck rillettes. The bright, fruity white wine is a great contrast to the rich, silky duck spread,” he told me.
Deux Punx white is a blend of Chardonnay, Marsanne, Roussanne and Muscat. Made with minimal intervention and as naturally as the wine would allow, I could lazily label this as a wine for a younger demographic. Baloney – it’s a wine for anyone into good food, good wine and the adventure. Deux Punx White’s grapefruit extract, lemon thyme, citrus blossom character is intense and cutting. It has a sharp edges that to me need the right food to round them.
The Fatted Calf duck rillettes is organic Liberty Duck cooked in its own fat with brandy, thyme, spices and salt. Spread generously over a slice of fresh sweet baguette for a good time. My favorite topping is fresh, peppery radish, but not necessary.
Gamy, herbaceous, meaty, sinfully rich duck rillettes mutes the Deux Punx aggressive side while elevating its fruity, mouth-watering tanginess. Looking from the other side, the wine’s acidity cuts the duck fat and makes for an energetic palate cleanse.
A bottle of Deux Punx white and pot of duck rillettes (about 6 oz) will cost you $41. If you’re a party of two, get a small carton as 3 or 4 ounces will satisfy and bring the price down a little. The pot has a layer of duck fat on top to preserve the leftovers as if that’s an issue.
And just to put it out there, another direction to go with the rillettes is Jean-Paul Brun Beaujolais “L’Ancienne.” Gutsy Beaujolais with slowly-stewed meat is a famously happy marriage. I haven’t had this particular combination…yet.
Fatted Calf is part of Oxbow Public Market. Entrance on McKinstry St. Open every day 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. I talked up Taylor Boetticher here. That said, the entire staff is skilled, friendly, helpful and efficient. Napa’s lucky to have Fatted Calf.
Whole Foods
Vermont Creamery “Classic Chèvre” Goat Cheese with Three By Wade Chenin Blanc 2020
Finding the right match sometimes requires a journey. This pairing required two journeys to our Whole Foods Market.
The Three By Wade Chenin Blanc by basketball great Dwyane Wade and Napa great Jayson Pahlmeyer caught me eye. With an end-cap placement, eye-catching label, and nicely priced at $18.99 (that’s a sale price) I was hooked.
“Like an evening shooting hoops out back” reads the point-of-sale sign. Don’t know what that means but I like it. In my cart it goes.
I predicted a middleweight, fruit-driven, charmingly clumsy Chenin as I considered a cheese match. I bought Vermont Creamery’s “Bijou,” a button of 30 day-aged goat cheese. I love Bijou’s earthy mushroom and musky cheese room flavors contrasting the goat cheese tang, but it overwhelmed the surprisingly athletic Chenin. An aged Riesling, a little bit sweet, would be sublime. But finding the right cheese for Three By Wade Chenin required another journey. No problem — wife needed phyllo dough.
Very fresh, crumbly goat cheese is the play. A four-ounce log of Vermont Creamery’s “Classic Chèvre” is perfect. The chalky, orchard fruit, fresh herb, tangy flavor comps the dry Chenin Blanc and its bruised apple, a basket of pears, white pepper, button mushroom personality. Both are pleasantly severe and together, each is less so.
I like how the cheese and wine are both humbly made and priced as such. They’re meant for each other. This combination will cost you about $25 at Whole Foods. Add $3 if you want a baguette, which I recommend.
Whole Foods Napa is in Bel Aire Plaza off Trancas Street, just east of Highway 29. Open every day 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Next week
Clif Family Bruschetteria and Tasting Room
Gary’s Wine & Marketplace
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
Dan Dawson is a recovered wine merchant and small business owner in Napa. He recommends and promotes small-production California wineries at DawsonWineAdvisor.com and FlavorMountain.com. Send Eat This Drink That suggestions and feedback to Dan@FlavorMountain.com.