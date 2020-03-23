Daniel Neman: Stalking the elusive morel mushroom

They can be hard to find, but it's easier if you know where to look, said Brad Wildermuth, who runs the website thegreatmorel.com.

"A lot of people find them around elm trees. Old apple trees are popular. If you get down into the southern regions you tend to find them around tulip trees. It kind of varies, but a lot of people hunt for trees, which leads them to the mushrooms. Other people hunt with different philosophies," Wildermuth said.

Morels tend to grow in the same place, year after year. When morel hunters find them, usually in wooded areas, they rarely tell anyone else where they can be found. There are only so many morels to go around.

Wildermuth lives in western Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh. He lives near a 1,000-acre forest, and he has permission from the owner to hunt for morels there. Even in such a large area, he only knows of two places where he can reliably find the highly prized fungus.

And the morel season is short, too; they grow for only around four or five weeks a year. Depending on the weather, this part of the country should begin to see them in early to mid-April.