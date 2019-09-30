{{featured_button_text}}
Venison Tartare

Chef de cuisine at The Restaurant at Meadowood, John Hong, grinds venison tartar after strips of flesh have been cut from an uncooked deer carcass by Chef de Partie Ali Matteis during the 2017 12 Days of Christmas celebration at Meadowood.

 Bonjwing Lee/Meadowood

Join Chef Christopher Kostow and The Restaurant at Meadowood team this December for The Twelve Days of Christmas, an annual 12-day charitable celebration that invites chefs from around the world to cook at Meadowood. 

Each night's menu will reflect the style of the visiting chef's cuisine.

This year's celebration  benefits Saint Helena Preschool for All, Inc., a local non-profit organization providing scholarships to young children. The Restaurant at Meadowood will donate $2,000 in honor of each participating guest chef, plus 10 percent of every dinner ticket sold. In the spirit of the holiday season, The Restaurant invites guests to bring unwrapped toys to the event each evening. The Restaurant team will then deliver your kind gifts to children in need throughout the Napa Valley.

Day 1 - Friday, Dec. 6: Gabriela Camara - Contramar, Mexico City

Day 2 - Saturday, Dec. 7: John Shields - Smyth, Chicago

Day 3 - Tuesday, Dec. 10: Daniel Calvert - Belon, Hong Kong

Day 4 - Wednesday, Dec. 11: Jose Avillez - Belcanto, Lisbon

Day 5 - Thursday, Dec. 12: Junghyun Park - Atomix, New York

Day 6 - Friday, Dec. 13: Jeremy Chan & Iré Hassan-Odukale - Ikoyi, London

Day 7 - Saturday, Dec. 14: Nicolai Norregaard - Kadeau, Copenhagen

Day 8 - Tuesday, Dec. 17: Brady Williams - Canlis, Seattle

Day 9 - Wednesday, Dec. 18: Jeremy Charles - Raymonds, Newfoundland

Day 10 - Thursday, Dec. 19: Malcolm Lee - Candlenut, Singapore

Day 11 - Friday, Dec. 20: Val M. Cantu - Californios, San Francisco

Day 12 - Saturday, Dec. 21, Christopher Kostow - The Restaurant at Meadowood

