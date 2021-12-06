December at the Napa Farmers Market

Here we are again in the home stretch of another challenging year. Good tidings I bring: the Napa Farmers Market will be open to safely serve our community during the holiday season!

Our last Tuesday market is Dec. 28 and will return on April 5, 2022, after a three-month winter break. Although the Saturday market continues year-round, we will be closed on both Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. So be sure to stock up Dec. 28, or you’ll have to wait until we make our 2022 debut on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Join us for a very special Rainbow Winter Holiday Celebration during our last 2021 Saturday market on Dec. 18. In partnership with First 5 Napa County, Rainbow Action Network, Teens Connect, and LGBTQ Connection, the event will feature diverse holiday characters sharing winter-themed and bilingual children’s storytime, music, and movement. Kid and family-friendly activities include lantern making and a farmers market scavenger hunt.

With news of the omicron variant emerging across the world, getting vaccinated for COVID is now more important than ever. The St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Program will be at the market on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and 18 with free flu and COVID vaccines – including Pfizer and Moderna booster shots. No appointment or health insurance is necessary, bring photo ID and proof of vaccination.

Once again the Napa Farmers Market is a part of the annual Give!Guide campaign and we are asking for donations to support our food assistance programs. We anticipate our total need for 2022 to be $71,000. Our goal is to raise $15,000 via the Give!Guide to help fill the funding gap. Every amount helps; please make your donation at www.candogiveguide.org.

December’s Harvest of the Month fruit is the pomelo. I’ll be honest, I didn’t know about this massive fruit until I started working at the market, but it quickly became one of my winter favorites.

Also known as the shaddock, Bali lemon or Chinese grapefruit, the pomelo is a Southeast Asian citrus that prefers warmer climates, like California. Pale green or yellow when ripe, the flesh inside is sweeter than its ancestor, the grapefruit. Unlike grapefruit, don’t try eating pomelos with a spoon. It’s best to discard the rind first by making four slices lengthwise, without cutting into the flesh, then peeling the rest by hand and enjoying the giant sections like candy.

Cauliflower is this month’s featured veggie. Mark Twain once said of this often-underrated vegetable, “Cauliflower is nothing but cabbage with a college education.” Perhaps being described as “broccoli with BA” would be more accurate since both cousins are members of the Brassicaceae family. There are four major groups of cauliflower: Italian, Northwest European biennial, Northern European annuals, and Asian.

Although white is the most recognizable of the bunch, cauliflower also comes in orange (from a natural mutant plant in Canada), green (also known as Romanesco), and purple (rich in an antioxidant also found in purple cabbage and red wine).

See you at the market!

Roasted Cauliflower with Chickpeas and Lemon Tahini Dressing

Serves 4

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

1 head cauliflower broken into small florets

2 carrots sliced diagonally

1 red onion, cut in half and sliced lengthwise

15 ounces canned chickpeas, drained, rinsed

1 tablespoon canola, grapeseed or safflower oil

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper

Dressing:

1 lemon juiced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons tahini or more, to taste

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 400° F. Combine cauliflower, carrots, red onion, chickpeas, high-heat oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Toss to combine and transfer to a baking sheet. Roast until cauliflower is al dente, about 30 minutes.

Combine lemon juice, Dijon, olive oil, tahini, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl and whisk until well combined. Stir in parsley and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine roasted vegetable mixture with dressing and toss gently to combine. Taste for salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Cara Mae Wooledge is market manager at the Napa Farmers Market.