Offbeat Eats

Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: Fava Leaves: All the flavor, minus the hassle

I look forward to eating fresh fava beans all year. More specifically, I look forward to eating fresh fava beans that someone else has prepared. The laborious double-shelling required to extract a fava bean from its pod and then from its individual bean skin keeps them firmly in my “outsource” category of seasonal delights. Fortunately, there is another, much easier way to enjoy the nutty, buttery goodness of favas without imposing on anyone else: the leaves.

Fava leaves look like soft, velvety versions of spinach, and taste like fava beans crossed with pea shoots. Wilt the leaves like spinach in olive oil with garlic and chilies, and enjoy on pizzas, crostini, or mixed in with pastas, scrambled eggs, or beans. You can tuck raw fava leaves into your sandwiches, wraps, and mixed green salads for some added freshness (and a great boost of folate, manganese, and potassium, among other essential vitamins).

You can also use them like herbs and puree them into a pesto. I actually first learned fava leaves are edible through a fava leaf pesto pasta at Oenotri shortly after they opened. That was a glorious revelation, and the recipe that follows is a lemony riff on their version. The only prep required for fava leaves is a quick wash just before using.

Many experienced gardeners grow fava plants as a natural soil amendment every year. Like other members of the legume family, favas absorb nitrogen from the air and put it into the soil for other plants to use. Favas are thus food and fertilizer.

Most of the people I know who grow favas do so mostly for their soil amending powers, and rarely harvest and eat all the beans before they reclaim the fava real estate for tomato starts. I can sympathize. Since fava beans all tend to come in around the same time — nowish — culinary gardeners are stuck with a mountain of work and empty fava shells unless they can unload a few bags onto unsuspecting friends and neighbors. The leaves, in contrast, are ready to eat anytime you like, starting weeks sooner, and require far less effort and waste to get onto your plate.

As the granddaughter of French peasants, I hate throwing away food. It blows my mind that we waste 30-40% of the food produced in this country: a staggering $161 billion worth every year. This figure from the USDA’s Economic Research Service does not even factor in the nutritious leafy greens of plants grown for a different part of their anatomy — e.g., favas, broccoli, cauliflower —which are typically just thrown away after the most well-known part of the plant is harvested. In many parts of the U.S., “thrown away” means the landfill, where what could have been food rots and releases atmosphere-warming methane gas. (Methane, incidentally, has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during the first 20 years it hangs in the air.) Our food waste literally impacts everyone on earth. And so does not eating fava leaves.

If you don’t have a friend with fava plants in their garden right now, ask the people selling fava beans if they can bring you some leaves. If farmers knew that demand existed for parts of their crop they were planning to throw away, you can bet they’d be happy to sell those leaves to you. Twice the sale-able product for the same amount of water, land and resources is a win-win for everyone involved. And, a lot less wasted food.

Lemony Fava Leaf Pesto

Makes about 2 cups

This bright, citrusy sauce is great with pasta and fresh seafood, and actually tastes better the day after it’s made. If you have the choice, select leaves from the top and middle of the fava plant since these are the most tender.

2 cups tightly packed fresh fava leaves

½ cup walnuts

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

½ cup olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, crushed and minced

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor, and blend until very smooth. Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Deirdre Bourdet is a food and wine wordsmith, recipe developer and author of the Hedonism Eats cookbook series and blog. For more, visit hedonism-eats.com.

