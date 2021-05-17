Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: Fava Leaves: All the flavor, minus the hassle

Most of the people I know who grow favas do so mostly for their soil amending powers, and rarely harvest and eat all the beans before they reclaim the fava real estate for tomato starts. I can sympathize. Since fava beans all tend to come in around the same time — nowish — culinary gardeners are stuck with a mountain of work and empty fava shells unless they can unload a few bags onto unsuspecting friends and neighbors. The leaves, in contrast, are ready to eat anytime you like, starting weeks sooner, and require far less effort and waste to get onto your plate.

As the granddaughter of French peasants, I hate throwing away food. It blows my mind that we waste 30-40% of the food produced in this country: a staggering $161 billion worth every year. This figure from the USDA’s Economic Research Service does not even factor in the nutritious leafy greens of plants grown for a different part of their anatomy — e.g., favas, broccoli, cauliflower —which are typically just thrown away after the most well-known part of the plant is harvested. In many parts of the U.S., “thrown away” means the landfill, where what could have been food rots and releases atmosphere-warming methane gas. (Methane, incidentally, has 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during the first 20 years it hangs in the air.) Our food waste literally impacts everyone on earth. And so does not eating fava leaves.