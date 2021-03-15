Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats, Nowruz, the Persian New Year makes a fresh start with spring

The New Year’s celebration of our Gregorian calendar makes no logical sense. Nothing new happens on January 1 — as January 1, 2021, demonstrated to our collective chagrin.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to celebrate the start of the new year at the start of a new season? Preferably one with lots of tasty new foods popping up around the same time? Of course, it would. That’s why people have been celebrating Nowruz (also known as Navroze, Naw-Rúz, Newroz or Navroj), the Persian New Year, on the vernal equinox for thousands of years.

Nowruz means “new day” in Farsi, and though it originated in ancient Persia, the holiday is now celebrated all over the world by hundreds of millions of people — at the same exact time.

The vernal equinox is the moment the sun crosses the plane of the earth’s equator (making night and day of equal length), and this happens simultaneously for everyone on the planet no matter which time zone you’re in. The start of the new year is a shared, singular moment in time where everyone on earth gets a reset and a fresh start. (This year’s vernal equinox occurs at 2:37:28 a.m. Napa Valley time on March 20, if you’d care to join the synchronized celebration.)