Deirdre Bourdet. Offbeat Eats: The Chicken Wings of the Sea: Introducing Fish Collars

Barbecue season is here and with it the seasonal deluge of grilling tips and meat recipes. With the exception of salmon and tuna, finned fish tend to get short shrift on grill menus — probably because most fillets have a narrow window of satisfaction between still-raw and sawdust.

Even with salmon and tuna, the person at the grill has to pay close attention and handle the fragile fillets with care to keep them intact. A few minutes too long, or a few too many flips with the spatula, and that very expensive piece of protein starts to look and taste like ultra-premium cat food.

None of this appeals to home barbecue cooks with a relaxing beverage in hand, of course. But there is a better solution to our fish grilling challenges: fish collars.

A fish collar is actually the fish clavicle, located just behind the gills right in front of the fillet proper. The collagen-rich clavicle bone curves like a collar around the fish’s neck, hence the name, and is loaded with rich meat. Abundant fat and connective tissue keep collars succulent and flavorful even when they’re overcooked by a relaxed grill master.

Thanks to the clavicle bone and cartilage structure, the collar also holds together like a champion on the grill — but costs around half the price of fillets.