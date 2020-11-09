Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: The seed of the universe: Fonio never embarrasses the cook

Pierre Thiam (pronounced “Chomm”) is a New York chef from Senegal with an irresistible voice. Over the past few years, he has been working to turn world foodies on to fonio — a tiny, highly nutritious grain native to West Africa that he believes could help reverse climate change, reduce food insecurity, and improve the health of people all around the globe.
Thiam’s company Yolélé Foods exports fonio from small-scale African farms to the international market (including Napa Whole Foods), and Thiam himself authored “The Fonio Cookbook” to help introduce this small but mighty grain outside the lands of its origin.
Fonio has already occupied a place of great spiritual, cultural and nutritional reverence in northern Africa for thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians buried grains of it with some of their pharaohs, and even today it’s nicknamed “the food of royalty” in West Africa.
The Dogon people of Mali call fonio po, the seed of the universe — the source of all life — because even in the poorest and most hopeless of soils, this relative of crabgrass practically grows itself with minimal water and tending needs. When rice or wheat crops fail, fonio doesn’t. Some varieties can even produce a crop of grain in just two months.
It truly seems miraculous, and Thiam says mothers in fonio-growing regions often slip a few grains of fonio into their children’s pockets to bring good luck on exams — and help ward off the evil eye. It turns out fonio also wards off poor physical health, with a low glycemic index, no gluten, and high levels of amino acids essential to human growth. The nutritional research to date indicates fonio is a complete protein source, just like an egg.
Fortunately, fonio is also really enjoyable to cook and eat. The people of Mali like to say fonio never embarrasses the cook, because the grains are forgiving and reliably cook up light and fluffy with a delicate nutty flavor. When cooked 1:2 in liquid, they quadruple in volume in just a few minutes and expand even more when cooked 1:4 for porridge.
Much of fonio’s recent marketing encourages people to substitute it for “any grain” in their favorite recipes, but I think that’s ill-advised. Fonio doesn’t feel anything like rice, farro, wheat berries or Israeli couscous, and texture is one of the primary reasons we enjoy those foods.
In my mind, fonio shines brightest in dishes where its mouthfeel matches the one you’re expecting. Try it in place of fine couscous, cream of wheat, or similar grains for best results.
Fonio offers a fabulous shortcut to cheesy polenta or grits, for example. Use one part fonio to four parts water or broth, cook for five minutes at a simmer and stir periodically. Lace it with butter or your fat of choice, a few ounces of grated cheese, and dive in with a spoon. For a tasty breakfast porridge, cook one part fonio in two parts water and two parts milk, and season or sweeten however you like your cream of wheat.
West Africans traditionally eat fonio with mafé (spicy peanut sauce) and other charismatic stews, which make the most of the grain’s astounding ability to absorb liquid and the flavors around it. Try it as a partner for tagines and braises of all kinds — the saucier the better — or cook it in highly seasoned liquid to create a fantastic base for tabbouleh or grain bowls.
Quick-cooking, delicious, nutritious, non-allergenic, talismanic, and socially and environmentally responsible — it’s hard to imagine a more perfect food. Pick some up to change the world (and maybe your diet) for the better.
Seed of the Universe Salad
Serves 4-6 as a side dish.
Ras el hanout is a complex Moroccan spice blend available at Whole Spice in the Oxbow Public Market. You can make your own quick and dirty version for this recipe with ¼ tsp ground cumin, ¼ tsp ground coriander, ⅛ tsp ground ginger, ⅛ tsp spicy paprika, a heaping ⅛ tsp cinnamon, and a pinch of ground cloves. This fragrant salad makes a fresh and satisfying lunch, with or without some juicy grilled lamb on top.
4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, separated
1 tsp. ras el hanout
¼ tsp. fennel seeds
½ cup uncooked fonio
1 cup water
1 15½-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (1¼ cups)
¼ cup raisins
¼ cup pomegranate seeds, plus a few more for garnish
5 Tbsp. chopped kumquats (skin on) or peeled orange sections
¼ cup toasted almonds, coarsely chopped
¼ cup (tightly packed) chopped fresh parsley
1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh mint
1 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a small pot, warm 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-low and stir in the ras el hanout. Cook a few seconds until fragrant, then add the fonio and stir until thoroughly coated in the spice paste. Add the water and a giant pinch of salt, cover, and bring to a simmer. Turn off the heat once it hits the simmer, and let the covered pot sit undisturbed for 5 minutes. Prep the remaining ingredients while the fonio cooks. After 5 minutes, transfer the fonio to a large mixing bowl and immediately fluff with a fork to break up and aerate the grains. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Stir in the rest of the ingredients and the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, and adjust seasoning to taste. Garnish with the remaining pomegranate seeds.
Deirdre Bourdet is a food and wine wordsmith, recipe developer and author of the Hedonism Eats cookbook series and blog. For more, visit hedonism-eats.com
