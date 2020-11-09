Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: The seed of the universe: Fonio never embarrasses the cook

Fortunately, fonio is also really enjoyable to cook and eat. The people of Mali like to say fonio never embarrasses the cook, because the grains are forgiving and reliably cook up light and fluffy with a delicate nutty flavor. When cooked 1:2 in liquid, they quadruple in volume in just a few minutes and expand even more when cooked 1:4 for porridge.

Much of fonio’s recent marketing encourages people to substitute it for “any grain” in their favorite recipes, but I think that’s ill-advised. Fonio doesn’t feel anything like rice, farro, wheat berries or Israeli couscous, and texture is one of the primary reasons we enjoy those foods.

In my mind, fonio shines brightest in dishes where its mouthfeel matches the one you’re expecting. Try it in place of fine couscous, cream of wheat, or similar grains for best results.

Fonio offers a fabulous shortcut to cheesy polenta or grits, for example. Use one part fonio to four parts water or broth, cook for five minutes at a simmer and stir periodically. Lace it with butter or your fat of choice, a few ounces of grated cheese, and dive in with a spoon. For a tasty breakfast porridge, cook one part fonio in two parts water and two parts milk, and season or sweeten however you like your cream of wheat.