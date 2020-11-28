Deirdre Bourdet, Offbeat Eats: Wake up, tastebuds: There’s a new chicken stew in town

Many locals complain about the limited diversity of restaurant cuisines in Napa Valley, and I am one of them.

Things have improved significantly in the years I’ve lived here — we now have Vietnamese, Argentine, high-end Japanese, and several Indian and Nepalese spots — and most of our top chefs regularly incorporate worldly flavors and techniques into their menus, sure.

But we still don’t have a single source for Eritrean or Ethiopian cuisine within an hour’s drive. As we settle into a mostly homebound winter, cooking it ourselves is the only way to get our fix of this wonderfully fragrant and warming cuisine. Fortuitously, nearly all the iconic Ethiopian dishes I love are actually pretty simple (and inexpensive) to prepare. At the top of that list is doro wat.

Doro wat is the national dish of Ethiopia — a spicy, saucy stew made of slow-cooked onions, berbere spice, chicken, and hard-boiled eggs. It’s unbelievably flavorful, with complex layers of sweet and hot spices melding into a rich sauce that’s a bit like a Mexican mole without the nuts. When you’re sick of your own cooking and nothing sounds good, doro wat is here for you.