Cherries have pleasured the palate for centuries. Roman conquerors, ancient Greeks and royalty of China all enjoyed the sweet and tart red beauties. Cherries were transported to America by ship with the early settlers in the 1600s.

French colonists from Normandy brought pits that they then planted along the Saint Lawrence River and down into the Great Lakes area. Cherry trees were part of the gardens of French settlers as they established settlements in Detroit, Vincennes, and other midwestern regions.

U.S. cherry production began in the mid-1800s. A Presbyterian missionary, Peter Dougherty, living in northern Michigan, planted cherry trees in 1852 on the “Old Mission Peninsula”. Much to the surprise of neighboring farmers and Native Americans, living in this area, his cherry trees thrived and soon other residents of the area planted trees.

The first commercial tart cherry orchards in Michigan were planted in 1893 on Ridgewood Farm near the site of Dougherty's original orchards. By the early 1900s, the tart cherry industry was firmly established in the state and were sur. Cherry production surpassed other major crops.