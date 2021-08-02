Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: Potatoes and truffles: what's not to like?

Grate 2 truffles. Using a truffle shaver, thinly slice the remaining 2 truffles.

Cook and mash your potatoes in your normal manner, add the grated truffles and butter, place in a warm serving bowl and top the potatoes with the sliced truffles and serve immediately. If you want to take your mashers up a notch, add some caramelized diced onions.

If you are a fan of baked potatoes, bake them as usual. After baking, scoop the potato out of the skins. For 2 potatoes, add 1/2 cup diced crispy bacon, 2 small cloves finely minced garlic, ½ cup heavy cream, ½ cup melted French butter, ¼ cup shaved black truffles (plus additional for garnish) and salt and pepper to taste.

Mash the potato, place the mixture back into the skins and top with shredded Fontina or Gruyere cheese (less is more) and place under the broiler for 3 – 4 minutes to reheat. Garnish with shaved truffle and serve.

Truffle fries are all the rage, but you can choose to show off a thin slice of truffle atop slices of oven-baked crosscut fries and finish with sea salt. It's fun and easy to serve as a finger food appetizer. In my experiment I used frozen Alexia crosscuts and they were wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender in the center. This was definitely a time saver.