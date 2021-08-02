Diane De Filipi, Italian Lessons: Potatoes and truffles: what's not to like?

Elegant, exquisite, earthy, expensive. It’s all true. Pretty fancy words for a fungus that develops underground in the darkness.
Known as prized treasures, the gem of the culinary universe, “Earth’s gold” and “King of the mushrooms” (but it’s not a mushroom), truffles can seem intimidating. Exalted by chefs from many different cultures and cuisines, these flavor bombs are, in truth, incredibly easy to work with as long as you follow a few very simple guidelines.
Elegant and rustic are not mutually exclusive. It’s not necessary to get fancy. Simple ingredients you have at home and recipes you already have are really all you will need. Save the fancy dishes for that special night out. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to invest in a truffle shaver. It’s a simple kitchen tool and I only paid $10 for mine.
Truffles infuse their earthy flavor to whatever they are cooked with. This makes them ideal to be the star of any dish where they are featured.
Truffles should not be cooked or prepared with other strong flavors or aromatics, lest you lose their cherished provocative flavor and perfume. Neutral foods allow the truffle to shine.
Another truth, truffles are expensive, but when we feel the need to splurge, nothing compares. White truffles are the rarest and thus, the most costly option. Black summer truffles are more pungent and less pricey.
If you’re going to splurge, I say commit 100% to the adventure and purchase fresh black Italian truffles.
Mass-produced jarred truffles or truffle products, truffle oils and truffle salts can be expensive as well. Having seen how these products are created in factories while on my international cooking group travels has put me off ever using such products. Frozen truffles are not on my list either.
Optimize the flavor offerings, while using the least amount of truffle possible. Make it count.
The humble potato has enjoyed a long pairing romance with the black truffle. The neutrality of potatoes puts the black truffle center stage. Fatty foods like butter, certain cheeses, cream, and extra virgin olive oil also help to bring out and compliment the full flavor of the black truffle. It’s fun to elevate the simple potato to gourmet status.
It’s okay to have your side dish of potatoes as the feature of your meal. In this case, you plan the entrée around the potatoes.
Make your classic mashed potatoes with whole milk and high-quality salted butter. Here is where I add a little splurge to my splurge and purchase an imported French butter, but really any good quality butter works nicely. There’s just something special about French butter.
For four people, use four medium-sized white or Yukon Gold potatoes, 1 cup of whole milk, 6 tablespoons softened butter, salt to taste and 4 walnut-sized black summer truffles.
Grate 2 truffles. Using a truffle shaver, thinly slice the remaining 2 truffles.
Cook and mash your potatoes in your normal manner, add the grated truffles and butter, place in a warm serving bowl and top the potatoes with the sliced truffles and serve immediately. If you want to take your mashers up a notch, add some caramelized diced onions.
If you are a fan of baked potatoes, bake them as usual. After baking, scoop the potato out of the skins. For 2 potatoes, add 1/2 cup diced crispy bacon, 2 small cloves finely minced garlic, ½ cup heavy cream, ½ cup melted French butter, ¼ cup shaved black truffles (plus additional for garnish) and salt and pepper to taste.
Mash the potato, place the mixture back into the skins and top with shredded Fontina or Gruyere cheese (less is more) and place under the broiler for 3 – 4 minutes to reheat. Garnish with shaved truffle and serve.
Truffle fries are all the rage, but you can choose to show off a thin slice of truffle atop slices of oven-baked crosscut fries and finish with sea salt. It's fun and easy to serve as a finger food appetizer. In my experiment I used frozen Alexia crosscuts and they were wonderfully crispy on the outside and tender in the center. This was definitely a time saver.
Potato pancakes, aka latkes, can serve double duty as a side dish or as an appetizer. If you don’t have a favorite family recipe for these you may want to opt for a package of Straits or Manachewitz brand mix. Again, a time saver. It’s best to fry them in extra virgin olive oil when playing with black truffles and avoid corn and vegetable oils. When serving, add a small dollop of sour cream on top of each pancake and garnish with a slice of truffle. Serve immediately.
Rustic comfort food with a divine twist. What’s not to like?
Diane De Filipi lives in Napa Valley and leads cooking tours to Italy and Burgundy, France. Visit letsgocookitalian.com or letsgocookleboncuisine.com for more information.
