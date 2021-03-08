Diane De Filipi: Italian Lessons: Recreating Riva Cucina in Napa

Courage, creativity, and community. These are three words we’ve heard a lot in the past year. We’ll all have stories to tell on how we managed and how our lives changed. Maybe in some ways, even for the better, when it’s all said and done.

I’d like to share with you one story of the Boldrini family of Yountville.

Fourteen years ago, Massi and Jen Boldrini had just finished remodeling their first home, located in Browns Valley. They had relocated from Sausalito to Napa Valley because the landscape reminded them of Emilia Romagna, the region of northern Italy that was home to Massi Boldrini.

After spending a year searching for the right restaurant space in the valley (not an easy task), they settled on an older brick building in Berkeley, an hour away. The building had “good bones” according to Massi, and this would give them a solid start.

Let’s go back another few years to 2001, when Massi first met Jen. After finishing a gig at Vincenti restaurant in Los Angeles, Massi was due to return to Italy in six days, but in came Jen, who happened to be visiting in L.A. from her home in San Francisco. Only one day after meeting Massi, Jen told a friend that this was the guy she would marry.