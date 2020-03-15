Dine in or dine out? Messages from Napa Valley restaurants

"We hope the dining public will continue to support small businesses. We want nothing more than for all of us to get through this together, as a community. Our hope is to continue to serve the highest level of food with exemplary hospitality and to support the livelihood of our hardworking teams in both La Toque and BANK Café and Bar. Most of all, we want to keep people healthy and employed.

"To that end, as of the week of March 23, in La Toque, we will revert to our original Rutherford schedule of dinner service Wednesday through Sunday while we weather this storm. BANK Café and Bar will continue to operate seven days a week from sunrise to last call.

"We have always supported the wellness of our staff, but we have reinforced the importance of staying home if they are showing any signs of illness. We provide paid sick leave to all employees accruing from day one of employment. It has long been our policy that team members be compensated for the time taken to get well or to care for family and to provide our employees with access to excellent health benefits and medical coverage.

"In turn, we ask our clientele to defer dining with us if they are feeling any symptoms or have been exposed to the virus and will gladly reschedule or refund any reservation deposits during this challenging time.