Dine in or dine out? Messages from Napa Valley restaurants

During the coronavirus pandemic, news is changing so rapidly that even as we post stories on the Register's website and social media, circumstances are changing. As of Sunday, Napa Valley restaurants are open, but many are offering take-out options and delivery for those who are staying home.
We will share news from local restaurants as it comes in.
-- Angèle on the Go
Chef Bettina Rouas writes: "In these crazy times we are all confused on how we want to live. At Angèle we realize that more and more of us are just choosing to stay home. So we thought why not bring a little bit of Angèle and France to you?"
On Wednesday March 18, they are offering a pop-up, to-go service of a take-out dinner for $48. The menu includes a salad of Little Gem lettuces, Beef Bourguignon with onions, carrots turnips and pomme purée and cookies.
They are taking orders over the phone and by email, but orders must be in by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Pick-up will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Heating instructions are provided.
Angèle Restaurant, 40 Main St., Napa, 707-252-8115, Mail@angelerestaurant.com.
-- Momo House:
Although travel bans are putting a damper on exploring the world, you can still have a taste of adventure with food to go from the new Momo House in Napa. It can be ordered for delivery or pick-up.
Momo House's specialty are momos, dumplings filled with a variety of stuffings, which are popular in Nepal, Tibet and Northern India. The restaurant, opened by KC Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa, serves the real thing along with other specialties like Bhindi Tarkari, okra with onions and potatoes ($14).
Their beef or vegetable momos are served in a light curry sauce, and the chicken momos come in a spicy tomato sauce with peppers and onions. They are $16 for 10 beef momos, $15 for chicken and $14 for vegetable.
Momo House also serves artichoke heart pakoras ($9), chicken curry ($16), a vegan rice bowl ($15), organic tofu chili ($10), lamb pharsi (slow-cooked lamb with butternut squash curry ($18) and rack of lamb marinated in garlic and ginger ($24).
Off the beaten track, but worth seeking out, Momo House is at 1408 Clay St., Napa, (707) 637-4476, momohousenapa.com. It's open for lunch and dinner daily except for Tuesdays.
-- La Toque and Bank
Chef Ken Frank writes: "Since opening La Toque in Rutherford nearly 22 years ago as a much smaller restaurant, we have evolved, expanded and grown as a company, but at our core, we remain unchanged in our commitment to quality, support of our community and caring for people. We are grateful for the trust that you place in us. With the unknown threat of Coronavirus to our community, there is an instinctual response to retreat with a need to protect ourselves, and our most vulnerable.
"We hope the dining public will continue to support small businesses. We want nothing more than for all of us to get through this together, as a community. Our hope is to continue to serve the highest level of food with exemplary hospitality and to support the livelihood of our hardworking teams in both La Toque and BANK Café and Bar. Most of all, we want to keep people healthy and employed.
"To that end, as of the week of March 23, in La Toque, we will revert to our original Rutherford schedule of dinner service Wednesday through Sunday while we weather this storm. BANK Café and Bar will continue to operate seven days a week from sunrise to last call.
"We have always supported the wellness of our staff, but we have reinforced the importance of staying home if they are showing any signs of illness. We provide paid sick leave to all employees accruing from day one of employment. It has long been our policy that team members be compensated for the time taken to get well or to care for family and to provide our employees with access to excellent health benefits and medical coverage.
"In turn, we ask our clientele to defer dining with us if they are feeling any symptoms or have been exposed to the virus and will gladly reschedule or refund any reservation deposits during this challenging time.
"We love what we do but we can’t do it without you. We truly appreciate your continued support."
La Toque and Bank Cafe are inside the Westin-Verasa Hotel in Napa, 1314 McKinstry St., latoque.com; (707) 257-5157.
-- CIA at Copia
"As of now, our restaurant, retail and classes remain open for service and we are implementing additional protocols to protect our guests’ and employees’ safety. We are also accelerating opening up The Grove for outdoor service just as soon as the sun comes out again, and will welcome anyone who would like to enjoy the outdoor grounds, bocce, cornhole, etc. as we understand people may feel cooped up indoors after a certain point."
CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, ciaatcopia.com
-- Curbside Q
The Q is offering curbside pick-up at the side door of the restaurant. Patrons may order online and pay ahead at theqrandb.com. A gloved staff member will deliver your order to your car at your designated pick-up time. They are will offering wine to go at $15 per bottle. Details are online.
The Q also remains open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Q Restaurant & Bar, 3900 Bel Aire Plaza, 707-224-6600.