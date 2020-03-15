Dine in or dine out? Napa Valley restaurants offer options

During the coronavirus pandemic, news is changing so rapidly that even as we post stories on the Register's website and social media, circumstances are changing. As of Monday, Napa Valley restaurants are open, but many are offering take-out options and delivery for those who are staying home.

We will share news from local restaurants as it comes in and updating this list online. Send items to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com.

-- Angèle on the Go

Bettina Rouas, chef and owner of Angèle, said, "In these crazy times we are all confused on how we want to live. At Angèle we realize that more and more of us are just choosing to stay home. So we thought 'Why not bring a little bit of Angèle and France to you?'"

On Wednesday March 18, they are offering a pop-up, to-go service of a take-out dinner for $48. The menu includes a salad of Little Gem lettuces, Beef Bourguignon with onions, carrots turnips and pomme purée and cookies. Call to reserve a dinner, and then pick-up your dinner between 3 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Heating instructions are provided.

Rouas said, that for the time being, they will close for dinner but remain open for lunch and take-out.