Dine out and delivery: Napa Valley restaurants offer options

Hal Yamashita Japanese restaurant in Napa is offering Bento boxes with sushi and kaarage (fried chicken) to go. These will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Order by email at bentobox@halnapa.com or by calling 707-699-1844. Allow one hour for pickup. Sushi choices include California roll, Spicy California Roll, Spicy Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Roll, Wagyu Roll and Spicy Wagyu Roll. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Heritage Eats at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa serves house-made international choices of wraps, rice bowls, salads and sandwiches. They are creating a Heritage Market option to allow locals to order grocery-style items that can be picked-up curb-side or delivered. "This will allow locals to get fresh, locally prepared food that is pre-packaged and saves them trips to the grocery store. We also have access to order and provide materials such as toilet paper which seems to be out of stock nearly everywhere," said owner Ben Koenig. " Additionally, we can provide raw and cooked food that will give locals the option to have prepared weekly food or cook on their own with our instructions."