Dine out and delivery: Napa Valley restaurants offer options

-- Foodshed Take Away
"We’re open for business and delivering as always," said chef Giovanni Guerrero. "Bunker food never tasted this good!"
In these trying times, Foodshed Take Away is waiving the local delivery charge within five miles for a $30 minimum.
They deliver pizza and dinners, hot or cold, seasonal salads, beer and wine, fresh pasta, pasta sauces, and desserts. They are open for pick up as well.
There’s still time to reserve Cioppino dinners for pick up or delivery on Saturday, March 21. Call 707-255-3340 to reserve yours.
Foodshed Takeaway, 3385 Old California Way, (707) 255-334, foodshedpizza.org/
— Angèle on the Go
Bettina Rouas, chef and owner of Angèle, said that for the time being, they will close for dinner but remain open for lunch and take-out.
“In these crazy times we are all confused on how we want to live. At Angèle we realize that more and more of us are just choosing to stay home. So we thought ‘Why not bring a little bit of Angèle and France to you?’”
Angèle Restaurant, 40 Main St., Napa, 707-252-8115, Mail@angelerestaurant.com.
— Villa Corona
The family-owned Villa Corona Mexican restaurant in Napa is offering curbside pick-up and safe space dining. 3614 Bel Air Plaza, 707-257-8685, villacoronacatering.com
— Mercadito Food Truck
Valentin Atayde will bring his food truck to St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery at 816 Vallejo St., Napa, Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. They offer food made to order and also "Grab & Go" dishes "that will be good in the fridge for couple of days in case people are trying to stack up on prepped dishes to avoid going food shopping too often."
They will be offering vegan dishes on all three days including Tinga Tacos, Al Pastor Torta, Enchiladas Verdes, Butternut Squash Enchiladas, Chilaquiles Rojos, Cauliflower Al Pastor tacos. They will be delivering through Doordash all three days.
St. Clair Brown will have beer and wine available to go (bottled), but not pouring any on location.
Find menus and updates at mercaditofoodtruck.com or www.instagram.com/mercaditofoodtruck. Call to order 707-655-7159.
-- Ciccio
Ciccio Italian restaurant in Yountville is offering take-out on Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Order online at ccionapavalley.com, by phone at (707) 945-1000 or in person.
Ciccio is at 6770 Washington St., Yountville.
-- Hog Island
Hog Island at Oxbow Public Market is offering to-go and curbside delivery. Call 707 251-8113 to order ahead or ask questions. Hog Island is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The menu and more information is at hogislandoysters.com/restaurants/napa.
Hog Island, 610 First St., Napa
— Momo House
Momo House, offering Nepalese specialties, is offering delivery and pick-up.
Their specialty is momos — dumplings filled with a variety of stuffings — which are popular in Nepal, Tibet and northern India. Their beef or vegetable momos are served in a light curry sauce, and the chicken momos come in a spicy tomato sauce with peppers and onions. They are $16 for 10 beef momos, $15 for chicken and $14 for vegetable.
The restaurant, opened by KC Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa, also serves Bhindi Tarkari, okra with onions and potatoes ($14), artichoke heart pakoras ($9), chicken curry ($16), a vegan rice bowl ($15), organic tofu chili ($10), lamb pharsi (slow-cooked lamb with butternut squash curry ($18) and rack of lamb marinated in garlic and ginger ($24).
Momo House, 1408 Clay St., Napa, (707) 637-4476, momohousenapa.com. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily except for Tuesdays.
— Hal Yamashita
Hal Yamashita Japanese restaurant in Napa is offering Bento boxes with sushi and kaarage (fried chicken) to go. These will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Order by email at bentobox@halnapa.com or by calling 707-699-1844. Allow one hour for pickup. Sushi choices include California roll, Spicy California Roll, Spicy Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Roll, Wagyu Roll and Spicy Wagyu Roll. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.
Hal Yamashita, 1300 Main St., Napa.
— Dicky's Barbecue Pit
Dicky's Barbecue Pit in Napa is available for catering lunch or dinner and provide curbside delivery or home delivery with DoorDash, & UberEats.
Dicky's, 1335 W Imola Ave., Dickeys.com
— Heritage @ Home
Heritage Eats at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa serves house-made international choices of wraps, rice bowls, salads and sandwiches. They are creating a Heritage Market option to allow locals to order grocery-style items that can be picked-up curb-side or delivered. "This will allow locals to get fresh, locally prepared food that is pre-packaged and saves them trips to the grocery store. We also have access to order and provide materials such as toilet paper which seems to be out of stock nearly everywhere," said owner Ben Koenig. " Additionally, we can provide raw and cooked food that will give locals the option to have prepared weekly food or cook on their own with our instructions."
Heritage Eats, 3824 Be Aire Plaza, HeritageEats.com
— Perry Lang’s
Perry Lang’s Yountville steakhouse is now offering take-out and curbside delivery options that include a Dry-Aged Burger with American cheese, sweet onion, pickles and duck fat fries; Chicken Cooked Under a Brick with sage, cranberry relish, and spinach gratin; and hearty sides such as Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Brown Butter Roasted Mushrooms, and Classic Steak House Creamed Spinach.
To place orders, call the restaurant directly at 707-945-4522 or email info@perrylangs.com.
Perry Lang’s, 6539 Washington St. Yountville, 707-945-4522, perrylangs.com.
— Curbside Q
The Q is offering curbside pick-up at the side door of the restaurant. Order online and pay ahead at theqrandb.com. A gloved staff member will deliver your order to your car at your designated pick-up time. They are will offering wine to go at $15 per bottle. Details are online.
The Q also remains open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Q Restaurant & Bar, 3900 Bel Aire Plaza, 707-224-6600.