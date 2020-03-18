Dining and delivery: Napa Valley restaurants offer options

We are sharing news from local restaurants as it comes in. Send items to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com or fill out the form here: napavalleyregister.com/forms/restaurantguide.
NAPA
— Angèle
Angèle Restaurant in Napa, is closing until April 1.
40 Main St., Napa, 707-252-8115, Mail@angelerestaurant.com.
-- Boon Fly Cafe
Boon Fly's take out menu allows you to bring home their classic comfort dishes, including their famous donuts and fried chicken. Orders can be placed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for curbside pickup. View the menu at boonflycafe.com/.
Boon Fly Cafe, 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, (707) 299-4872
-- Brix Napa Valley
Their full menu is available for take-out. The menu can be found online at brix.com; however orders must be placed over the phone, (707) 944-2749.
Brix, 7377 St Helena Highway
-- Ca'Momi Osteria
Ca'Momi has begun taking online orders for its "obsessively authentic" Italian cuisine for pick-up and delivery from 5 to 9 p.m. daily. To place an orderi, visit toasttab.com/camomiosteria/v2/online-order#!/order.
Ca'Momi, 1141 First St., Napa
— Curbside Q
The Q is offering curbside pick-up at the side door of the restaurant. Order online and pay ahead at theqrandb.com. They are will offering wine to go at $15 per bottle. Details are online. The Q is open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Q Restaurant & Bar, 3900 Bel Aire Plaza, 707-224-6600.
— Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Napa is available for catering lunch or dinner and provide curbside delivery or home delivery with DoorDash, & UberEats.
Dickey's, 1335 W Imola Ave., Dickeys.com
-- The Dutch Door
The Dutch Door in downtown Napa offers take-out of soups, vegan chili, wraps, and sandwiches, including their popular Korean Fried Chicken Sando. The health-conscious Buddha Bowl is also a current hit. They plan on launching new family-style options soon along with cheese and charcuterie boards "for those bunkering with wine." View the menu at thedutchdoornapa.com. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Dutch Door, 245 First St., Napa (the take out door is around the corner on Randolph St., (707) 880-8301
-- Fazzerati's Pizza
Fazerrati's Pizza, at is offering direct delivery and curbside take out from 11 a.m to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Phone (707) 255-1188 or place orders online at fazerratispizza.com.
Fazerrati's Pizza, 1517 W Imola Ave., Napa
-- Foodshed Take Away
"We’re open for business and delivering as always," said chef Giovanni Guerrero. "Bunker food never tasted this good!" Foodshed Take Away is waiving the local delivery charge within five miles for a $30 minimum. They deliver pizza and dinners, hot or cold, seasonal salads, beer and wine, fresh pasta, pasta sauces, and desserts. They are open for pick up as well.
There’s still time to reserve Cioppino dinners for pick up or delivery on Saturday, March 21. Call 707-255-3340 to reserve yours.
Foodshed Takeaway, 3385 Old California Way, (707) 255-334, foodshedpizza.org/
Frida's Mexican Grill --
Curbside order pick-up is available. Call 707-252-3575 or view the menu at Fridasmexicangrill.com/menu. Pick up in parking lot.
Fridas Mexican Grill, 1533 Trancas St., Napa
— Hal Yamashita
Hal Yamashita Japanese restaurant in Napa is offering Bento boxes with sushi and kaarage (fried chicken) to go. These will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Order by email at bentobox@halnapa.com or by calling 707-699-1844. Allow one hour for pickup. Sushi choices include California roll, Spicy California Roll, Spicy Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Roll, Wagyu Roll and Spicy Wagyu Roll. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.
Hal Yamashita, 1300 Main St., Napa
Gran Electrica --
Gran Electrica is temporarily closing its doors for service, but opening phone lines for customers to order build-your-own Taco Survival Kits (vegetable, chicken and beef) for lunch and dinner on Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Chips, salsa and guacamole are also available, along with grilled corn, beans, rice and desserts.
Call 707-258-1313 to place your order for pick-up.
Gran Electrica, 1313 Main St., Napa.
-- Gott's Roadside
Gott's Roadside is offering delivery and curb-side pickup at 644 First St., Napa, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday through Sunday. Guests can order online or by phone. For curbside pickup, once you have parked, call(707) 224-6900 to give your location and they will bring your order out to you. View the menu at gotts.com.
— Heritage @ Home
Heritage Eats at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa serves house-made international choices of wraps, rice bowls, salads and sandwiches. They are creating a Heritage Market option to allow locals to order grocery-style items that can be picked-up curb-side or delivered. "This will allow locals to get fresh, locally prepared food that is pre-packaged and saves them trips to the grocery store. We also have access to order and provide materials such as toilet paper which seems to be out of stock nearly everywhere," said owner Ben Koenig. " Additionally, we can provide raw and cooked food that will give locals the option to have prepared weekly food or cook on their own with our instructions."
Heritage Eats, 3824 Be Aire Plaza, HeritageEats.com
-- Hog Island
Hog Island Oysters at Oxbow Public Market in Napa is offering to-go and curbside delivery. Call 707 251-8113 to order ahead or ask questions. Hog Island is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The menu and more information is at hogislandoysters.com/restaurants/napa.
— Mercadito Food Truck
Valentin Atayde will bring his food truck to St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery at 816 Vallejo St., Napa, Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. They offer food made to order and also "Grab & Go" dishes "that will be good in the fridge for couple of days in case people are trying to stack up on prepped dishes to avoid going food shopping too often."
They will be offering vegan dishes on all three days including Tinga Tacos, Al Pastor Torta, Enchiladas Verdes, Butternut Squash Enchiladas, Chilaquiles Rojos, Cauliflower Al Pastor tacos. They will be delivering through Doordash all three days.
St. Clair Brown will have beer and wine available to go (bottled), but not pouring any on location.
Find menus and updates at mercaditofoodtruck.com or instagram.com/mercaditofoodtruck. Call to order 707-655-7159.
— Momo House
Momo House is offering Nepalese specialties for delivery and pick-up. It is open daily except for Tuesday. Their specialty is momos — dumplings filled with a variety of stuffings — which are popular in Nepal, Tibet and northern India. They are $16 for 10 beef momos, $15 for chicken and $14 for vegetable. The restaurant also serves Bhindi Tarkari, okra with onions and potatoes ($14), artichoke heart pakoras ($9), chicken curry ($16), a vegan rice bowl ($15), organic tofu chili ($10), lamb pharsi (slow-cooked lamb with butternut squash curry ($18) and rack of lamb marinated in garlic and ginger ($24).
Momo House, 1408 Clay St., Napa, (707) 637-4476, momohousenapa.com.
-- Napa Sport
Beginning on March 19, NapaSport will be open for take-out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. "We will gladly do curbside delivery, but we have a dedicated takeout window so people don't have to go into the actual restaurant," said owner Michael Gaylen.
They are offering $5 and $10 items out of their takeout window. The selections will change daily and include an appetizer, soup and salad all at $5 and three entree options all at $10. Desserts are $5. Choices will include pasta and sandwiches.
Check their website, napasportsteakhouse.com/ or Facebook for daily comfort food menus.
NapaSport Steakhouse and Sports Lounge, 145 Gasser Drive, Ste A, Napa, (707) 927-5956
-- The Q
The Q at Bel Aire Plaza is offering curbside pickup for online orders daily from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Place your order at theqrandb.com, look for the tent and an employee will bring your order to you.
The Q Restaurant & Bar, 3900 D, Bel Aire Plaza, Napa,
-- Sticky Business Barbecue
Sticky Business is taking orders for the weekends with pick-up between 4 and 7 p.m. Each guest will get a designated pick-up time and the staff will bring the food to your car. Orders need to be placed via their website, squareup.com/store/StickyBusinessBBQ, by 8 p.m. on Friday.
Sticky Business, 1758 Industrial Way Suite 107, Napa, 707-704-1814
-- Sweetie Pies
The Napa bakery and lunch spot is offering breakfast and lunch items to go plus their notable pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, coffee and and soft drinks. They have in store pick-up, curbside delivery with parking spaces designated for 15 minute parking, and home delivery via Door Dash or Hub Grub.
Sweetie Pies, 520 Main St., Napa, 707-257-7280, sweetiepies.com
-- Trini’s Catering
Trini's Catering will be delivering free quesadillas delivered around Napa Valley on Thursday, March 19, during lunch time. Call (707) 287-89997 by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 to order or visit m.facebook.com/TCNapaValley/ for more information. You can also purchase Tortas de Enchilado Puerco, Enchiladas Verdes, and Fajitas de Pollo for delivery.
— Villa Corona
The family-owned Villa Corona Mexican restaurant in Napa is offering curbside pick-up of their popular Mexican specialties. 3614 Bel Air Plaza, 707-257-8685, villacoronacatering.com
Yountville
- Ciccio
Ciccio Italian restaurant, at 6770 Washington St., in Yountville, is offering take-out on Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Order online at ccionapavalley.com, by phone at (707) 945-1000 or in person.
— Perry Lang’s
Perry Lang’s Yountville steakhouse is now offering take-out and curbside delivery options that include a Dry-Aged Burger with American cheese, sweet onion, pickles and duck fat fries; Chicken Cooked Under a Brick with sage, cranberry relish, and spinach gratin; and hearty sides such as Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Brown Butter Roasted Mushrooms, and Classic Steak House Creamed Spinach.
To place orders, call the restaurant directly at 707-945-4522 or email info@perrylangs.com.
Perry Lang’s, 6539 Washington St. Yountville, 707-945-4522, perrylangs.com.
St. Helena
-- Cook St. Helena
Cook's full menu is available, along with cook-at-home meal kits, for curbside pick-up, on Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. View the menu at cooksthelena.com/cookmenu/. Call (707) 963-7088 ext. 2 and let them know you’d like curbside pickup when ordering. Cook St. Helena, 1310 Main St., St. Helena
-- Press
Press has introduce a takeout menu, available online for pick-up at pressnapavalley.com/online-ordering/press/menu. The prix-fixe menu offers three-courses for $45 per person. Items can also be purchased a la carte.
One last thing - in case this is of interest, Gary’s is doing a little cooperative system with Press Restaurant next door. Guests who get take-out food from Press from their new online menu receive 15% off select staff favorites from Gary’s.