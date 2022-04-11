Dining in Napa Valley on Easter Sunday

A request to 325 restaurant contacts received relatively few responses this year. That may be because they’re already booked up, know they will be or simply don’t have the staff to responds or serve many people.

If you have another favorite, check with them, but expect seating to be very tight his year.

Food to go

• Toasted will have coconut macaroons in chocolate and vanilla, Challah rounds and Easter round chocolate babka with Cadbury milk chocolate Easter eggs. As always, they will have bagels, babka, cream cheese and lox available for Easter brunches and breakfasts.

All items will be available for delivery starting April 15 or for pick up at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday. They recommend ordering early as they have limited capacity. Email orders to info@toastednapa.com.

• Bouchon Bakery is creating Easter specials including Robin's Egg Macarons, Easter Egg Bark and Hot Cross Buns as well as Coconut Rochers for Passover. These specials are available through April 17 and can be ordered through Toast delivery service (not to be confused with Napa's Toasted bakery.

Bouchon Bakery, 6528 Washington St., Yountville

Dine-in Napa

• Angèle will serve its regular menu plus seasonal specials created by Chef Josue from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

540 Main St., Napa, www.exploretock.com.

• Black Bear Diner will serve Easter specials from April 15 to 17, including Salmon Benedict, prime rib dinner and Easter holiday ham in various sizes. The holiday ham and prime rib offerings start at 4 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Black Bear Diner, 303 Soscol Ave, Napa, 707-255-2345

• Boon Fly Café at Carneros Resort & Spa will serve brunch favorites such as Green Eggs and Ham, Chicken and Waffles and Bacon Bloody Marys

Boon Fly Café, 4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, www.boonflycafe.com, 707-299-4870

• Farm at Carneros Resort will offer a multi-course family-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $125 per adult and, $55 per child (4-12). They’ll have a complimentary egg roll race, Easter egg hunt, prizes, treats and a visit from the Easter Bunny at Town Square at 10 a.m.

Farm at Carneros Resort, 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, www.farmatcarneros.com, 707-299-4880

• The Grove at the CIA at Copia will offer both brunch and an Easter Sunday night supper menu on Sunday, April 17.

The CIA at Copia, 500 First St, Napa, www.ciaatcopia.com, 707-967-2555

• Meritage and Vista Collina will offer an Easter brunch featuring a welcome glass of Mumm Napa sparkling wine paired with a brunch that includes prime rib, salmon, egg benedict, seafood station with jumbo shrimp and crab claws and more. Brunch guests will have complimentary access to children's activities including Easter egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny. The cost is $95 for adults and $40 for children aged 6 to 13, free for children under 6.

The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.meritagecollection.com, 866-370-6272

• Napa Valley Bistro will serve some specials for Easter, in addition to its usual extensive brunch menu. These includes Mixed Berry Bellinis, Bottomless Mimosas and Breakfast Bloody Marys with Prawns and Bacon, plus Chesapeake Benedict with Dungeness crab cake and Cajun Hollandaise sauce, and fried chicken and buttermilk waffles.

Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa, www.napavalleybistro.com, 707-666-2383

• Silverado Resort and Spa will have Easter family crafts on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Holiday craft projects will include artistic activities such as Easter egg decorating and much more.

Silverado Resort’s Easter buffet features favorites like Crab Cake Eggs Benedict, sweet waffles, carving stations and a raw bar. It is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Mansion Garden tent. The cost is $105 for adults, $45 for children under 13 and complimentary for children under four.

• The Grill at Silverado Resort will serve from 5 to 9 p.m. Chef Pablo Jacinto has created a prix fixe n Easter menu with his signature flair from herbed, rubbed prime rib to cornbread-stuffed quail. The cost is $65 for adults plus tax and gratuity

For reservations call 855-829-0940 or book on OpenTable

Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, www.silveradoresort.com.

Dine-in Yountville

• Bouchon is serving specials on Easter Sunday including Oeufs Mimosa aux Crabe, Rôti de Côte de Bœuf and Charlotte Russe Cake. They are available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Make reservations through Tock.

Bouchon, 6534 Washington St.

• Chandon hosts an Easter Garden Party with activities for adults and children on Saturday, April 17, starting at noon, with a new product launch just in time for the holiday.

Chandon, 1 California Drive, Yountville, www.chandon.com, 888-242-6366

• Lucy at Bardessono Easter brunch includes specials such as local Marin oysters, deviled eggs with smoked trout roe and dulce de leche French toast. It is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required.

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville, 707-204-6030

Dine-in St. Helena

•Cliff Family Tasting Room and Food Truck will offer an Easter brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a spring afternoon on the Clif Family patio with a chilled glass of rosé, Sauvignon Blanc or Grenache.

Order at 707-301-7188 or www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com or at the Food Truck. Orders will be available outside the Clif Family Kitchen at 1284 Vidovich Ave.

• Dine-in Calistoga

• Truss will serve an Easter brunch buffet featuring a raw bar, prime rib and Kurobuta ham, along with Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Bellinis, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The price is $155, $55 per person for children under 12. Mimosas and Bellinis will start at $7 and Bloody Mary’s at $10. A la carte meals will not be available.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.fourseasons.com/napavalley, 707-709-2100

