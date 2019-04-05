The Oakville Grocery hosts its annual Easter EGGstravaganza from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.
This year’s festivities include an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg toss, an egg race, an egg painting station and other fun garden games like croquet, horseshoes and Giant Jenga.
Complimentary wine and beer will be served. Hot dogs will be $5 and handmade pizza from the outdoor oven will be $10.
This event is open to the public and RSVPs are encouraged: events@boisset.com. Oakville Grocery, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville.