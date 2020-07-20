Edible art from Cookies Too

Three years ago, Pittman and her husband moved to Napa from Emeryville looking for a home with a yard suitable for outdoor living. “We found this house that is built into a hillside. We leave the doors and windows open, and we have all kinds of visitors — wild peacocks, fawns, hummingbirds — and these creatures are part of my designs.”

Baking day and night, Pittman added, “Since I started decorating cookies I haven’t stopped.” Pittman uses royal icing on her cookies in the way that a painter layers acrylics on a canvas. “I consider my work to be an art form,” she said. “It takes technique to get the colors and textures right, to create consistencies and visual effects with the icing.”

Determining how long just one of these cookies takes to make is complicated because Pittman decorates them methodically. “There are so many details, and I don’t want the icing to run together. When making a bee, for example, I might do the wings first, let that dry, and then add stripes and polka dots later on.”

The assemblage of various colors, sizes, and shapes is intended to evoke a narrative in the same way a collage does, she said. “When I’m decorating cookies, I like to convey a story on the platter.”