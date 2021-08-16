Education and reinvention: Going back to school became key for Napa Valley chef

“Running into people in the industry, they would ask, ‘Where are you now? What are you up to?,’ and when I responded that I was no longer in a kitchen, they would sort of shrug me off.

“Not being a professional chef doesn’t make me any less of a cook or my food inherently worse," Rahtz added. "In fact, I cook better food now than I ever have before because I am often cooking for loved ones and people I know versus some name on a ticket or a table number.”

“Cooking was never something you do to get rich,” he said. “But I worked with a chef who lost everything. He did everything you aren’t supposed to do: took a second mortgage to pay for his struggling restaurant, employed his wife and relatives, and eventually combusted. I never want to be in that situation. In my perfect world, I would love to be a director of finance for a restaurant group or a hotel group, maybe work my way back into that industry.”

And in his first year of school, that goal doesn’t seem farfetched.

“I remember my former chefs handing me financial statements for the quarter and I would look at them thinking ‘What in the world are these?’” Rahtz said. “They were just a bunch of numbers on a sheet. Now I can totally understand them.”