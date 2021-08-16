 Skip to main content
Education and reinvention: Going back to school became key for Napa Valley chef
Chefs' stories

Education and reinvention: Going back to school became key for Napa Valley chef

  • Updated
Cameron Rahtz

Cameron Rahtz

 Submitted photo

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated millions of stories of resilience, coping, grief and healing. For one Napa Valley man, the story is of reinvention.

A few years ago, Cameron Rahtz was flying high as sous chef at The Restaurant at Meadowood, which held the coveted three-star rating from Michelin Guide.

“I spent eight years there, and left in 2017,” he said. “I will always be in debt to Chef Christopher [Kostow] for all that he taught me, and the patience and support my fellow team members gave me.”

Rahtz, then in his early 30s, want to own his business eventually but knew he needed to learn more before he could do that. Not about cooking, but about how to run a business.

He traveled the country for two years, taking on jobs in kitchens and other roles in the hospitality industry. By fall 2019, he was back in the Napa Valley, working in operations at a Yountville hotel. He and his fiancé Allie bought a home in August 2019 and started a side business making crackers for wineries to serve with tastings.

“We rented a commercial kitchen two nights a week and baked the crackers, packaged them and delivered them ourselves,” he said. “We were having immense success."

Then came the pandemic. “I wanted to own my own business and create opportunity for myself and other members of our community by creating a few good-paying jobs while also creating an additional revenue stream to support the growth of our household,” Rahtz said. “I was trying to break away from the kitchen, to know more and have more say in what happens in a business, what happens to the staff. Then, like a lot of people, my plans got disrupted.” They closed their business in April 2020. 

As the downturn in the tourist economy took hold on the hospitality industry, he was part of the team that had to lay off about 200 people at the hotel where he was working. Eventually, he, too, was let go.

“Getting a job had never been a challenge to me before," he said. "I had always been referred to other chefs when my time was up in a kitchen. When I lost my job in April 2020, I knew that getting a job in my industry was going to be very challenging. I sent out over 100 applications and got two emails back for follow-up. The one offer I got was working at a local landscaping company, for a significant decrease in pay.

“I thought, if something like this ever happens again, I want to be a little more in control,” he said. Rahtz decided to return to school, at Napa Valley College.

“Going back to college in my thirties, I look at it differently, with different objectives and different intentions,” he said.

Rahtz said he had always liked to save money and liked to read about building wealth. He registered at Napa Valley College in fall 2020 intending to take an economics class. Economics classes were full, however, ”and I was a new student, with no priority registration.”

Instead, he signed up for an introductory accounting class.

“Accounting and cooking are very similar,” Rahtz said. “They have rules and guidelines that you have to follow, and everything needs to remain in balance, whether you are working on a general ledger, intricate sauce work or a simple stock, which appealed to me.”

Now, at the end of his second semester at NVC, he is a full-time student and has just turned in my last economics project.

At NVC, Rahtz said he discovered a valuable support network, Supplemental Instruction, a non-remedial approach to learning that supports students by integrating "what to learn" with "how to learn." Sessions are led by students who have completed the class and understand the material. It is available to any student and Rahtz said, "was paramount to my success as a 34-year-old student."

 Rahtz completed his first semester with a 4.0 GPA. “Professor Terry [Wegner] asked me if I’d be interested in becoming an instructor for the entry-level class,” Rahtz says. “And it was great, because I’d been thinking about taking the class again anyway. It was a great way to review the material and essentially take the class again.”

Two semesters into his new path, Rahtz says that his future is becoming a bit clearer. He plans to complete a certificate in accounting at NVC, then transfer to a four-year institution to get a bachelor’s degree in finance, with a minor in accounting.

“If you’d told me 10 years ago ‘You’re not going to be cooking,’ I would have told you you’re crazy," Rahtz said. "It’s all I ever wanted and all I thought I would ever know. I hadn't realized how much my career defined me.

“Running into people in the industry, they would ask, ‘Where are you now? What are you up to?,’ and when I responded that I was no longer in a kitchen, they would sort of shrug me off.

“Not being a professional chef doesn’t make me any less of a cook or my food inherently worse," Rahtz added. "In fact, I cook better food now than I ever have before because I am often cooking for loved ones and people I know versus some name on a ticket or a table number.”

“Cooking was never something you do to get rich,” he said. “But I worked with a chef who lost everything. He did everything you aren’t supposed to do: took a second mortgage to pay for his struggling restaurant, employed his wife and relatives, and eventually combusted. I never want to be in that situation. In my perfect world, I would love to be a director of finance for a restaurant group or a hotel group, maybe work my way back into that industry.”

And in his first year of school, that goal doesn’t seem farfetched.

“I remember my former chefs handing me financial statements for the quarter and I would look at them thinking ‘What in the world are these?’” Rahtz said. “They were just a bunch of numbers on a sheet. Now I can totally understand them.”

“I’m encouraged, by others and even just by myself. As I get older, I want to do what I want, what makes me happy. I want to learn new ideas and concepts, just grow as an individual, and going back to school has been one way to experience that.”

