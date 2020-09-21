El Porteño Empanadas set to open at the Oxbow

“What was supposed to be two weeks turned into two years,” he says. While he was deciding his next move, he used to play soccer near 16th Street in San Francisco. After a match, he and his friends would often enjoy a bite at Chile Lindo, which serves Chilean empanadas. He realized the answer was in his hand, empanadas. His mother was from Argentina, where empanadas shops were in every neighborhood. El Porteño is the term used to refer to the inhabitants of the city of Buenos Aires.

Working at his sister’s company helped prepared Ahearne for setting up his own company, but the real takeaway was the need to develop a process for everything to guarantee quality. “Once I learned you can have a process to teach anything, I realized that I could do that for making empanadas.”

In 2008, he began selling empanadas at Farmers Markets and in 2010 began selling to local Whole Foods. San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace liked the food El Porteño Empanadas was producing and invited them to try a spot on the exterior of the Ferry Building. They were a hit, and they then tested a spot in the interior of the building and when that was successful, moved into an even larger space in 2014, quadrupling their sales.