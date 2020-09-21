El Porteño Empanadas set to open at the Oxbow

It’s been a long road for Joseph Ahearne to get back to where he started.
A graduate of Vintage High School, Ahearne and his wife, Teresa, will open the first empanada retail store in the Napa Valley when they raise the curtain to their El Porteño Empanadas in the Oxbow Public Market, projected to be Friday, Sept. 25. They’ll offer empanadas, the buttery and flaky savory turnovers that are a favorite street food in Argentina, sweet empanadas, alfajores, which are tender sandwich cookies, and matè, the traditional South American herbal tea.
Ahearne knows how hard it is to make a restaurant run successful since he grew up working for his mother at her two restaurants, Maria in St. Helena and later Taqueria Maria at California Boulevard and Trancas Street in Napa.
The family had a ranch in Carneros and, long before the term farm-to-table was overused, raised the beef that they served. “I grew up washing dishes,” Joseph explains his start in the business. He later became a prep cook and then a chef in San Francisco.
After he married and had children, he decided he needed a different profession that allowed more time to be with the kids and to reduce commuting. At about the same time, his sister needed someone to fill in for her. The owner of a manufacturing company in Mountain View, she was taking a vacation and needed someone who could speak Spanish.
“What was supposed to be two weeks turned into two years,” he says. While he was deciding his next move, he used to play soccer near 16th Street in San Francisco. After a match, he and his friends would often enjoy a bite at Chile Lindo, which serves Chilean empanadas. He realized the answer was in his hand, empanadas. His mother was from Argentina, where empanadas shops were in every neighborhood. El Porteño is the term used to refer to the inhabitants of the city of Buenos Aires.
Working at his sister’s company helped prepared Ahearne for setting up his own company, but the real takeaway was the need to develop a process for everything to guarantee quality. “Once I learned you can have a process to teach anything, I realized that I could do that for making empanadas.”
In 2008, he began selling empanadas at Farmers Markets and in 2010 began selling to local Whole Foods. San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace liked the food El Porteño Empanadas was producing and invited them to try a spot on the exterior of the Ferry Building. They were a hit, and they then tested a spot in the interior of the building and when that was successful, moved into an even larger space in 2014, quadrupling their sales.
Jane Connors, the general manager at the Ferry Building, introduced Ahearne to Steve Carlin, who had been responsible for planning and overseeing the initial operations and opening of the Ferry Building and now is the founder and managing partner of Oxbow Public Market.
“I thought they (El Porteño Empanadas) had outstanding food, a great operation and I thought the community would support them,” explains Carlin on why he invited them to expand to the Oxbow Market.
Just when 80% of their revenue came from sales at the Ferry Building, COVID-19 decimated traffic passing through the building. So, they went back to where they started: farmers markets.
“The farmers markets were our lifeline,” says Ahearne. Their empanadas were also available in Bay Area Whole Foods and online they are selling frozen empanadas to the entire West Coast.
Originally, the plan was for El Porteño Empanadas to open late March/early April at the Oxbow but the coronavirus forced Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a mandatory statewide stay-at-home order on March 19, so the only thing they had in place by then was a banner announcing “El Porteño Empanadas was coming soon Spring 2020.”
As the COVID-19 numbers have improved in Napa County, restaurants and retail have been allowed to serve food outside, and El Porteño resumed the process of making the space ready for business.
Today, El Porteño Empanadas has 30 employees, having managed to hold on to most of their staff. Ahearne says, “We have added two Napans (you know he’s from Napa when he uses the correct word for a local) and a friend to help out at Oxbow.” He plans on sending some of the San Francisco crew “to come up and transfer the culture” of El Porteño to the new employees, he added.
With a huge list of Bay Area restaurants that have permanently closed due to the pandemic, why open a food venue now? Carlin points out El Porteño is a retail shop for takeaway, not dependent on diners filling chairs in their restaurant. “There has been tons of research on what people want in restaurants,” Carlin says, “and they want service, experience and to interact with the individuals who own the place, and I think El Porteño has it all.”
El Porteño Empanadas hopes to officially open on Friday, Sept. 25 but that always depends on permits and work being completed. While Ahearne says they are “blessed” to be able to stay open and “we’re excited on being here in Napa,” after everything is running smoothly here, he plans to look at other places where they could expand to next.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.