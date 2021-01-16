El Titi, Napa's secret barbecue food truck

You can order your meats on a plate, sandwich, or a Caesar salad. El Titi also offers carnitas tacos, barbecued wings, and bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers. Orders come with Joel’s barbecue and mango-habanero sauces. He is working on a third, tequila-based sauce, he said, to pay tribute to his roots in Mexico where his family farm agave, the basis of tequila.

“All the ideas are his,” said Xochilt, who came to Napa Valley from Mexico. “He came up with the menu. He does the cooking.”

Fans of Napa Valley Distillery were among the first to discover El Titi. During the late summer, when restaurants were open for outdoor service, patrons of the Distillery could order food from El Titi, which the Cazares would deliver to tables set up outside.

Now, with outdoor as well as indoor dining on hold, it’s still popular to place an order at the El Titi food truck, walk over to the Distillery for a cocktail to go, by which time, the food orders are ready to go.

“They have been just great to us,” Joel Cazares said of the Hartunians.