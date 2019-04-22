Book Passage will host Italian food and culture expert Elizabeth Minchilli to celebrate her new book, "The Italian Table: Creating Festive Meals for Family and Friends" on Sunday, May 5 at Left Bank Brasserie in Larkspur.
With evocative words and images, each chapter of The Italian Table captures a specific meal as Minchilli experienced it in Italy. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to sample menus and recipes, as well as hear Minchilli’s insights on food traditions and celebrations. Minchilli has written about food, style, and architecture from her home in Italy for the past 25 years. Her website “Elizabeth Minchilli in Rome” won a Saveur Blog Award for Best Culinary Coverage, an Italy Magazine Best Food Blog Award, and was named The Culture Trip Local Favorite. She is the author of eight books, including "Eating My Way Through Italy" and is the founder of the Eat Italy app.
Part of Book Passage’s Cooks with Books series, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $115 per person o r$175 per couple. The price includes the meal, wine, tax, gratuity, and a signed copy of the book. Advance reservations are required and can be made at bookpassage.com or by calling (415) 927-0960. Left Bank Brasserie is at 507 Magnolia Avenue in Larkspur.