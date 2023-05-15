Despite how much we needed all that rain this winter, it feels so nice to see the sun shining and everything coming into bloom, even if it means a bit of a brutal allergy season.

Spring is the perfect time to come visit the Napa Farmers Market. The weather is warm, the sun is shining, and there is nothing quite like strolling through our market filled with fresh produce and smiling friends.

Spend a bit of time at the Napa Farmers Market week over week and you might learn that farmers' markets are more than just a place to buy food. They can be a great way to connect with the community and learn about where our food comes from firsthand.

Now more than ever it is important to support our local farmers. The drastically wet winter affected all farmers in one way or another. Some farmers unfortunately lost crops and land, and must entirely start over. Some farmers were less harmed by the winter storms but still face a delayed spring and summer season.

When you buy food from a farmers' market, you are supporting your local economy and the farmer who puts unimaginable effort into his or her craft just to feed you.

The farmers' market is also a great opportunity to learn about different foods and expand your horizons. When I am not in the habit of visiting our farmers' market, I commonly find myself mindlessly navigating the aisles of the mega-chain grocery stores almost robotically picking the foods I built a habit of buying. Farmers' markets are a great place to try new foods and be a bit more intentional about what cook day to day.

You will find a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and other foods that you might not normally see in a grocery store; the quality will be much higher, too!

Another benefit of the market is meeting neighbors. The Napa Farmers Market is an awesome place to meet new people or connect with the regulars at the market, as well as chat with the farmers and vendors to learn more about their work. As the changing season brings warm mornings, you can make friend-dates at the Napa Farmers Market to catch up, stock up on groceries and get a bite to eat. Best of all, it is a fun and healthy way to spend a spring day.

Here is a simple springtime recipe that you can make with ingredients purchased at the farmers' market. Part of my spring cleaning this year is cleaning up the way I eat. Get your veggies in with this simple recipe!

Spring Salad

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

One bunch of asparagus

Sugar snap peas

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Feta cheese

Mint

Parsley

Extra virgin olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Simply combine the asparagus, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, feta cheese, mint and parsley in a bowl. Whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl and pour over the veggie mix. I love simple salads like this. It’s much better than shoveling kale into your mouth with that same old steakhouse balsamic you grew up eating. This salad was great to serve with a skirt steak I marinated for a few hours. Add in a loaf of bread from West Won Bread and dinner is served. Simple and delicious.