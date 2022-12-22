Entrecot: A journey from Argentina to Napa

The French word "entrecôte" is generally translated in English as a premium cut of beef; this seems a fitting name an Argentinian restaurant, reflecting that country's famed meats.

But as Gonzalo Barrado discusses the restaurant that he and partner Antonella Tesio opened in Napa this year, it emerges that the term also conveys a broader social sense.

"In Argentina," he said, "when the 'entrecot' is put on the grill, it gives a moment to socialize while it cooks."

Both Barrado and Tesio are architects from Cordova, Argentina, who decided to take a turn both from their profession and their home country not only to bring the flavors of Argentina to Napa but to share the convivial sense of their culture.

But, Barrado said, it was designing restaurants that ignited his interest in becoming a restaurateur. Previously, "I always built restaurants from the other side," he said.

The skills of two architects, however, came in handy as they transformed what used to be Frati Gelato on the Napa Riverfront into a sit-down restaurant, with a skillful use of color and natural wood. 'Intimate' is a word that is over-used these days but in this instance, it fits to describe the inviting space that is sophisticated yet warm, ideal for conversations, while the meat grills.

Meat, however, is not the only thing on the menu. Photojournalist Tim Carl and I, neither of us big meat eaters, ventured in on a winter night, he with his cameras and I, with my notebook and curiosity, and we left, several hours later agreeing we'd discovered a new special place in Napa.

Meat, prime quality, locally sourced, grilled á l'argentine, may be the star of the menu, but there are plenty of other dishes to delight.

We started with a sample of their "tapas to share": varied and vegetable-rich offerings that included simple dish of flavoful olives from the valley marinated citrus ($10) and pickled vegetables (celery, eggplant, peppers and cucumber ($10), or a platter of assorted cheeses with fig jam and quince paste, crackers and walnuts, ($21) cubes of crisp fried polenta on a base of tomato sauce ($12). Zucchini sliced into sheets and served with a squash purée ($10).

There is a choice of two kinds of empanadas -- beef and vegetable, and Humita, stuffed with sweet corn, milk and vegetables. They are $10 for two generous sized and extremely tasty pastries.

Another choice is the Vitello Tonnato, wafer thin slices of beef topped with a creamy Argentinian sauce and capers ($18).

That was just the starters.

With all the worry about eating meat or saving our planet, my theory about beef these days is: reserve it for a special occasion and I'd say this could be one.