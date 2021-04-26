'Essential Napa Valley Cookbook' helps restaurant workers and Feed Napa Now

“We realized we’d have to have a 501c3 non-profit help us so we could collect money and donate it. I talked to Chuck Meyer, owner of Napa Palisades Saloon and First and Franklin Marketplace, as well as one of the founders of Feed Napa Now. He suggested the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley partner with us as the fiscal agent. We then reached out to an amazing group of volunteers to help.”

One of the pivotal volunteers is Alexander Rubin, a Napa wine, food, and event photographer, who assembled the sumptuous photos of the food and wine.

“I had made a couple of videos for Save Napa Restaurants that people noticed mostly on Facebook and Instagram,” said Rubin. “Jess saw them and thought of me.”

“I believe that restaurants are the lifeblood of the valley. Visitors may come for the wineries, but they stay for the restaurants. Hospitality is the culture of Napa.”

“It was great to work with the restaurants who were very happy to step up and help,” he continued. “Photographing food and wine has always been my biggest passion. I started working in restaurants in college as a dishwasher and then a cook, so I understand the restaurant business.”